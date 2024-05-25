Utah 3-Round 2024 NHL Mock Draft

It’s that time of year again when rumors will swirl, and nobody other than the San Jose Sharks know who they’re drafting at the 2024 NHL Draft. That’s because Macklin Celebrini will be taken first overall and wear teal and black in the Bay Area. While that’ll be an easy pick for mock drafts, guessing general manager Bill Armstrong’s selection will be challenging as he’s always flying under the radar, throwing curveballs constantly. Drafting Logan Cooley, Dmitri Simashev, and Daniil But are just a few examples, but the list goes on and on.

Utah is expected to take a defenseman in the 2024 NHL Draft, which is what they should do in hindsight. They took Simashev in last year but could still use another top-tier defenseman in the pipeline. This draft, unlike many others, will make lots of history. It will be the first draft that Utah will be a part of, and it’ll be held at the Sphere, whereas it’s usually held at the hosting city’s arena.

Nonetheless, let’s examine the first three rounds and consider who Armstrong could target on June 28 and 29.

6. Zeev Buium, LHD

With a need for an offensive defenseman in the pipeline and a defenseman who passed with flying colors this past season, Utah proudly selects Zeev Buium from the University of Denver. Buium stands out imminently with his offensive presence. He had 11 goals and 50 points in 42 games with the Pioneers. What makes that total more impressive is that he did it as a freshman, showing his NHL readiness.

“The ability to create space and evade pressure at the point is an important trait for any defender looking to impact the offensive side of the game, and it’s an area where Buium subtly excels. He sets up opponents by feinting a stride to one side and then shifting his weight to quickly accelerate the other way. His puckhandling isn’t flashy with noticeable dekes, but he has displayed the ability to open the blade of his stick to indicate he plans on going in one direction before attacking the opponent’s heels once they make their move.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

Zeev Buium, University of Denver (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As the Coyotes did and as presumed Utah will do, they are always looking for pure athletes. They might be 6-foot-5, but they will ensure they can move well and aren’t just drafting for height. In this case, Buium is silky smooth on his skates, and his IQ on both ends of the ice makes for a threat both offensively and defensively. Buium has all the tools in the world to become a top-pairing defenseman and has the potential to become one of the NHL’s elite defensemen.

Of course, we don’t know what Armstrong and the scouting staff will do, but Buium at six makes too much sense.

38. Adam Jecho, RW

Utah only has one first-round pick this year, but don’t rule out Armstrong packaging some of these assets in the second or third round to move up, similar to what he did in 2022 when drafting Conor Geekie. However, in this mock draft, there are no trades, and with the 38th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Armstrong takes a big right winger in Adam Jecho out of the Western Hockey League. Jecho stands in at 6-foot-5 and registered 23 goals and 47 points in 54 games this season with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

As mentioned, Jecho is a big guy, similar to drafting But last season, and is a work-in-progress, but if he is able to clean up a few minor details, Utah could have a middle-six winger in Jecho. The 18-year-old also has a knack for finding the back of the net on the power play, which would add another threat for Utah on special teams.

“Despite his stature, he isn’t overly physical. He boxes out opponents but doesn’t punish people physically. Potential second-line upside in time. Might end up as a combination 2F/3F at the NHL level.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Jecho would certainly add much-needed help on the wings and be another talented playmaker to the forward group.

49. (from WSH) Dominik Badinka, RHD

After taking a forward with their first second-round pick, they return to defense and take right-handed defenseman Dominik Badinka. This season, the 6-foot-3 defenseman split the season between the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), recording one goal and four points, and one goal and 13 points in the J20 Nationell (Sweden’s top junior league).

When watching Badinka, you can see his confidence and poise on the ice; it’s something many prospects at this age lack. His hockey IQ is another thing to watch, as he’s always making something happen, even if it’s very subtle. That hockey IQ is also shown on the power play, which he often quarterbacks, making him dynamic on special teams, too, not just five-on-five.

Dominik Badinka, Malmo Redhawks (Photo Credit: Malmo Redhawks)

“Badinka is a calm, mobile defenseman with size and two-way ability. He’s excellent on retrievals and breakouts, which enabled him to adjust to the SHL quickly and be given more and more ice time. He’s an excellent puck mover who likes to have the puck on his stick and dictates play with poise and confidence.” – SpokedZ, SMAHT Scouting

63. (from FLA) Kamil Bednarik, C

The final second-round pick comes from the Anton Stralman trade, which took place in the summer of 2021 when the rebuild began. This time around, Armstrong and Utah take a gamble on center Kamil Bednarik. The 2023-24 season saw multitudes of success for the young center, where he notched 65 points with the United States National Team Development Program and 30 points in the United States Hockey League.

The production is up to par with the standard of being a round-two draft pick, but it’s much more than that when watching Bednarik play. He has a fantastic two-way game and is great on defense, something that many forwards lack as they mature, but Bednarik doesn’t. While he doesn’t have the size of most prospects Armstrong drafts (6 feet), he plays much bigger than that and knows how to use his body, which is yet another tool to his kit.

“Displays an all-around package of skating, puck skills, and offensive hockey smarts. A smooth strider who can accelerate quickly and pull away from defenders in open ice. Also makes elusive quick cuts in tighter areas to create separation for himself. Dangerous with the puck on his stick, because he can unload a hard shot with a lightning release, and finds the back of the net from the outside or in close. He can make a lot of plays off the rush but also has the patience to cut back, delay, and force defenders out of their spots with his puck poise and ability to maintain possession. This season, I expected a bigger uptick in his production, which hasn’t come.” – Bill Placzek, Lines

If Bednarik is available at this spot, it’s a no-brainer to pull the trigger on the mature, versatile center.

72. Jack Berglund, C/LW

Just 11 picks later, Utah is already back on the clock, and this time, they take another forward in Jack Berglund. Berglund is an exciting prospect that’ll likely receive lots of attention during second draft day, and it’s no surprise. This season, he notched 34 points in 41 games with Färjestad BK J20 in Sweden’s top junior league. He also added one goal in eight games while playing in the SHL.

Berglund isn’t flashy by any means and won’t wow you with goals, but his IQ makes him such an intriguing player. He is always in the right area at the right time and knows what to do with the puck in crucial situations. While his offensive upside keeps him from going sooner than this, he’ll have plenty of time to work on this as he develops. His 6-foot-2 frame also could make him more enticing in this spot than other players.

Jack Berglund, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

“It’s his two-way game and physicality that get you excited. Berglund is difficult to move in front of the net and has quick hands, too. I thought he was better at the Five Nations in Michigan, but he still proved to be difficult to contain.”– Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Berglund is a low-risk, high-reward player, and at this spot in the draft, that kind of opportunity can’t be passed on.

89. (from COL) Adam Kleber, RHD

With Utah’s second third-round pick, they take a big defenseman in Adam Kleber, who stands at 6-foot-5. The right-handed defenseman played for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL this season, where he recorded just five goals and 26 points in 56 games. He also added two additional points in five playoff games.

Watching the film on Kleber, it’s very easy to find him on the ice with his tall frame, and along with that, he’s not afraid to use his body and lay the boom. He’s constantly engaging physically, always hounding his opponents on the puck. Along with his physicality, he is also not afraid to shoot the puck, having a blistering shot that can make its way through traffic at any given moment. Kleber would be a long-term project, but it could be worth taking the gamble on this late into the third round.

94. (from EDM) Brodie Ziemer, LW

With the last pick of this three-round mock draft, I have Utah taking left-winger Brodie Ziemer. Ziemer is a prospect who has gotten overshadowed by more prominent names at USNTDP, like James Hagens and Cole Eiserman. Nonetheless, Ziemer is the team’s captain and a very fun player to watch. That was showcased this season as he had 27 goals and 70 points in 61 games.

While it isn’t necessary to draft young players with good character and good leadership skills, it’s always good to do so. There’s no doubt that Ziemer has that, and all of his past coaches have praised him for it, making him that much more of an intriguing prospect. On the ice, Ziemer creates chances left and right, sets up teammates, or makes space for himself. While he’s only 5-foot-11, his play shows he plays much bigger than that, which is also another benefit.

“Ziemer does have a nose for the net and drives it with and without the puck on his stick. He is a very strong penalty killer who gets on the puck carrier quickly and limits his opponents’ options. In his zone, he gets his stick in the passing lanes and knows most of the tricks of the trade, and is a player who anticipates well and reads the play effectively. Ziemer is a player who typically doesn’t hesitate and makes good decisions. He has the ability to work the wall well and protect the puck effectively. Has great hands at the net front and typically finishes off the plays. He goes to the dirty areas and pays the price.” Andy Miller – Draft Prospects

Brodie Ziemer, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Ziemer would be a great prospect to add, especially at this spot, where he’ll add plenty to the ever-growing Utah prospect pool.

Armstrong Has Set Utah Up for Success

This draft could see a lot of different scenarios playing out. It could be similar to last season, where Armstrong made no moves and stood pat on all 12 draft picks. Or it could be comparable to 2022, when he traded up multiple second-round assets to pick at 11, eventually taking center Geekie. As this mock draft shows, they have plenty of assets to pursue in this year’s and future drafts, so keeping an eye on that will be interesting. Nonetheless, in this mock draft, I have Utah betting on size, which they’ve done in the past, but taking the best player available, especially in Buium.