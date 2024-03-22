Kamil Bednarik – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kamil Bednarik

2023-24 Team: USNTDP Juniors / USHL

Date of Birth: May 26, 2006

Place of Birth: Elmhurst, Illinois, USA

Height: 6-feet, Weight: 185 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings

There is no true tier list among the 2024 NHL Entry Draft class. Projected first overall selection Macklin Celebrini is the only player whose draft location is the consensus, and after him, it is expected to be an unpredictable night. The second half of the first round will be as up in the air as ever, with dozens of prospects fighting to hear their name called. As teams in all leagues enter the final stretch before the playoffs, late-season performances could be the difference between walking up to the stage on day one or day two.

Kamil Bednarik is a strong, reliable two-way center who plays well beyond his years. On the younger side of this year’s draft-eligible players, he stands out as one of the best players on the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18 Team (NTDP). However, this year’s U18 team is missing the top-notch draft prospects from recent years, with top prospect Cole Eiserman being the only skater who is a shoo-in to be a first-round selection. While his offensive numbers are good but not great, his presence far exceeds the scoresheet.

Kamil Bednarik, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Bednarik’s greatest strength is his defensive game, specifically his ability to use his stick. The second he steps on the ice, he looks like a tenured NHL center who any coach can rely on to make smart decisions with the puck in the offensive zone while also leading the backcheck. He puts himself in positions to make smart plays with the puck to generate breakout opportunities in the offensive zone by using his body to generate space from the opposition.

While he may only be 6 feet and 185 pounds, he plays much larger, using his body and stick as an asset, a trait not seen very much in junior hockey that translates well to the professional level. His skating is also top-tier, which helps him get the first step on opposing skaters. His sharp edgework helps him pivot to get in position and maintain space when in possession of the puck. He is a turnover-generating machine that any front office would be lucky to acquire.

Bednarik is committed to Boston University for next season. While he is expected to be one of the youngest players on the roster, he should have a significant impact on the team, earning time on the penalty kill and important late-game minutes while also aiming to earn a spot on the team’s power play. Boston University is one of the best college programs in the country that will help him develop his defensive game, but most importantly, it will bring on the offensive output he is capable of, as he will be lacing it up for a program that has developed countless NHL stars such as Jack Eichel, Clayton Keller, Charlie McAvoy, Brady Tkachuk and many more.

Kamil Bednarik – NHL Draft Projection

For a player with much more good than bad, the media seems very pessimistic about where Bednarik will be selected. However, players with his complete, professional skillset typically go higher than expected. If a team selecting in the 20s has a good feeling about him, it would be no surprise to hear his name called. That said, he is likely to be a day two selection, but early on. The most likely result is for him to be a team’s selection in the 35-45 range, where he is viewed as a safer pick than most others. Teams such as the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, and Chicago Blackhawks should have interest in the left-handed center.

Quotables

“Displays an all-around package of skating, puck skills, and offensive hockey smarts. A smooth strider who can accelerate quickly and pull away from defenders in open ice. Also makes elusive quick cuts in tighter areas to create separation for himself. Dangerous with the puck on his stick, because he can unload a hard shot with a lightning release, and finds the back of the net from the outside or in close. He can make a lot of plays off the rush, but also has the patience to cut back, delay and force defenders out of their spots with his puck poise and ability to maintain possession. This season I expected a bigger uptick in his production, which hasn’t come.” – Bill Płaczek, Lines

Kamil Bednarik, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

“Bednarik oozes confidence and boasts a remarkable power game with his considerable strength and a good dosage of pro habits. He’s raw at the moment, but has been trending in the right direction and looks to be a great “draft-low/high floor” option. He needs some time in the oven, but whether it be as a power forward-esque skill player or as a physically imposing, oppressive grinder, it’s hard not to see him in the NHL at some capacity in the future.” – David Saad, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Two-Way Game

Stickwork

IQ

Maturity

Professional Traits

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Translating Talent to Scoring

Wrist Shot

Consistent Offensive Performance

NHL Potential

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward- 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7.5/10, Defense- 8.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

U17 WHC Gold Medal

Committed to Boston University for the 2024-25 season.

Kamil Bednarik Stats