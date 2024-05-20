Jack Berglund – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2023-24 Team: Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

Date of Birth: Apr. 10, 2006

Place of Birth: Karlstad, SWE

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 207 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

It may not be the best draft in terms of prospects coming out of Sweden but there are still some intriguing names when you look at the junior level. Färjestad BK J20’s Jack Berglund is definitely one name to keep an eye on. Berglund’s production may not jump off the page right away, finishing with 34 points in 41 games at the J20 level, but there’s a lot to love with his overall game as it’s a great combination of smarts, power and strength.

Berglund doesn’t have that “wow factor” or will make plays that’ll get you off your feet, but he shows great composure and is extremely effective in everything he does as he’s smart when in control of a play. He has a great awareness and positioning in all three zones, displaying a strong work ethic and a steady 200-foot game. He plays with a great sense of purpose and intensity and is always doing the little things right to be on the right side of a play.

Berglund has great puck skills and soft hands to make moves in tight spaces. He’s always utilizing his size to his advantage to shield the puck and using that strong drive to get to the middle of the ice. As a result of his puck protection skills, it’s extremely difficult to knock the puck off him as he’s always in control. He can make plays with his deceptive playmaking or finish them off with his goal scoring abilities. He doesn’t excel in one main area and his offensive upside may not be up there compared to others, but he’s effective in all facets of the game.

Without the puck, Berglund is just as impactful. His smooth skating stride and speed allows him to quickly come back and help out on the back check and defend the rush. He’s always the first forward back in those situations, making him extremely reliable in defensive situations. He can effectively tie up opponents with his stick and he’s actively aggressive in one-on-one battles, making timely stick lifts to disrupt plays.

Jack Berglund – NHL Draft Projection

Berglund is probably not pushing anywhere near the first or even second-round. Though, he definitely has the skillset to be taken as a mid-round selection. That can be as high as the third-round or as late as the early part of the fifth. In my latest ranking he wasn’t listed, but with the way that he has played recently, he definitely cracked my final list.

Quotables

“It’s his two-way game and physicality that get you excited. Berglund is difficult to move in front of the net and has quick hands, too. I thought he was better at the Five Nations in Michigan but he still proved to be difficult to contain.”– Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Jack Berglund, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

“He is a good puckhandler with soft hands and great puck protection ability due to his long reach and his strength. This combination of skills helps him prolong offensive zone possession effectively when he’s got control of the puck.” – Erik Sjolund, FC Hockey (from, ‘25593 – Finland vs. Sweden’, FC Hockey – 02/14/24)

Strengths

Strong puck skills and control

Effective 200-foot game

Utilizes size very well to maintain possession

Good mobility, speed and stride

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Offensive consistency

Lack of production could limit potential

Skillset not as high-end compared to others

NHL Potential

Berglund’s offensive production may limit his upside, but he still has the potential to be a very effective middle-six forward. He has the smarts to be relied on in any situation and his work ethic is always noticeable every shift. He can be a factor on a second power play unit and will definitely be a fixture on any penalty kill with his positioning and smarts. If the points can increase, his value would as well.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 1/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 5.5/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Berglund won a bronze medal for Sweden at the World U18 Championship.

Jack Berglund Stats

Videos

Jack Berglund scores his first of the tournament after a strong individual effort. 5-1 Sweden. pic.twitter.com/hPElkSaQ9k — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) April 27, 2024

Sure, highlights of big goals and dazzling assists are fun, but who else loves to see a good ol' fashioned backcheck every now and again?!



Awesome work here by center Jack Berglund, possibly saving a goal pic.twitter.com/kOVjw0hQQ6 — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) February 14, 2024

