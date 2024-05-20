Takeaways From Day 2 of Hurricanes Exit Interviews

The Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, May 19 hosted the second day of their exit interviews at PNC Arena. The Day 2 group featured the Hurricanes players who did not speak on May 18 with the first group. The second group who met with the media for the exit interviews were Sebastian Aho, Jalen Chatfield, Jack Drury, Jesper Fast, Seth Jarvis, Pyotr Kochetkov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brendan Lemieux, Jordan Martinook, Stefan Noesen, and Andrei Svechnikov. When it came to guys like Aho, Svechnikov, and Kotkaniemi, they were mainly talking about the 2023-24 season and being knocked out of the 2024 NHL Playoffs in the second round. They were also asked about their seasons individually as a whole. However, guys like Jarvis, Noesen, and Martinook were asked questions about their futures with the Hurricanes. What did those three tell the media on Sunday?

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Seth Jarvis

If you had to ask anyone who had a breakout year, one could easily point to the 22-year-old Winnipeg, Manitoba native Seth Jarvis. The third-year pro the Hurricanes drafted as the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft had an otherworldly season for Carolina. After what some considered a “sophomore slump”, Jarvis’ 2023-24 season saw career highs everywhere. He set highs in goals (33), assists (34), points (67), and powerplay goals (13) in 81 games for the Hurricanes. Furthermore, he led the team in goals (five) in 11 postseason games. Pretty impressive for a guy who tore his labrum and rotator cuff 15 games into the season. That is not a mistake. Jarvis told the media that he tore those two areas of his body against the Philadelphia Flyers and played the rest of the season injured.

When asked why he played through it, Jarvis stated, “I’ll do whatever I need to to get out there. I didn’t want to miss an opportunity with this kind of group.” When they ask guys why they play hurt, that is the reason why. Hockey players do not want to miss out on what could be a special season because they want to win the Stanley Cup. What makes the situation intriguing is that Jarvis played with a torn rotator cuff and labrum while still scoring 33 goals in the regular season and five in the playoffs.

That is the ultimate type of warrior who will do whatever it takes to help his team win a championship. Hopefully, he will get some rest to be ready for the 2024-25 season. When asked if he would get surgery, he said “I don’t think so, but I’m no medical professional” Spoken like someone fans have come to know as “Jarvy”, the epic quote machine and the biggest ball of energy in Carolina.

Jarvis is set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) this offseason. He just finished his entry-level contract (ELC) which was a three-year, $4.275 million deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.394 million. There have been debates on how the team will want to approach Jarvis on a contract extension. It’s a no-brainer that the Hurricanes want to keep him, but could it be a three-year, $4 million per season deal or an eight-year, $6 to $6.5 million per? He told the media that he’s adopting the Brett Pesce mentality of happiness over extra money when it comes to contract talks. If that is the case, there is a great chance a deal could come sooner rather than later that will benefit both sides, especially with other deals that need to get done.

Elliotte Friedman on the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast said Jarvis is in the top three priorities for the Hurricanes this offseason behind head coach Rod Brind’Amour (who signed a multi-year deal on Saturday, May 18). There is no reason why he won’t get a proper extension to hopefully set him up to be a Hurricane for life.

Jordan Martinook

Another name that has people wondering if he will stay is alternate captain Jordan Martinook. The 31-year-old Brandon, Manitoba native is coming off his 10th season (sixth with Carolina) in the NHL. He has been with the Hurricanes since the 2018-19 season after spending four seasons with the now-former Arizona Coyotes. Martinook’s three-year, $5.4 million deal with an AAV of $1.8 million expires this offseason. He finished the 2023-24 season with 14 goals and 32 points in 82 games along with two goals and four assists in 11 postseason games.

When asked about the Hurricanes’ recent run of great regular seasons but to only come up short in the playoffs, Martinook stated, “To be a team consistently at the top of the standings is something I guess you can hang your hat on, but when you’re consistently at the top of the standings, you need to get over that hump. We haven’t been able to do it.” There is no sugarcoating it with Martinook and the rest of the team. They know they’re good but they need to figure out how to claim the ultimate prize which is the Stanley Cup. Six straight playoff appearances and three division titles in the last four seasons are great, but people care more about a championship, not a division win.

When it comes down to it, the Hurricanes need to figure out how to win their second championship in franchise history. Martinook is going to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this offseason and he said he wants to stay in Carolina. However, a veteran like himself could be sought after by other teams. The hope is that he stays in Raleigh to finish the story like Brady Skjei, Pesce, and Jaccob Slavin who have been in Carolina for a while. A contract that could work for both sides could be a two-year, $2.5 to $3 million AAV deal that gives the team a chance to re-sign other guys and give Martinook the money he deserves.

A veteran player like Martinook is someone every team needs and he is a piece that the Hurricanes need to keep in the room. A mentor like him could go a long way, especially for players like Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Jackson Blake, etc. who need to be shown the ropes of what it’s like in the NHL. It will be interesting to see if the Marty Party will continue in Raleighwood, but ask any Caniac, they hope to see No. 48 back in the lineup starting opening night this fall for the 2024-25 season.

Stefan Noesen

The last player that will be focused on from Day 2 is Mr Net Front himself, Stefan Noesen. The 31-year-old Plano, Texas native will be a UFA this offseason after his two-year, $1.525 million deal expires this summer. He was making an AAV of $762,500 per season and after 2023-24, he has more than earned a pay raise. In 81 games (career-high), he finished with 14 goals and 37 points (both also career-highs) for the Hurricanes. Some Hurricanes fans, along with Chicago Wolves fans of the American Hockey League (AHL) call him elite. It’s mainly for fun but in reality, he has carved himself a niche role within Brind’Amour’s system.

While playing in the bottom six, Noesen has seen plenty of powerplay time over the last two seasons for Carolina. He’s had 10 powerplay goals over the last two seasons (seven in 2022-23 and three in 2023-24) which accumulates to 10 of the 11 he’s had in his 10-year NHL career that spans over six different NHL franchises. The way he can play in the dirty areas, in the corners, and his net-front presence makes him a tough player to play against. The fact he can crash the net with no regard gives him an edge to grab rebounds or even screen goalies in the process. Furthermore, he is not afraid to let his fists do the talking as he has dealt with guys like Erik Haula, Matt Martin, and others in recent seasons sticking up for teammates.

He is not the prototypical bottom-six guy, which is something the Hurricanes have benefited from in the last couple of seasons. To have a player like Noesen in the lineup has given Carolina an edge in more ways than one. Furthermore, he is someone the guys like having around in the locker room. The chemistry he has with fellow Wolves players Jack Drury, Jalen Chatfield, and Pyotr Kochetkov has its merits as well. All four of those guys helped the Wolves win the Calder Cup in 2022 and to bring that championship mentality, even if it’s the AHL, to the Hurricanes is great to have. They know what it’s like to battle for a title and it’s something you cannot teach.

When asked about what it’s like to be a UFA this offseason, Noesen had an interesting way of looking at it stating, “Truthfully, I just think the [free agency] process is cool. I’ve never been a part of it. I hear it’s stressful and there’s a lot of digging at you… If we make it there, great. If we don’t, we don’t. That means that we’ve figured it out here.” The hope for Hurricanes fans is that Noesen stays a bit longer with the team and is united with his fellow Wolves teammates. It would not be a surprise if he gets a pay raise somewhere in the ballpark of a three-year, $2 to $2.25 million AAV contract.

It’s a contract well deserved. Furthermore, like other deals between the Hurricanes and upcoming UFAs and RFAs, it gives the team flexibility in free agency and the re-sign phase while paying the guys who deserve it. Can it work out for both sides? There is a chance it can, it takes two sides to come to a deal and for Canes fans, they hope one does come to fruition to keep No. 23 in Carolina a bit longer to win two championships within the organization.

Waddell and Brind’Amour Press Conference

Since the players’ part of the exit interviews are done, the next press conference to happen is the one between general manager Don Waddell and Brind’Amour. It is set to be held at PNC Arena on Monday, May 20 at 10 am Eastern. There will be a lot to go over and answer for both guys, more so after the announcement of Brind’Amour’s five-year contract extension with the Hurricanes. After that, eyes will turn to the 2024 NHL Entry Draft which will come after the Stanley Cup Final concludes.