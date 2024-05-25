Alfons Freij – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Alfons Freij

2023-24 Team: Vaxjo Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

Date of Birth: Feb. 12, 2006

Place of Birth: Sölvesborg, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 196 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

While he may not be one of the elite defensive prospects in this year’s draft like Anton Silayev or even Carter Yakemchuk, Alfons Freij has the potential to be one of the most effective offensive defensemen to come out of this draft class.

Freij is a tremendous skater and playmaker from the blue line who would be capable of quarterbacking the power play with ease. Defensively, he is a bit of a project as he often finds himself out of position due to playing overly aggressively in the offensive zone. With that being said, he has great knowledge of the game and tends to make the right decisions more often than not.

Alfons Freij, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Despite having a fairly big frame, Freij doesn’t use his size to his advantage very often. He tends to shy away from the physical side of the game more often than not. Once he comes over to North America, that will certainly be one of the key aspects that most teams will look to improve. Adding some physicality would definitely help his defensive game as a whole, and he has the size to play that style of game.

His awareness in the offensive zone is phenomenal, he seemingly is always in the right place at the right time, however, sometimes he does make mistakes that cost him in his own zone. Whether it be a risky play that leads to a turnover, or if he gets caught puck-chasing, he will occasionally make some judgment errors.

Alfons Freij – NHL Draft Projection

Freij is expected to be selected near the end of the first round or in the second round of the draft. He’s a player that the experts are heavily torn over, as there is no true consensus as to where he belongs. He has high potential to contribute offensively in the NHL, but his defensive ability may scare off some teams in the mid-first round.

Quotables

“His skating, which will likely be a tremendous strength even in the NHL, is the foundation on which his game is built on. Freij is able to process the game at the speed he plays it – fast! This opens up worlds of time and space for his playmaking and shooting, as well as the effectiveness of his stickhandling and body fakes. His defending and physical presence may not be stellar yet, but he has good habits when it comes to retrievals and zone entry denials.” – McKeen’s Hockey

“Always with his head up, he also makes a fantastic first pass when it’s a better option than keeping it for himself. He’s a dual threat in the offensive zone as well, capable of creating passing lanes to distribute while also possessing a great shot. Freij is not afraid to take risks with the puck, and those risks don’t always pan out.” – Smaht Scouting

Strengths

Very strong skater

Has the potential to be a key part of a team’s power play

Strong shot

Impressive puck movement

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Lack of physicality despite his size

Tends to get caught out of position in transition due to aggression in the offensive zone

Defensive ability needs considerable work

NHL Potential

Freij’s defensive shortcomings will almost certainly be concerning to teams in the NHL, as he needs drastic improvement in that regard. His offensive ability can be game-changing though. His playmaking will create quite a few scoring opportunities which may make up for the concerns about his defense. Overall, it’s likely he will end up being a second or third-pairing defenseman who specializes in the power play. He does have the potential to become more than that if he’s able to become more reliable in his own end though.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 8/10, Defense – 6/10

Awards/ Achievements

Freij won a bronze medal as a member of Team Sweden at the 2024 U18 World Championship.

Alfons Freij Stats

Videos

A few clips of Alfons Freij (#2024NHLDraft) flexing his skating ability from my recent viewings at the J20 level.



As @DavidSt_Louis has pointed out, one of the most beautiful movers in the draft class. pic.twitter.com/64vAUVBT7R — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) March 20, 2024