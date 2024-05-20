Dominik Badinka – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Dominik Badinka

2023-24 Team: Malmö J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: November 27, 2005

Place of Birth: Chomutov, Czechia

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Right-handed defenseman Dominik Badinka has had quite a developmental journey in the last few years, physically speaking. Three seasons ago, he was playing in Czechia. One year later, he ended up playing for Jokerit in Finland, and in his 18-year-old season, he moved to Sweden to play in the J20 Nationell and eventually the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He bounced between the two leagues, eventually playing almost double (33) the number of games in the SHL than the J20 Nationell (17). In those 17 J20 games, he put up two goals and 11 assists for a total of 13 points, and in the SHL he compiled one goal and four total points.

Despite not putting up huge numbers against men in the SHL, Badinka played around 15 minutes per night on the back end for the Malmö Redhawks, an accomplishment in and of itself for his age. He was awarded this playing time for a few key facets of his game: his mobility, poise, and IQ. At 6-foot-3, Badinka has good size but still moves exceptionally well. His straight-line speed is among the best among defensemen in the entire draft class, though admittedly that can be canceled out by a lack of high-end stickhandling ability. On top of that, he is able to remain extremely calm under pressure in his own end, refraining from panicking with the puck on his stick — which is fantastic considering how often he likes it on his stick.

In addition to that, his hockey sense is top-notch. He sees the ice extremely well, aiding in his first pass up the ice. In the offensive zone, his vision allows him to find open teammates and set up scoring chances at will, while his ability to draw attention to himself allows his teammates to find open space that much easier. On the other end of transition, he is able to read plays and opposing breakouts extremely well, solidifying his two-way abilities as projectably above NHL average.

Dominik Badinka, Malmo Redhawks (Photo Credit: Malmo Redhawks)

As previously mentioned, Badinka lacks stickhandling ability which would pump him up to a bona fide first-round draft pick. While he moves very well, it can be hard for him (at times) to get around defensemen in transition or pressure forwards in the offensive zone. Because of this, he is likely going to cap out as a second-unit power-play quarterback if he even gets time on the man advantage. In his time in the J20 Nationell, he also spent 39 minutes in the box in just 17 games, signaling a necessity for improved discipline.

Dominik Badinka – NHL Draft Projection

Badinka has the potential to be a steal in the second round of this draft. It’s a near-certainty that he doesn’t move up to the late-first, projecting more as a mid-second rounder than anything else. His size in and of itself is an appealing target to NHL general managers, and pairing that with mobility and a high hockey IQ should draw some warranted attention early on the second day of the draft. Personally, I would take a flier on him after the 25th selection depending on who is available, but in all likelihood, he doesn’t go that high.

Quotables

“His mobility and composure under pressure are crucial for his success as a transition defender. Badinka is an aggressive defenseman who often showcases positional awareness and physical power, helping him effectively defend the rush and block the slot in the SHL.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“Badinka is a calm, mobile defenseman with size and two-way ability. He’s excellent on retrievals and breakouts, which enabled him to adjust to the SHL quickly and be given more and more ice time. He’s an excellent puck mover who likes to have the puck on his stick and dictates play with poise and confidence.” – SpokedZ, SMAHT Scouting

“One of the first things that [struck] me when I watch him play is how confident he is with the puck. He doesn’t seem to get stressed when he gets pressured, which allows him to make rational decisions and care for the puck once he’s got it.” – Erik Sjolund, FC Hockey

Strengths

Excellent poise, confidence, and calmness while under pressure

Transitional puck-moving ability

High hockey IQ

Strong first pass

Excellent straight-line mobility

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Lacks high-end stickhandling ability

Doesn’t project to dance on the blue line in the offensive zone

Can improve penalty box discipline

NHL Potential

If Badinka hits his peak, he projects as a solid second-pair defenseman with two-way ability and a possibility of quarterbacking a second power-play unit. His game somewhat reminds me of Damon Severson with his mobility and IQ, but he likely won’t reach the ability that Severson has. I could see him capping out at around 25 points while minute-munching defensive time in the NHL. He is, as one of the draft’s oldest players, also more polished than some of the other names that might go ahead of him in the draft, meaning that he could see NHL time sooner rather than later.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2.5/5, Reward 3.8/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 5/10, Defense: 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Badinka aided his team in placing silver in the U20 SM-sarja in 2022-23. The previous season, he led the Czechia U17 league in assists (44) and total points (53).

Dominik Badinka Stats

Videos

🚨 A ještě jedna příjemná zpráva o našem odchovanci. @dominik_badinka takhle vstřelil první gól v dresu @Malmo_Redhawks. V duelu s @HV71 šlo zároveň o jeho první bod v @SHLse, v níž odehrál už 21 utkání. Gratulujeme! 💪 pic.twitter.com/szwx5WdEm1 — Piráti Chomutov (@PiratiChomutov) January 23, 2024

Dominik Badinka is fun to watch.



A few clips from yesterday’s game vs. Team USA highlighting his active stick, mobility, physical play, zone exit/entry and transition through the neutral zone.#2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/HrpL9YaSqu — Czech Prospects (@CZprospects) November 9, 2022

