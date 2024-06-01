Leo Sahlin Wallenius – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Leo Sahlin Wallenius

2023-24 Team: Växjö Lakers HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: April 10, 2006

Place of Birth: Skövde, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 183 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

While most of the top names in the draft regarding defensemen hail from North America and Russia, a couple of intriguing Swedes bear a closer look. One is Alfons Freij, and the other is Leo Sahlin Wallenius. Spending his entire season in the J20 Nationell with the Vaxjo Lakers, he lit up the league with 11 goals and 42 points. He also dominated the international circuit with seven goals and 23 points over the various tournaments. Simply put, he knows how to produce from the blue line.

Related: THW 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Sahlin Wallenius is dangerous offensively because of his smooth skating and creativity in transition. He also has quick feet and hands, capable of changing directions at will and beating opponents one-on-one. Unfortunately, he doesn’t always use this elite skillset to the best of his ability, leaving scouts wanting more at times, thus the projection of a late first-round or mid-second-round selection.

All of Sahlin Wallenius’ skills were on display at the U18 Five Nations Cup in February where he wore the “C” for Team Sweden and finished with seven points in four games. He was all over the ice using his skating and playmaking to lead the rush and set up his teammates for high-danger scoring chances. Similar to Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2023, his instincts and hockey IQ are next-level when it comes to anticipating and knowing when to jump into the play or take a risk in the offensive zone.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

During that tournament, Sahlin Wallenius also showcased his defensive chops with smart stickwork and positioning both in his own zone and in transition. He could turn into an elite top-four two-way defender in the mould of Miro Heiskanen, who he models his game after. His teammates also appreciate what he does in the offensive zone as he demands attention and gives them more room to work.

“He’s really really good in the offensive zone, he likes to hold the puck a bit more than I do, and it makes it easier for me,” Jack Bodin, Sahlin Wallenius’ defensive partner, said. “It works really good, he really makes it easy for our entire team” (from ‘Leo Sahlin Wallenius and Swedes make statement at U-18 Five Nations,’ EPRinkside, 2/12/24).

When it comes to weaknesses, Sahlin Wallenius has said himself that he needs to work on his shot to become more dangerous on the power play and be more clean defending when the play goes the other way. Scouts have also noted that he sometimes holds onto the puck for too long before taking a shot. As evidenced by the goal column, that hasn’t held him back, but when he gets to the next level with forwards and defenders who are quicker and have better anticipation, most of his shots will either get blocked or tipped out of play.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Leo Sahlin Wallenius – NHL Draft Projection

Most outlets have Sahlin Wallenius being selected with one of the final picks of the first round or early in the second. With his elite skating, playmaking, and mobility, I could see a team that needs more speed on the back end taking him with a first-round pick. In the modern NHL where puck-moving defensemen like Heiskanen, Quinn Hughes, and Cale Makar are the gold standard, he should be a hot commodity once the top names are off the board.

Quotables

“Wallenius is a more offensive-minded defender who shows potential to be a more than capable two-way defender one day. Wallenius is very good at activating from the blue line and dancing around the zone looking for open looks. His skating stride is very fluid in motion, and it looks as if he isn’t trying as he is bursting through transition and into the offensive zone. Defensively, he relies on his positioning and stick to defend, he is very good at defending in transition by using good gaps and a great defensive stick to thwart his opponent’s speed and take away passing lanes.” – Steven Graves, McKeen’s Hockey

“Sahlin Wallenius is an offensively-leaning puck-mover with a strong transitional ability and sense. Sahlin Wallenius excels when it comes to moving the puck up ice for offense. He doesn’t just excel with plays made in transition, but also with his smarts in evading traffic and picking his lanes.” – Kyle Pereira, FC Hockey

“Sahlin Wallenius is a skilled and mobile offensive defenseman who has made his mark this season by getting a ton of pucks toward high-danger areas. He’s fairly creative in the offensive zone and has flashed impressive playmaking. While that facet of his game is routinely outshone by his teammate Alfons Freij, it remains a key strength in his game.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“A mid-sized two-way, transitional defenceman. Excellent skater with an ability to escape pressure in his defensive zone and lead the rush on his own. Average plus defender with adequate push back physically. Power play quarterback who leans distributor more than shooter. There are times when he needs to identify his options more quickly and move pucks to avoid pressure and turnovers. Not elite offensively but certainly capable. Could end up more defined as a two-way defenceman who gets to places ahead of opponents, moves pucks, joins as an extra layer offensively and provides secondary offence.” – Jason Bakula, Sportsnet

Strengths

Skating

Mobility

Passing

Playmaking

Creativity

Two-way game

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Physicality

Sometimes holds onto the puck for too long before making a play

Shot

NHL Potential

As mentioned, Sahlin Wallenius models his game after Heiskanen, and I could definitely see him develop into a poor man’s version of the Dallas Stars’ top defender. He likely won’t hit his heights of stardom, but the tools that he has (especially his skating and mobility) will make him a top-four option at his peak. He will also be a frequent member of a team’s top power play unit and see time in all situations once his defensive game is rounded out.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Sahlin Wallenius was part of Team Sweden at the U18 World Championship where he won a bronze medal. He also captained the roster that won the Five Nations Cup back in February. Finally, he finished with the most assists by a defenseman in the J20 Nationell with 31.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius Statistics

Videos

Leo Sahlin Wallenius (#2024NHLDraft) is among the smoothest skaters in the draft, and while I'm often left wanting him to push that advantage harder and attempt more plays, he can do pretty cool stuff from time to time. pic.twitter.com/iQmB4NFc1a — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) March 19, 2024

Leo Sahlin Wallenius (#4) was excellent for Sweden at the Hlinka.



He was excellent in transition throughout the tournament, showcasing his fluid skating ability when in open ice, a sound defensive game with a great stick and great reads in the offensive zone. pic.twitter.com/dM4HrQAHb9 — Steven Graves (@German_Spitfire) August 6, 2023

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter