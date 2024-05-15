Sebastian Soini — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Sebastian Soini

2023-24 Team: Ilves (Liiga), KOOVEE (Mestis)

Date of Birth: Jun. 10, 2006

Place of Birth: Tampere, Finland

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 194 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenseman

Draft eligibility: first-year draft-eligible

Rankings

Sebastian Soini is a Finnish defenseman who spent the 2023-24 season in various leagues in Finland. He mostly played for KOOVEE in the Mestis — Finland’s equivalent of the AHL — where he totaled eight points in 32 games. He also played in six games for Ilves in the Liiga, collecting one assist.

The first thing that stands out about Soini is he already has great size. At 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, he does well to clear out defenders in front of the net and win puck retrievals on opponents’ forechecks. He doesn’t shy away from physical contact and will likely improve upon that as he adds more strength to his frame as he matures.

Soini is also quite mobile. He may not have much offensive skill, but his mobility helps him play the sound defensive game that he does. He defends the rush well and keeps pace with oncoming attackers. His skating and movement should allow him to be an effective puck mover at the next level, even if he never becomes a big-time offensive producer.

Speaking of offensive ability, that’s the area Soini needs to improve most as he keeps developing. He’s not the most skillful defenseman, so working with a skills coach and continuing to add more weapons to his offensive arsenal is a must. You don’t need to be a big-time offensive defenseman to succeed in today’s NHL, but you do need to contribute a little bit, even if it’s just at five-on-five.

While there are some “concerns” with his offensive upside, there’s no denying that Soini has the potential to become a solid defensive defenseman in the NHL. He turns 18 on June 10, making him one of the younger players in this draft class. That should give him plenty of runway to keep developing.

Sebastian Soini — NHL Draft Projection

Soini looks like a good bet to go some time in the second round, though the early third round is a possibility, too. The lack of puck skills and offensive upside are a drawback, especially in today’s NHL. But his defensive potential, ability to defend the rush and 6-foot-2, 194-pound frame will likely appeal to NHL organizations with second and third-round picks.

Quotables

“Sebastian Soini is a defensive defenseman with a profile that NHL organizations tend to appreciate. The mobile, right-handed defender has proved this season that he can play composed and mature hockey amongst the men. Soini uses his size to his advantage when clearing opponents from the net. He has good gap control that allows him to defend the rush effectively.” – Anni Karvinen, Dobber Prospects

“Soini is a right-shooting, well-rounded, two-way defenseman who doesn’t stand out in any particular area in an excellent way but is very consistent and does well with the all-around skillset that he possesses. The strongest part of his game, from my personal viewings, is his understanding of support from the offensive blue line.” – Samuel Tirpák, FC Hockey

Sebastian Soini, Team Finland (Photo Credit: Pasi Mennander)

“Has a large frame paired with excellent four way mobility. At this point his puck skills don’t excite and displays rather average vision and creativity, but displays very good gap control and defends the rush well one on one. Plays with some bite and isn’t afraid to lay someone out defensively. Has the balance and wheels to drive play forward and will join the rush when the opportunity arises.” – Bill Placzek, Lines

Strengths

Overall defensive game

Ability to defend the rush

Skating/mobility

Physicality

Gap control

Net-front defense

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Offensive creativity

Puck skills

Strength

NHL Potential

Soini will have to round out his offensive game to beat out his projections, but his defensive game, size and mobility make him a decent bet to play NHL games. He should become a third-pair defensive defenseman if he makes the NHL, but adding a little more to his offensive toolkit would go a long way.

Risk/Reward

Risk: 2.5/5, Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 5/10, Defense: 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2021-22:

U16 Pohjola Camp All-Star Team

U16 Pohjola Camp Roster (Ilves)

2022-23:

U17 WHC Bronze Medal

Sebastian Soini interview with Tampereen Ilves (in Finnish):

Sebastian Soini Stats