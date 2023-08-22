Coyotes Prospect Spotlight: Conor Geekie

The 2023-24 Arizona Coyotes are building a new era of hockey in the Valley of the Sun. They boast one of the most talented prospect pools in the league, highlighted by Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley. In the second installment of our prospect spotlight series, where The Hockey Writers give you an in-depth analysis of players to keep tabs on this season, let’s take a look at forward Conor Geekie.

Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE (Image courtesy of the Winnipeg ICE)

With much, if not all, of the roster set for opening night, expect Geekie to push management for a roster spot during training camp. At 6-foot-4, the hulking centerman is hoping to rebound after having his training camp cut short last offseason due to injury.

Growing Up in a Hockey Family

The youngest of three sons, Geekie was born in May of 2004 to parents Craig and Tobi. From a very early age, he was surrounded by not only hockey but every sport imaginable. His father was a former player turned coach. His eldest brother, a former hockey player, is now a baseball player. Growing up in an athletic family, he found his passion and love in hockey. His next eldest brother, Morgan, currently a member of the Boston Bruins, was a role model, despite their six-year age gap.

The younger Geekie followed in his brother’s footsteps, playing for the Yellowhead Chiefs of the Manitoba U-18 “AAA” Hockey League (MU18HL), recording 35 points in 26 games. Upon the season’s conclusion, he made the jump to the Western Hockey League (WHL), playing for the Winnipeg Ice, recording zero points in seven games to finish his 2019-20 campaign. He’d split the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic between the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) and WHL, putting up a combined 27 points in 33 games between the two leagues.

Related: Coyotes’ Top 10 Prospects for 2023-24

Latest News & Highlights

Entering the 2021-22 season, his draft-eligible year, Geekie looked to take strides forward in improving his game and overall draft stock. He finished the year with 24 goals and 46 assists for 70 points in 63 games. His draft stock rose, with NHL Central Scouting ranking him as the fifth-best prospect available in the 2022 NHL Draft. Luckily for the Coyotes, he fell past fifth and became their 11th overall selection in the draft, signing his three-year entry-level contract in July.

2022-23 Season Rewind

After a training camp injury cut his time in the desert short, Geekie returned to the Winnipeg Ice for the 2022-23 season with his eyes set on further development and growth. He finished the year strong with 35 goals and 42 assists for 77 points in 66 games.

Conor Geekie, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 2022-23 season proved a big one for the Ice, who went 57-10-1 for 115 points, finishing atop the East Division. They made a deep run to the finals before ultimately losing to fellow Coyotes prospect Guenther and the Seattle Thunderbirds. Geekie finished the playoffs with 17 points in 19 games.

Blazing His Own Path

For Conor, growing up behind his brother Morgan was not always the easiest. People expected him to follow in his footsteps and play for the same junior teams. For the most part, that was not the case. Coming from an athletic family, Conor was born with that competitiveness inside of him. “Being the third [and youngest] child, that competitiveness has always been there. I’m not a fan of losing.”

While, at times, his determination to push himself and succeed has caused him issues, it’s his undeniable self-assurance that he flashes that catches management’s attention. He’s already warning his older brother that he isn’t always going to be the little brother that can be pushed around. He’s out to blaze his own path. Until that comes, expect him to keep working on areas such as his skating. The Coyotes would also like to see him use his size and frame to his advantage.

Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE (Image courtesy of the Winnipeg ICE)

Conor Geekie may not be a Coyote this season, but he’s not far off, either. There’s potential in the former 11th-overall pick, and the Coyotes know it. It’ll take time and some tough love, but another star is on the horizon in Arizona.