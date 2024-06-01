Jack Van Volsen – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jack Van Volsen

2023-24 team: Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Date of Birth: January 12, 2006

Place of Birth: Brooklin, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 187 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 164th (NA Skaters)

Jack Van Volsen’s struggles in the Ontario Hockey League have been unfortunate to see after the high hopes he had heading into his junior career. He was a highly sought-after prospect heading into the 2022 OHL Priority Selection after scoring 110 points in 57 games for an incredibly strong Toronto Jr. Canadiens team. He dominated the U-16 age group with the Jr. Canadiens on a team that included a future first-round pick in this year’s draft Michael Hage and a future first-round pick in next year’s draft Porter Martone.

Van Volsen had such a strong season as a 15-year-old that he was selected sixth overall by the Peterborough Petes. After scoring 11 points in his first 29 games, the Petes loaded up for a big playoff run and decided to trade Van Volsen and Justin Dezoete along with four draft picks to Mississauga for Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck. He moved closer to home to play with the Steelheads and scored 14 points in 32 games with his new team, a slight improvement over his games in Peterborough. He was hoping to produce more this season with Mississauga but was not able to have the season he imagined only scoring 32 points in 62 games.

Jack Van Volsen, Mississauga Steelheads (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Although Van Volsen has not gotten off to the best start in his junior hockey career, that doesn’t mean he is unable to develop into an NHL player. He has great hockey IQ and is always able to find the open spaces on the ice for either a shot or a pass to one of his teammates. He may not be one of the fastest players, but his vision through the neutral zone is one of his biggest strengths as he can help his team enter the offensive zone without losing possession of the puck.

Jack Van Volsen – NHL Draft Projection

Van Volsen does not project to be a top-round pick in this year’s draft as he has not produced at a consistent rate in the OHL as of yet. But the former minor hockey star still has time to grow into his game and develop under one of the best coaches in the OHL in James Richmond. Based on what he could be, I could see a team selecting him in the fifth-seventh round in the upcoming entry draft.

Picking Van Volsen is a risk for some teams based on his current production. But the payoff could be incredible if he gets close to the projection that people had for him when he originally entered the OHL. It all depends on how he develops over time.

Quotables

“Van Volsen’s problems aren’t limited to the production, either. While he may have size and off-puck awareness, he’s limited mechanically and has difficulty making plays with the puck. His puck touches feel more reactionary than decisive, he struggles to handle pucks under pressure, and doesn’t impact play.” – Lauren Kelly, Elite Prospects

“He can find those pockets so well for his teammates to give him the puck and when he gets his puck on his stick in the slot, not many times does he miss.” – Darrell Woodley, OHL Director of Scouting

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Ability to find open space

Shot

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Needs to produce more points

Work on defensive game

NHL Potential

Van Volsen will most likely max out at a third-line center role at the NHL level. He has the tools to become an NHL player and reach that ceiling, but he still needs years of development before he can prove to NHL teams that he can succeed in that role.

Risk – Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5 , Reward 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6.5/10, Defense 6/10

​​Awards/Achievements

GTHL U-16 Championships

2022 OHL Cup Silver Medal

Jack Van Volsen Statistics

Videos

