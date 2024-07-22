2024-25 NHL Season Preview

The 2024-25 NHL season is just around the corner, and The Hockey Writers is bringing you all the best season preview content you can find. Scroll to find your favorite team and see the latest articles. If you want more articles, click the More link to see all your favorite team’s content. Stay tuned to The Hockey Writers throughout the entire year as we bring you the very best hockey content.

NHL Previews

Anaheim Ducks

5 Ducks Games to Watch This Season The Anaheim Ducks will look to rebound from a franchise-worst 58-point campaign in 2022-23 when they open the regular season in a few days against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While 2023-24 also figures to be a challenging year, hockey that counts is right around… Ducks’ Camp Battles to Watch: Forwards The Anaheim Ducks commence their 30th NHL season in just a few short weeks. They enter training camp with new faces on the roster, in the front office, and in competition for full-time roster spots. This team has holes to fill and a healthy mix of veterans and hungry prospects… Ducks: Forecasting Terry’s First Season of New Extension Troy Terry is set to begin the first of a seven-year extension he signed last month with the Anaheim Ducks. He received his well-earned payday, and now it’s time to perform. The expectations will be high, and as the eldest member of a talented core group of forwards, Terry will…

Boston Bruins

Meet the New Bruins: Max Jones When the Boston Bruins return to the ice this fall, there will be a number of new faces. The two biggest additions will be Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm, while there will also be some notable faces missing with Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk signing elsewhere this summer. Related: Meet… 5 Must-Watch Bruins Games in 2024-25 The Boston Bruins will start their 2024-25 season on the road against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 8, 2024. Between now and then, management needs to finalize the roster, including extending Jeremy Swayman. The team must also play through the preseason, which begins on Sept. 22, 2024. After a second-round… Meet the New Bruins: Nikita Zadorov The Boston Bruins made some big signings when free agency began on July 1. After having very little cap space to spend last summer, this time around, general manager Don Sweeney had a little over $20 million. A good portion of that will have to be used to re-sign restricted…

Buffalo Sabres

Top 3 Sabres With Underrated Fantasy Hockey Value For 2024-25 As the offseason continues to progress, fantasy hockey managers around the world have been watching each team to figure out where they can find value in the late rounds of their drafts, and on teams that did not have a lot of success in 2023-24. While some Buffalo Sabres players… Peterka & Krebs Have Chance to Move Up Sabres’ Depth Chart With the recent buyout of star forward Jeff Skinner, the Buffalo Sabres now have a gaping hole at the top of their lineup. Though he was coming off a highly disappointing season, the winger was one of the team’s biggest offensive contributors and replacing him won’t be easy. The Sabres… Buffalo Sabres’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2023-24 The Buffalo Sabres had an impressive season last year. The team narrowly missed out on a playoff spot by one point, falling just behind the Florida Panthers. Now, the organization is determined to put an end to its 12-season playoff drought. From both the inside and outside, you have to…

Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames’ 2024-25 Bounce Back Candidates We are smack dab in the middle of the NHL’s offseason, and thus not much is happening in the world of hockey. The free agency frenzy of early July is over and focus is shifting towards the upcoming 2024-25 season. The Calgary Flames finished last season outside of the playoff… Flames Have Potential to Be Bottom 3 in NHL Standings In order to become a dominant NHL team, you often have to suffer through some dark periods. Many recent Stanley Cup winners including the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning are all perfect examples of this. While all three are now very strong teams, there were some tough… Breaking Down the Calgary Flames’ 2023-24 Roster As the Calgary Flames begin their 51st season of operations, the franchise has one of the best lineups in the league with All-Stars like Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Jacob Markstrom. However, after stumbling through the 2022-23 season, many wonder what is holding back this talented group of skaters, which…

Carolina Hurricanes

StormWatch: A Way-Too-Early Roster Prediction for the Hurricanes The hockey world is officially in the part of summer where the news slows down considerably after a hectic couple of weeks with the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency being so close together. Now fans are just waiting nervously if their team will make any moves over the… Hurricanes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster The 2023-24 NHL regular season is officially underway. Tuesday, Oct. 10, will see six teams play over three slates of games to kick off the season for the next nine months. The Carolina Hurricanes will have to wait one more night before they can start their campaign for the Stanley… Hurricanes’ Line of Aho, Jarvis & Bunting Could Be the Real Deal The preseason is officially over and games will start to count in a few days. Regular season hockey, specifically Carolina Hurricanes hockey, is finally here. Going into the 2023-24 season, the Hurricanes added some grit to the roster that finished second in the NHL along with making it to the…

Chicago Blackhawks

Questions About Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel Remain Ahead of 2024-25 Season Lukas Reichel was a walking question mark and, for us Chicago Blackhawks‘ writers, a muse for a lot of content last season. How would he do in his first full NHL season? How would he fare going from wing to center? Could he bounce back after a terrible start to… Meet the New Blackhawks: T.J. Brodie As part of our THW Chicago summer series, we’ll introduce you to all the players the Chicago Blackhawks acquired via free agency and trades this offseason. In this latest edition, we take a look at defenseman T.J. Brodie, whom the Blackhawks signed on July 1 to a two-year, $7.5 million… Meet the New (Old) Blackhawks: Teuvo Teravainen As part of our THW Chicago summer series, we’ll introduce you to all the players the Chicago Blackhawks acquired via free agency and trades this offseason. After all, there’s going to be a lot of new faces in training camp this September. We might as well get to know them!…

Colorado Avalanche

3 Avalanche Players With the Most to Prove in 2024-25 The Colorado Avalanche did not add many external reinforcements during the first, and busiest, part of the 2024 NHL offseason. A pair of defensemen in 33-year-old Calvin de Haan (one year, $800,000) and 24-year-old Erik Brannstrom (one year, $900,000) were the most notable additions outside of re-signing Jonathan Drouin (one… Colorado Avalanche Top 20 Prospects: Post-2024 NHL Draft This offseason, the Colorado Avalanche addressed key areas in their prospect pool. They traded out of the first round and made multiple trades to maximize their draft picks for future drafts, while also acquiring some players who fell in the draft. With the organization in win-now mode, every draft pick… Avalanche’s Calum Ritchie Could Power His Way Onto Opening Day Lineup On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche officially signed Calum Ritchie to a three-year entry-level contract (ELC). Ritchie was by far the most talented player at the development camp last week and was rewarded for it. In an offseason filled with questions about the opening day roster and lingering injuries, like the…

Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets’ Storylines to Follow in 2023-24 It has been several months of sweeping changes for the Columbus Blue Jackets, as they prepared for the start of the 2023-24 season. After an offseason that at times felt busier than the season that proceeded it, it’s time to look ahead to the new campaign. There will be some… 3 Blue Jackets Who Could Fall Short of Opening Night Roster The Columbus Blue Jackets have an abundance of players who are deserving of an NHL job in each position. While training camp will get a majority of the players sorted fairly quickly, there will be some tough decisions that take until the end of preseason for management to make. As… Columbus Blue Jackets: 3 Potential PTO Options Training camp is rapidly approaching and the Columbus Blue Jackets have an abundance of players competing for a spot on their roster this coming season. With that being said, it’s never a bad idea to enter the professional tryout (PTO) market and add some veterans or players who haven’t lived…

Dallas Stars

Stars’ John Klingberg Facing Vital 2021-22 Season The 2021-22 season is a vital one for Dallas Stars’ defenseman John Klingberg. In the final season of his seven-year contract, he will look to prove he is worthy of an extension as well as a raise. Klingberg’s Bargain Contract When Klingberg signed his seven-year, $29.75 million deal in 2015,… 5 Dallas Stars Prospects That Could Make NHL Roster in 2023-24 The Dallas Stars are the envy of many teams across the NHL – and if they aren’t, they should be. Not only do they have a championship-caliber roster heading into the 2023-24 season, but they also have more than a handful of prospects that should be knocking on the NHL’s…

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings: 5 Potential Alternate Captains Since the 2022-23 season, the Detroit Red Wings’ leadership group has remained steady without much fluctuation. Headlined by captain Dylan Larkin, the four-year captain’s alternates were all veterans brought in during free agency: Ben Chiarot, Andrew Copp and David Perron. Though a few other players wore an ‘A’ on their… Red Wings’ Playoff Drought Will End This Season It’s been eight years since the Detroit Red Wings made the postseason. Eight. Before that, the Red Wings made the playoffs in 25 consecutive seasons (1990-2016), the longest active streak in North American professional sports at the time and tied for the third-longest in NHL history. It’s been a rough… Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: Post-2024 NHL Draft Fresh off the 2024 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings have entered a new phase of their rebuild. Their top pick was outside the top-10 for the first time since 2016, and they have reached a point where a handful of their prospects are expected to push for NHL jobs…

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25 Season Entering the 2024 offseason, the Edmonton Oilers had one of the weakest prospect pools in the NHL, lacking top-end talent and potential, with equally disappointing depth. However, under interim general manager Jeff Jackson, the team has revitalized their prospects through several trades and the draft. While the pool might still… Roby Jarventie: Everything to Know About the Oilers’ New Acquisition The Edmonton Oilers have had a successful offseason to date as they head toward the 2024-25 campaign. With new additions bolstering their forward lineup in Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson while being able to retain most of their unrestricted free agents, the Oilers seem set to run it back and… Are the Edmonton Oilers Too Old? When free agency opened on July 1, the Edmonton Oilers were very busy, agreeing to new contracts with several players who will likely be fixtures in the Oilers lineup next season: Viktor Arvidsson (age 31), Connor Brown (30), Josh Brown (30), Adam Henrique (34), Mattias Janmark (31), Corey Perry (39),…

Florida Panthers

Panthers Looking Like They’ll Stay Competitive This Season The Florida Panthers enter their 30th-anniversary campaign with a bitter taste in their mouth. They were only three wins away from claiming their first-ever Stanley Cup but lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights. With that in mind, they look to get back to the dance and try… Panthers’ Lucas Carlsson Deserves a Chance to Make NHL Roster The Florida Panthers enter the 2023-24 season as Eastern Conference Champions for the first time since 1996. But even though they had a magical run, the team will look a little different from the one that made said run. During this free agency period, the team made a number of…

Los Angeles Kings

Kings Early Free Agent Signings Do Not Improve Roster After a somewhat eventful draft weekend that saw the Los Angeles Kings bring in Tanner Jeannot, general manager Rob Blake wasted no time once free agency began, signing multiple players to NHL contracts. The first signing was winger Warren Foegele’s three-year, $3.5 million average annual value (AAV) contract. After that,… Kings Top-10 Prospects: 2023-24 Preseason Edition The Los Angeles Kings’ prospect pool has seen a lot of turnover over the last couple of seasons. Top prospects like Quinton Byfield and Arthur Kaliyev have graduated and project to play key roles for the foreseeable future. That’s the goal of every prospect, and that’s why the Kings’ prospect… 5 LA Kings Prospects That Could Make NHL Roster in 2023-24 At the beginning of this decade, the Los Angeles Kings’ prospect pool was routinely celebrated as one of the best groups across the NHL. While there isn’t the same level of quality available because a good portion of that talent has either graduated or moved on in some form, their…

Minnesota Wild

Top 3 Players to Watch at 2024 Wild Development Camp It’s that time of year when every NHL team hosts its player development camps, and the Wild’s camp is here. Their prospects will have a chance to show their stuff… Minnesota Wild Top 10 Prospects: 2024 Offseason The Minnesota Wild have been one of the most successful teams in recent NHL Drafts, stockpiling high draft picks while finding steals in the later rounds. As a result, they… Top 4 Games Wild Fans Should Circle on 2023-24 Calendar With the NHL regular season just around the corner, it’s time to highlight some of the big games Minnesota Wild fans should watch closely. Of course, there are the games…

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

Get to Know New Nashville Predator Jonathan Marchessault The Nashville Predators have had the best free agency period they could have. Not only did they sign superstar forward Steven Stamkos to a four-year contract, but they also brought… Get to Know New Nashville Predator Steven Stamkos For some in hockey, it took seeing Steven Stamkos in another NHL sweater to believe it. It seemed at certain points in his career that he was never leaving the… 3 Predators’ Bold Player Predictions for 2023-24 The Nashville Predators kick off the 2023-24 NHL Season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 10. With the regular season under a month away, it only feels right to…

New Jersey Devils

Counting Down the 10 Most Impactful Devils for 2024-25 – No. 9 – Dawson Mercer Welcome to the The Hockey Writers’ Countdown of the ten most impactful players of the 2024-25 season. This is not a countdown of the ten best but rather a list of players slated to have the biggest impact. These ten players offer unique contributions, are difficult to replace, and are… Counting Down the 10 Most Impactful Devils for 2024-25 – No. 10 – Curtis Lazar Welcome to the The Hockey Writers’ Countdown of the ten most impactful players of the 2024-25 season. This is not a countdown of the ten best but rather a list of those players who are slated to have the biggest impact. These are ten players who offer unique contributions, are… Devils Can Expect More Success With Extra Attacker in 2024-25 The vibe inside the New Jersey Devils’ locker room was one of pure frustration and disappointment following their lackluster 2023-24 campaign. Amidst plenty of reasons for their shortcomings: poor goaltending, shoddy defense, etc…one cause fell a bit under the radar. Their inability to tie the game in extra-attacker scenarios hindered…

New York Islanders

Islanders’ Offseason Upgrades Didn’t Move the Needle The New York Islanders all but put a bow on the offseason when they re-signed Simon Holmstrom. They still have to deal with Oliver Wahlstrom, who heads to arbitration but any big move at this point seems unlikely. A big trade or a late-summer signing looks like they are off… Projecting the New York Islanders 2024-25 Depth Chart With CapFriendly officially going dark, NHL fans have been forced to analyze their favorite team’s depth chart in a different place. New York Islanders fans are used to general manager Lou Lamoriello’s mysterious habits, so with the removal of CapFriendly, it has only become increasingly difficult to assess the team’s… Islanders Storylines to Watch During This Opening Week The New York Islanders start their season on Saturday night, Oct. 14 against the Buffalo Sabres. It’s a great way to hit the ground running for the Islanders as their schedule remains intense throughout the first week of action. After the opening night game, they host the Arizona Coyotes on…

New York Rangers

Rangers’ Zibanejad Must Prove Doubters Wrong With Bounce Back in 2024-25 Last season, the New York Rangers fell short once again in the Eastern Conference Final to the eventual Stanley Cup champion, Florida Panthers. One of the main reasons for this loss was due to the lack of production from their top offensive players, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. For Panarin,… Rangers’ Brennan Othmann Can Contribute in 2024-25 During the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers opted to keep Brennan Othmann, one of their top prospects, in the American Hockey League (AHL) rather than playing him on the fourth line. The young winger should have a legitimate shot to make the opening night lineup and he can contribute… Rangers’ Filip Chytil Faces Career-Defining Season Despite seven seasons in the NHL marked by a choppy development path and injuries, the New York Rangers are still holding out hope for Filip Chytil. Only 24 years old, it seems as though Chytil has been in a Rangers sweater forever – that is, when he hasn’t been sent…

Ottawa Senators

Xavier Bourgault: Everything to Know About the Senators’ New Acquisition The Ottawa Senators have made some solid additions to their roster this offseason as they hope to turn themselves from rebuilders to contenders sooner rather than later. With a new… 3 Senators Bounce-Back Candidates for 2024-25 After their seventh straight season without playoff hockey, the Ottawa Senators are taking steps in the right direction. The team taking a step starts with some players taking a step… 5 Ottawa Senators’ Storylines to Watch in 2024-25 After seven years without even a sniff of playoff action, hopes are high among the Ottawa Senators faithful that their club will contend for Lord Stanley’s silverware this season. Here’s…

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers’ 2024-25 Opening Night Lineup Projection We’re still two and a half months away from the start of the 2024-25 regular season, so the time for hockey is coming but is still fairly distant. In the meantime, let’s look at some very early opening night lineup projections for the Philadelphia Flyers. Here, I’ll be looking at… 3 Flyers Bounce Back Candidates for 2024-25 The Philadelphia Flyers are entering their 2024-25 season with generally low expectations despite barely missing the playoffs in their most recent campaign and adding prospect Matvei Michkov to their roster. As well, they’re destined to have a few bounce-back candidates. Who might those players be? Sean Couturier would be a… Flyers’ Sean Couturier Poised for a Bounce Back in 2024-25 The Philadelphia Flyers probably wouldn’t have had such early-season dominance in 2023-24 if it weren’t for captain Sean Couturier. Following a 22-month absence due to injury entering his last campaign, he was brilliant during some parts of the season. However, it was a bit of half-and-half for the 20th captain…

Pittsburgh Penguins

Can Penguins David Quinn Fix the Power Play? On June 12, the Pittsburgh Penguins hired David Quinn to replace associate coach Todd Reirden, who was fired at the beginning of May. Reirden ran the power play last season, finishing 30th in the NHL with a 15.3% conversion rate. Not only will Quinn be taking over the power play,… Penguins’ Offseason Moves Won’t Move the Needle in 2024-25 After a 2023-24 season that saw the Pittsburgh Penguins fall short of a playoff spot for the second season in a row and the loss of their first-round pick, this offseason leads one to believe the team may end up in a similar situation next season. Heading into the offseason,… 3 Pittsburgh Penguins With Something to Prove in 2023-24 With the preseason wrapped up and the puck drop on the 2023-24 season this week, there is a feeling of optimism around the Pittsburgh Penguins, and with good reason. After the disappointing end to last season and the eventful 2023 offseason, Penguins’ pickups like Reilly Smith and Erik Karlsson look…

San Jose Sharks

4 Under-The-Radar Sharks to Watch in 2023-24 With the San Jose Sharks’ first regular-season game less than two weeks away, it’s pretty clear which players on the roster will be the most scrutinized. The offseason has gone on long enough for plenty of discussion and analysis on the biggest names. The players most important to the team’s… 3 Sharks Storylines to Follow During Preseason Following months of moves and preparation, the San Jose Sharks are finally ready to take the ice for their first preseason game when they host the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 5 p.m. PST. While San Jose doesn’t have many expectations for the upcoming season, the franchise is not without… Sharks Likely to Struggle Defensively in the 2023-24 Season The San Jose Sharks spent this offseason selling off as many players as they could. After several less-than-amazing seasons, general manager Mike Grier decided that the current core needed to shift if they wanted to find success anytime soon. As a result, staples of the team, such as Timo Meier…

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Top 10 Prospects: 2024 Offseason Despite being in the league for just three seasons, the Seattle Kraken have assembled quite the prospect pool. While they have had a few early selections in the first round, they have also found hidden gems in recent drafts in the second and third rounds, helping formulate one of the… Seattle Kraken’s 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2023-24 With the Seattle Kraken’s 2023-24 regular season set to get underway in less than a week, anticipation is growing within the fanbase. After an exciting run that featured a first-round upset of the Colorado Avalanche, expectations are high in Seattle, with many hoping the team can build off their success… Kraken Face 3 Big Questions Heading Into Training Camp With the Seattle Kraken set to open training camp for the 2023-24 season in just a few days, anticipation is already building around the city. After last season’s run to the second round, there is plenty of excitement regarding this season’s team as they have built a roster that should…

St. Louis Blues

Blues’ Forward Group in 2024-25 Will Be Far More Balanced The St. Louis Blues haven’t made any major moves this summer, but they’ve improved the forward depth and overall group for the 2024-25 season with a couple of trades. It’s unclear whether Blues general manager Doug Armstrong expects the club to contend for the playoffs in 2024-25, but he’s operated… St. Louis Blues’ 2023-24 Season Preview and Predictions The St. Louis Blues will begin the new season on Thursday, Oct. 12 on the road against the Dallas Stars. After starting last season at 3-0-0, the Blues quickly fell apart, losing eight in a row, and missed the playoffs by a boatload of points. This is a crucial season… Blues’ Defensive Structures Still Have Lingering Issues After a six-game second-round exit in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, provided by the eventual Stanley Cup champions in the Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Blues approached October of the same year with playoff-certifiable ambiance and ambition. However, by March, two of their main pieces of a recent Cup-winning core,…

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning Need Vasilevskiy to Rebound Following Career-Worst Season Widely regarded as one the best goalies in the NHL, Andrei Vasilevskiy had the worst statistical season of his career last season. In September, the 29-year-old had surgery to repair a herniated lumbar disc in his back, according to Chris Bengel at CBS Sports, and he didn’t return until Nov…. Lightning Bounce Back Candidate for 2024-25: Conor Sheary Last summer, the Tampa Bay Lightning made a splash to improve the middle-six forward group in free agency. General manager Julien BriseBois signed veteran forward Conor Sheary to a three-year deal with an annual average of $2 million. Playing with stars like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin throughout his career,… Expectations for New Lightning Forward Jesse Ylonen Through all the chaos of the Tampa Bay Lightning offseason, fans may have missed that the organization inked a deal with 24-year-old Jesse Ylonen in free agency. The winger was drafted with the 35th overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens in 2018 but has yet to live up to his…

Toronto Maple Leafs

Will Craig Berube Unleash Maple Leafs’ Super Line This Season? In recent years, the Toronto Maple Leafs have mixed and matched the core four of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. During the regular season, the team wins, but none of their best-laid plans have worked in the playoffs. Different Head Coaches Tried Different Lineups, Not Much… Maple Leafs’ Goaltending Stronger with Stolarz & Woll Tandem It’s evident that the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation has been hit or miss during the current era of the Core 4, as they’ve always lacked a strong and steady tandem. Whether it’s having a starter and no reliable back up or not having someone that could steal games when… Maple Leafs’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25 Season While the Toronto Maple Leafs may not have the deepest prospect pool, there’s still plenty of talent coming through that eventually could prove to be difference makers in the future. Instead of getting sure fire prospects, they’ve been selecting a lot of players with a lot of upside and potential….

Utah Hockey Club

Previewing the Tucson Roadrunners’ Wealth of Talent for 2024-25 When general manager Bill Armstrong was hired in 2020, it was the dawn of a new era for Armstrong and the Arizona Coyotes. After several trades that saw Armstrong acquire… Utah: Sophomore Slump or Surge for Logan Cooley in 2024-25? If you’ve followed the Arizona Coyotes, it’s obvious they’ve had no luck with the draft lottery, where they’ve never moved up once. The highest they’ve drafted has been third overall,…

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks’ Top 15 Prospects for 2024-25 Season The Vancouver Canucks still don’t have the strongest prospect pool overall, but they do have some blue-chippers dotting the landscape, namely Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Tom Willander – their two most recent first-round picks. They will be part of this list for a while unless Lekkerimaki surprises and plays more than… Daniel Sprong: What to Expect From Canucks’ Newest Signing The Vancouver Canucks have had a great offseason. They lost both Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov to the Boston Bruins but responded by locking up Jake DeBrusk to a long-term contract, bringing in Vincent Desharnais, and signing several depth players to fill out what they lost. They have easily improved… Canucks’ 2024 Training Camp Will Feature a Battle in the Top Six The Vancouver Canucks were a surprisingly successful team last season winning the Pacific Division and making it to the second round of the playoffs. This season, the expectations will be higher as Canucks Nation now expects at the very least a playoff berth and maybe even another division championship. To…

Vegas Golden Knights

10 Golden Knights Predictions for 2023-24 Season When your first prediction projects a playoff miss for the team that goes on to win the Stanley Cup, you know it isn’t a banner year in terms of prognostications. So, after taking some lumps on my 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights predictions, I am back for another round of looking… Golden Knights’ 3 Biggest Questions Heading into 2023-24 With the NHL’s training camps completed and the preseason getting underway, it’s time to look at some of the biggest storylines for the Vegas Golden Knights heading into the 2023-24 season. The Golden Knights have played two divisional matchups in the preseason so far against the San Jose Sharks and… 5 Must-Watch Golden Knights Games in 2023-24 The Vegas Golden Knights’ 2023-24 title defense is going to be filled with memorable matchups. Following a relatively uneventful offseason, the roster remains almost identical to the one that hoisted the Stanley Cup. Can these Golden Knights replicate last season’s success? With the NHL season just under a month away,…

Washington Capitals

Capitals’ 2024-25 Schedule Released On Tuesday, the NHL announced the regular-season schedules for all 32 clubs, including the Washington Capitals. This season will be the Caps’ 50th Anniversary celebration with special nights to commemorate their entrance into the league, along with the Kansas City Scouts, in the 1974-75 season. Capitals’ Home Stretches The Capitals… Capitals’ Worst Contracts for the 2023-24 Season Money is particularly tight for the Washington Capitals as they try to make it back to the postseason after missing them for only the second time in 16 seasons. With the team at the cap ceiling and money tied up with many veterans, every penny needs to be well allocated. … Washington Capitals: 3 Bold Predictions for 2023-24 With the regular season starting in about a month, the Washington Capitals are hoping to see better results in comparison to last season, where they missed the postseason for only the second time in the past 16 seasons. The changes made to the team make for some interesting storylines, and…

Winnipeg Jets

3 Jets Bounce-Back Candidates for 2024-25 The Winnipeg Jets are going to be heavily scrutinized in 2024-25 as they attempt to not only recapture regular-season success despite departures of key players in free agency, but to actually advance past the first round. While some Jets will look to build off of strong 2023-24 campaigns, others will… Jets Have 4 Options for Second-Line Centre in 2024-25 With the Winnipeg Jets losing Sean Monahan in free agency to the Columbus Blue Jackets, they have a big hole at second-line centre that needs filling for this upcoming season. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff only tinkered on a hectic Free Agent Frenzy Day that saw more than $1 billion worth… Breaking Down the Winnipeg Jets’ 2024-25 Schedule The 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule dropped on July 2 and there’s no shortage of intrigue and interest in the slate of games the Winnipeg Jets will play as they attempt to replicate their regular-season success from last season. Here. we’ll dive into the schedule and its most notable elements. Jets…

