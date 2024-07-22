2024-25 NHL Season Preview

The 2024-25 NHL season is just around the corner, and The Hockey Writers is bringing you all the best season preview content you can find. Scroll to find your favorite team and see the latest articles. If you want more articles, click the More link to see all your favorite team’s content. Stay tuned to The Hockey Writers throughout the entire year as we bring you the very best hockey content.

NHL Previews

Anaheim Ducks

5 Ducks Games to Watch This Season

The Anaheim Ducks will look to rebound from a franchise-worst 58-point campaign in 2022-23 when they open the regular season in a few days against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While 2023-24 also figures to be a challenging year, hockey that counts is right around…

Boston Bruins

Meet the New Bruins: Max Jones

When the Boston Bruins return to the ice this fall, there will be a number of new faces. The two biggest additions will be Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm, while there will also be some notable faces missing with Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk signing elsewhere this summer.  Related: Meet…

5 Must-Watch Bruins Games in 2024-25

The Boston Bruins will start their 2024-25 season on the road against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 8, 2024. Between now and then, management needs to finalize the roster, including extending Jeremy Swayman. The team must also play through the preseason, which begins on Sept. 22, 2024. After a second-round…

Meet the New Bruins: Nikita Zadorov

The Boston Bruins made some big signings when free agency began on July 1. After having very little cap space to spend last summer, this time around, general manager Don Sweeney had a little over $20 million. A good portion of that will have to be used to re-sign restricted…

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Meet the New Blackhawks: T.J. Brodie

As part of our THW Chicago summer series, we’ll introduce you to all the players the Chicago Blackhawks acquired via free agency and trades this offseason. In this latest edition, we take a look at defenseman T.J. Brodie, whom the Blackhawks signed on July 1 to a two-year, $7.5 million…

Colorado Avalanche

3 Avalanche Players With the Most to Prove in 2024-25

The Colorado Avalanche did not add many external reinforcements during the first, and busiest, part of the 2024 NHL offseason. A pair of defensemen in 33-year-old Calvin de Haan (one year, $800,000) and 24-year-old Erik Brannstrom (one year, $900,000) were the most notable additions outside of re-signing Jonathan Drouin (one…

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

Stars’ John Klingberg Facing Vital 2021-22 Season

The 2021-22 season is a vital one for Dallas Stars’ defenseman John Klingberg. In the final season of his seven-year contract, he will look to prove he is worthy of an extension as well as a raise.  Klingberg’s Bargain Contract  When Klingberg signed his seven-year, $29.75 million deal in 2015,…

5 Dallas Stars Prospects That Could Make NHL Roster in 2023-24

The Dallas Stars are the envy of many teams across the NHL – and if they aren’t, they should be. Not only do they have a championship-caliber roster heading into the 2023-24 season, but they also have more than a handful of prospects that should be knocking on the NHL’s…

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings: 5 Potential Alternate Captains

Since the 2022-23 season, the Detroit Red Wings’ leadership group has remained steady without much fluctuation. Headlined by captain Dylan Larkin, the four-year captain’s alternates were all veterans brought in during free agency: Ben Chiarot, Andrew Copp and David Perron. Though a few other players wore an ‘A’ on their…

Red Wings’ Playoff Drought Will End This Season

It’s been eight years since the Detroit Red Wings made the postseason. Eight. Before that, the Red Wings made the playoffs in 25 consecutive seasons (1990-2016), the longest active streak in North American professional sports at the time and tied for the third-longest in NHL history. It’s been a rough…

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25 Season

Entering the 2024 offseason, the Edmonton Oilers had one of the weakest prospect pools in the NHL, lacking top-end talent and potential, with equally disappointing depth. However, under interim general manager Jeff Jackson, the team has revitalized their prospects through several trades and the draft. While the pool might still…

Are the Edmonton Oilers Too Old?

When free agency opened on July 1, the Edmonton Oilers were very busy, agreeing to new contracts with several players who will likely be fixtures in the Oilers lineup next season: Viktor Arvidsson (age 31), Connor Brown (30), Josh Brown (30), Adam Henrique (34), Mattias Janmark (31), Corey Perry (39),…

Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings

Kings Early Free Agent Signings Do Not Improve Roster

After a somewhat eventful draft weekend that saw the Los Angeles Kings bring in Tanner Jeannot, general manager Rob Blake wasted no time once free agency began, signing multiple players to NHL contracts. The first signing was winger Warren Foegele’s three-year, $3.5 million average annual value (AAV) contract. After that,…

Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

Projecting the New York Islanders 2024-25 Depth Chart

With CapFriendly officially going dark, NHL fans have been forced to analyze their favorite team’s depth chart in a different place. New York Islanders fans are used to general manager Lou Lamoriello’s mysterious habits, so with the removal of CapFriendly, it has only become increasingly difficult to assess the team’s…

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

3 Flyers Bounce Back Candidates for 2024-25

The Philadelphia Flyers are entering their 2024-25 season with generally low expectations despite barely missing the playoffs in their most recent campaign and adding prospect Matvei Michkov to their roster. As well, they’re destined to have a few bounce-back candidates. Who might those players be? Sean Couturier would be a…

Pittsburgh Penguins

Can Penguins David Quinn Fix the Power Play?

On June 12, the Pittsburgh Penguins hired David Quinn to replace associate coach Todd Reirden, who was fired at the beginning of May. Reirden ran the power play last season, finishing 30th in the NHL with a 15.3% conversion rate. Not only will Quinn be taking over the power play,…

San Jose Sharks

4 Under-The-Radar Sharks to Watch in 2023-24

With the San Jose Sharks’ first regular-season game less than two weeks away, it’s pretty clear which players on the roster will be the most scrutinized. The offseason has gone on long enough for plenty of discussion and analysis on the biggest names. The players most important to the team’s…

Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25 Season

While the Toronto Maple Leafs may not have the deepest prospect pool, there’s still plenty of talent coming through that eventually could prove to be difference makers in the future. Instead of getting sure fire prospects, they’ve been selecting a lot of players with a lot of upside and potential….

Utah Hockey Club

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks’ Top 15 Prospects for 2024-25 Season

The Vancouver Canucks still don’t have the strongest prospect pool overall, but they do have some blue-chippers dotting the landscape, namely Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Tom Willander – their two most recent first-round picks. They will be part of this list for a while unless Lekkerimaki surprises and plays more than…

Vegas Golden Knights

5 Must-Watch Golden Knights Games in 2023-24

The Vegas Golden Knights’ 2023-24 title defense is going to be filled with memorable matchups. Following a relatively uneventful offseason, the roster remains almost identical to the one that hoisted the Stanley Cup. Can these Golden Knights replicate last season’s success? With the NHL season just under a month away,…

Washington Capitals

Capitals’ 2024-25 Schedule Released

On Tuesday, the NHL announced the regular-season schedules for all 32 clubs, including the Washington Capitals. This season will be the Caps’ 50th Anniversary celebration with special nights to commemorate their entrance into the league, along with the Kansas City Scouts, in the 1974-75 season. Capitals’ Home Stretches The Capitals…

Winnipeg Jets

3 Jets Bounce-Back Candidates for 2024-25

The Winnipeg Jets are going to be heavily scrutinized in 2024-25 as they attempt to not only recapture regular-season success despite departures of key players in free agency, but to actually advance past the first round. While some Jets will look to build off of strong 2023-24 campaigns, others will…

Breaking Down the Winnipeg Jets’ 2024-25 Schedule

The 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule dropped on July 2 and there’s no shortage of intrigue and interest in the slate of games the Winnipeg Jets will play as they attempt to replicate their regular-season success from last season. Here. we’ll dive into the schedule and its most notable elements. Jets…

