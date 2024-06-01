2024 NHL Draft’s Top 10 American Prospects

The 2023 NHL Draft class saw two Americans go in the top 10 and ten in the top 50. Looking back, it was the strongest draft class for Americans since 2019 where stars Jack Hughes, Cole Caufield, Trevor Zegras, Matt Boldy, and others were drafted. However, the 2024 class appears to be on the weaker side of recent history, but it will be interesting to see how it compares in the future.

10) Javon Moore – Left Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 47th (NA Skaters)

Javon Moore is a 6-foot-2, 181-pound left wing who is committed to the University of Minnesota for next season. The Minnesota native is an explosive offensive force who possesses a strong shot and hockey IQ. Throughout his high school career, he has dominated offensively, scoring over a point per game at nearly every level he has played in.

Since he was in high school, he has played just eight total games in the United States Hockey League (USHL), registering three assists. Now, he is going to join one of the top college programs in the United States, a challenge for a prospect who has yet to face off against top opponents consistently. Because of his small track record, he will not be an early draft selection, likely falling somewhere in the fourth to fifth round.

9) Teddy Stiga – Left Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 44th (NA Skaters)

No prospect has seen such a big jump in his draft stock since September as Teddy Stiga. Originally thought to be a borderline top-150 pick, the first round has emerged as a possibility, with the second round appearing most likely. He might not be a top producer at higher levels, but he’s a hard worker who never gives up on the play. He uses his high IQ and work ethic to dominate both the power play and penalty kill.

Teddy Stiga, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Stiga has recently stated that he models his game after NHL agitator Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins, and he deserves every aspect of that comparison. He does not have the negative reputation Marchand does by some fans, but he plays a game that every coach hates to play against but loves to have, just like Marchand. Even with all of the talent on the USNTDP squad, it would be difficult to find anyone on that team or possibly another 2024 prospect who works as hard as Stiga.

From receiving a “W” ranking on NHL Central Scouting’s initial watch list, handed out to players viewed as sixth- or seventh-rounders, Stiga has emerged as a potential first-round pick, and deservedly so. The most likely scenario is that he will be drafted in the top half of the second round.

8) Max Plante – Center

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 43rd (NA Skaters)

Max Plante is often viewed as a “boom or bust” prospect. At times, he is an electric playmaker who elevates the play of his teammates while offensively contributing around a point per game, regardless of the talent level he matches up against. He posted 11 points in just seven games played at the 2024 U18 World Championship where he helped Team USA take home the silver medal. He has proven the ability to dominate offensively, he just needs to find the consistency to take his game to the next level.

Plante is committed to playing next season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, which is one of the premier hockey colleges in the United States. For a player needing to round out his game before taking that next step into professional hockey, there is no school better for his development as he can play a few seasons of college hockey against strong talent to develop his skillset into an elite, consistent forward who eventually turns into a strong middle six NHLer.

7) EJ Emery – Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 39th (NA Skaters)

EJ Emery is arguably the best defensive defenseman projected to be taken outside of the top 10. He is also a skilled passer with a strong shot, providing potential at both ends of the ice. His ability to move the puck is highly valued in today’s NHL as he can eventually quarterback a powerplay. He possesses strong vision, allowing him to identify opportunities to create scoring chances for his team. This exceptional vision sets him apart from other players with similar skills, especially throughout his recent junior career.

Unfortunately for Emery, there are a lot of defensemen in this draft class that are comparable to his caliber. His physicality and defensive abilities are up there in the draft, but the offensive side does lower his ceiling in terms of how early he could hear his name. It depends on what teams are looking for in a prospect, but he will likely be a late first to an early-mid second-round pick.

6) Adam Kleber – Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 34th (NA Skaters)

Adam Kleber is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound right-handed defenseman who played for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL this season, where he recorded just five goals and 26 points in 56 games. He also added two additional points in five playoff games.

Kleber is not afraid to use his size to get physical around the net, forcing the opposition to make a nifty move to navigate around him. Possessing a great shot, he tends to use his strength and size to drive offense, either by his long stride or hard shot. He is committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season, and he should expect to hear his name sometime in the second round.

5) Colin Ralph – Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 32nd (NA Skaters)

Colin Ralph is a bit of a surprise to see this high in the rankings, but he is worthy nonetheless. Unlike most other top American prospects, he spent his draft-eligible season at Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep school, scoring eight goals and 66 points in 57 games.

He is a smooth skater who tends to quarterback plays, keeping his head up to find an open pass. He has a solid shot but needs to put on some muscle to find success at the next level. Watching him play, it is clear he has talent, but he may not have proven himself enough to be worthy of a top 64 selection. He will likely go sometime in the third round, with the potential of going earlier if a team falls in love with him during the draft process.

4) Kamil Bednarik – Center

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 28th (NA Skaters)

Kamil Bednarik may be one of my favorite prospects to watch in the entire 2024 Draft class. He is a strong, reliable two-way center who plays well beyond his years. On the younger side of this year’s draft-eligible players, he stands out as one of the best players on the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18 Team (NTDP). However, this year’s U18 team is missing the top-notch draft prospects from recent years, with top prospect Cole Eiserman being the only skater who is a shoo-in to be a first-round selection. While his offensive numbers are good but not great, his presence far exceeds the scoresheet.

Bednarik is committed to Boston University for next season. While he is expected to be one of the youngest players on the roster, he should have a significant impact on the team, earning time on the penalty kill and important late-game minutes while also aiming to earn a spot on the team’s power play. Boston University is one of the best college programs in the country that will help him develop his defensive game, but most importantly, it will bring on the offensive output he is capable of, as he will be lacing it up for a program that has developed countless NHL stars such as Jack Eichel, Clayton Keller, Charlie McAvoy, Brady Tkachuk and many more.

The most likely result is for him to be a team’s selection in the 35-45 range, where he is viewed as a safer pick than most others. Teams such as the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, and Chicago Blackhawks should have an interest in the left-handed center.

3) Cole Eiserman – Left Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 12th (NA Skaters)

Cole Eiserman can, and will, shoot from anywhere in the offensive zone with elite accuracy. Throughout the past two seasons, he has showcased his deadly and deceptive release en route to dominating his opponents. He doesn’t need to be open to be a goal-scoring threat because of his fast release, allowing him to score at any time, from anywhere.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

There are some concerns with his defensive play. Naturally, as a goal-scoring threat, his focus is not on being a high-quality defender. However, it is evident he has become a liability in the defensive aspect of the game. While he is a hard worker, he tends to put himself in poor positions and get down on himself when things do not go his way. Rankings have him anywhere from third overall to 16th, and there isn’t a consensus in that range, either, so he could get picked anywhere. He likely ends up in the 8-12 range.

2) Trevor Connelly – Left Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 6th (NA Skaters)

From the start of this season to now, Trevor Connelly’s name has circulated in the media. He is a tall, skinny forward who always stands out on the ice. In a year that feels more wide open than most, he is in a unique position. The top of the draft feels pretty set in stone, but the rest of it will be anyone’s guess, and his upside could be the reason he hears his name early on.

If there is one aspect of his game that any fan can attest to, it’s his incredible skating. Each time he steps on the ice, he is far and away the best skater. Being compared to the greatest player in the world is a double-edged sword, but Connelly’s skating is strikingly similar to that of Connor McDavid. They both are efficient and look seamless, whether it is always being one step ahead on the rush or backchecking like no one else.

His skill and performance are more than enough to warrant a top-10 pick, but concerns over his ability to translate in the NHL could lead to him dropping. His ultimate position will be decided by which team is willing to take on a bit of a project and wait, and it is likely his skating is so impressive to a team that he goes in the top 20.

1) Zeev Buium – Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 4th (NA Skaters)

With Artyom Levshunov the consensus top defender in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Zeev Buium has become incredibly underrated. He is a smooth-skating defender with strong skills at both ends of the ice and an extremely high IQ. He scored at over a point-per-game average in the NCAA with the University of Denver this season and has established himself as a top-10 lock heading into the upcoming draft.

There is no real consensus as to who will be picked where after Macklin Celebrini goes first overall to the San Jose Sharks, leaving Buium’s fate up in the air as to where he could truly be drafted. The reality is he could go as early as fourth overall, but is likely to go in the 5-10 range. Regardless of where he ends up, he is sure to make the team that drafts him ecstatic with their selection.

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft at The Sphere is approaching, with Round 1 set to take place on June 28 and the following rounds the day after. This will be the 62nd Entry Draft in league history, and the first with a team based out of Utah.

