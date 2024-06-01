NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Lightning, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun negotiations with Tyler Bertuzzi. Meanwhile, if they can’t get a Bertuzzi deal done, would the Maple Leafs look at David Perron? Could Tanner Jeannot be moved out of Tampa Bay to make room for a new Steven Stamkos contract? The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to retain Sean Monahan. What dominos will fall to find the money to get him locked in on a new deal?

Maple Leafs Working on New Deal with Bertuzzi

As per David Pagnotta, “It’s still very early in the process to project where this will go, but the #LeafsForever have started contract discussions with pending UFA winger Tyler Bertuzzi.” Previous reports have been that both sides are thinking of a longer-term deal. That’s what Bertuzzi wanted last season but the Maple Leafs weren’t prepared to go there. Now that they’ve seen him for a full season, and with a new coach that might mesh well with his style of play, a four or five-year deal could make sense.

There was some talk earlier this week that the Maple Leafs could look at pending UFA forward David Perron and reunite him with his old coach. Perron said he loves Craig Berube, but in saying so, didn’t want anyone to think he had a desire to leave Detroit. Perron’s first priority would be to re-sign with the Red Wings.

Could Tanner Jeannot Be a Cap Casualty in Tampa?

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times noted trade rumors about Lightning winger Tanner Jeannot, who might be moved to free up cap space for re-signing captain Steven Stamkos. No concrete reports confirm Jeannot’s trade, but his lack of expected scoring and $2.665 million cap hit next season could make him expendable.

He writes that with Ryan McDonagh coming in and Stamkos likely to cost more than $5 million per season, something has to give:

So, the Lightning likely will have to move an existing contract. Moving Jeannot’s $2.665 million cap hit would help, especially if the team believes it can find someone else to fill his role for less money. According to salary website CapFriendly, Jeannot has a modified no-trade clause for next season that allows him to submit a 16-team no-trade list, but that likely won’t go into effect until July 1. source – ‘What to make of the trade talk involving Lightning’s Tanner Jeannot’ – Eduardo A. Encina – Tampa Bay Times – 05/29/2024

Jets Want to Re-Sign Sean Monahan

Ken Wiebe and Mike McIntyre of The Winnipeg Free Press report that the Winnipeg Jets are intensifying efforts to re-sign center Sean Monahan, whom the Jets acquired before the trade deadline. Although Monahan had just one assist in five playoff games, he was strong in the regular season, scoring 13 goals and 11 assists in 34 games as their second-line center.

Sean Monahan, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Monahan earned just under $2 million last season on a one-year deal and might double that on a multi-year contract as one of the top centers in unrestricted free agency. He tallied 26 goals and 33 assists in 83 games between Winnipeg and Montreal.

As for where the money will come from to retain Monahan (among others), the article notes:

The buyout period will begin shortly after the Stanley Cup is awarded later this month, and it’s possible defenceman Nate Schmidt (one more year at US$5.95 million) will become a prime candidate. Neal Pionk is also entering the final year of his deal, earning US$5.875 million, and if the Jets aren’t going to extend him, then a trade would be the likely route. source – ‘No off-season for Jets management’ – Ken Wiebe and Mike McIntyre – Winnipeg Free Press – 05/31/2024

