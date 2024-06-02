Melvin Fernström — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Melvin Fernström

2023-24 Team: Orebrö HK J20

Date of Birth: Feb. 28, 2006

Place of Birth: Bålsta, Sweden

Height: 6-foot-0, Weight: 187 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Forward

Draft eligibility: first-year draft-eligible

Rankings

Melvin Fernström is a Swedish forward who spent most of this season in the J20 Nationell with Örebro HK J20, where he put up an impressive 31 goals and 63 points in 45 games. He also totaled 12 goals and 25 points in 27 games in all competitions for Team Sweden at the U18 level and was one of Sweden’s top performers at the U18 WJC.

Related: 2024 THW NHL Draft Guide

There’s no doubt that Fernström is a highly skilled forward, even though there are some questions about his game that we’ll get into in a bit. What stands out about him is his high-end skating and an offensive arsenal with plenty of weapons.

Fernström is one of the better shooters in this year’s draft class. He can wire the puck with his wrist shot, but his one-timer and slapshot are excellent, too. I’d call him more of a shooter than a playmaker, but he’s a solid passer with good vision and awareness.

The Hockey Writers 2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

Another feature of Fernström’s game is that the puck is always on his stick. He might not have the best motor, which is part of why he’s not ranked as highly as you might think for someone with his point totals. But the creativity, skating and puck skills that he possesses make up for that in a sense.

Fernström is also not undersized. He already measures 6-foot-0, 187 pounds, and one would think there’s still some room for growth as he matures during his developmental years. There’s a really dynamic player here, and if he can work on some of the flaws in his game that he has off the puck, he could be a mid-round gem for the team that drafts him.

Melvin Fernström — NHL Draft Projection

There’s no denying Fernström has some scoring potential, but questions about his motor and play off the puck are likely keeping him from being a higher pick in the 2024 draft. Still, he could go off the board somewhere late in the second round and shouldn’t fall too far below the third round despite some concerns about his play off the puck.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Quotables

“Fernström’s production has jumped off the page in J20 this season, but the tape leaves us a bit more skeptical. He’s a skilled shooter, making the most of the perimeter scoring chances J20 defenses routinely afford, but his lack of defensive and transition involvement limit his impact at this stage. While the finishing skill and flashes of creativity and handling skill are enticing, his overall toolkit has yet to take shape, which kept him as an HM on our rankings.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“Fernstrom is a right-shot winger with great scoring ability. He played left wing on the second line and was trusted with a lot of power-play time in this game. The strongest part of his game is his offensive positioning. He can identify open ice in high-danger areas and time his movements to get into scoring position consistently. Fernstrom has also got a great shot.” – Erik Sjolund, FC Hockey

“For several years now, this forward has been one of the top Swedish finishers eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft. Melvin has been able to impose his power in all the national and international competitions he has played. If he can improve his technique and play without the puck he could be a great professional player.” – Moises Vindas, Recruit Scouting

Strengths

Shot

Playmaking

Skating

Puck skills

Creativity

Hockey sense/awareness

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Motor

Play off the puck

Two-way game

Adding strength to his frame

NHL Potential

Fernström’s NHL potential all hinges on whether he can improve his motor and become a better player off the puck. There’s no denying his skill, but he’ll have a limited ceiling if he doesn’t improve upon those things. If he does, it’s not crazy to think he could be a middle-six scoring winger.

Risk/Reward

Risk: 3/5, Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 8/10, Defense: 4.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2023-24:

J18 SM Gold Medal

J20 Nationell (Overall) Most Goals (31)

J20 SM Silver Medal

U18 WJC Bronze Medal

Melvin Fernström Highlights

Melvin Fernstrom hammers the one-timer home to get Sweden on the board



Assists to Alexander Zetterberg and Alfons Freij on the play



(🎥: @TSN) pic.twitter.com/636EcyLkof — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) April 25, 2024

The puck finds its way to Alexander Zetterberg in front and he makes no mistake, cutting the Canadian lead to two



Melvin Fernstrom the lone assist on the play



(🎥: @TSN) pic.twitter.com/4sP91vIeUo — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) April 25, 2024

Melvin Fernström Stats