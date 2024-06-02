Jack Pridham – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jack Pridham

2023-24 Team: West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

Date of Birth: Oct. 08, 2005

Place of Birth: Stouffville, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

If Jack Pridham’s name sounds familiar, it should as his father Brandon is the assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs. While Brandon has the skills to manage contracts and stay under the cap, Jack has the skills on the ice to be an effective and impactful prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Pridham finished the season with 49 points in 54 games for the Warriors, finishing second in team scoring. However, he managed to pop off in the playoffs where he led the team in goals with eight and finished second overall in team scoring with 11 points in 10 games. We’ve seen players improve their stock during the playoffs and he definitely has put his name on the map.

Pridham’s success on the ice lies with his smarts, determination and ability to be a puck possession monster. He reads each play very well, displaying great poise, patience and execution. He can generate and create plays easily, be it off the rush or on the attack when he’s battling along the boards or in the corners. He’s got great size and uses that to his advantage in order to win those battles and shields the puck very well. He’s a strong and smooth skater, closing gaps very easily to take away time and space from the opponent and can easily chase down loose pucks to win those tight races.

Pridham is a very versatile offensive threat, be it finishing or setting up plays. He has the vision to make creative plays and passes to his teammates, either in tight or making strong and accurate cross ice passes. However, it’s his shot that stands out. He does a fantastic job of making himself open and getting into the shooting lanes, making himself a prime shooting target. He does a great job to make himself get lost and then strike quickly when he gets into position. He’s constantly following the play to maintain separation from his opponents to remain a shooting threat. He shows great deception in his release when he carries the puck into the open ice and has a powerful and accurate one-timer when given that time and space.

The Hockey Writers 2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

Pridham also possesses a strong 200-foot game. His strengths allow him to be just as impactful away from the puck. He shows great positioning and can pressure puck carriers very well, though he needs to be a little quicker at times with his decision making. He also may not have a lot of offensive upside, but he can still be a player that can be a timely producer when he needs to.

Jack Pridham – NHL Draft Projection

Pridham definitely looked to have improved his stock throughout the season, especially during the postseason. He moved up five spots in Central Scouting’s rankings to 65th overall. He showed great potential down the stretch and taking him in the mid portion of the draft– either the fourth or fifth– would be great value for any team.

Quotables

“Pridham draws his appeal by being this big, mobile neutral zone menace. He’s got great spatial awareness and uses it to forecheck at crucial moments, such as just before an opposing defender can create a breakout pass, so he can turn it the other way. Combine this opportunistic style with some good finishing and you have Pridham.” – David Saad, Dobber Prospects

“Combines size, speed, and skill that will get attention from NHL scouts. His offensive toolkit is varied enough that he is not a one trick pony off the rush with enough passing vision to take advantage of better options when he isn’t in a high value shooting position.” – Bill Placzek, Lines.com

Strengths

Strong IQ and awareness

Great work ethic and pace

Strong and responsible 200-foot game

Great power and release in shot

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Work on getting stronger

Needs to be reactive a little more

Average offensive skillset

NHL Potential

Pridham definitely has the potential to be a key role player on any team. While he could possibly surpass expectations and become a top-six forward, he’s most likely going to be a very impactful third-line player that plays with a lot of pace, energy and skill. He’s got a powerful shot that could be a weapon on the power play and his smarts at even strength will be a welcoming addition.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2.5/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 5.5/10, Defense 6/10

Awards/ Achievements

Pridham is committed to the Boston University for the 2024-25 season.

Jack Pridham Stats

