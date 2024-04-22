Teddy Stiga – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Teddy Stiga

2023-24 Team: USNTDP (USHL)

Date of Birth: April 5, 2006

Place of Birth: Sudbury, MA, USA

Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 175 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings

No prospect has seen such a big jump in his draft stock since September as Teddy Stiga. Originally thought to be a late-round pick by most pundits, there are now mentions that Stiga might hear his name called in the second or possibly even first round. He might not be a top producer at higher levels, but he’s worked hard, plays strong defensively, has a high hockey IQ, and can play the power play and penalty kill.

Teddy Stiga, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Stiga is set to join Boston College next year, a team expected to see significant turnover, with the potential for a handful of key players to turn pro following the lead of Cutter Gauthier. Still, Boston should remain a contender regardless, with Stiga ultimately being one of their biggest recruits. The Sudbury, Massachusetts native has the opportunity to continue focusing on the weight room and adding mass over the next few years, which he’ll need to help him adjust to the more physical nature of college hockey.

He started turning heads at the U-18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth in February, leading all players with nine points in four games. That includes a four-point effort against Switzerland, tying his best output of the season with his three-goal, one-assist showing against Green Bay (USHL) in September. Stiga entered the U-18 World Championship in April, ranked third in team scoring with 29 goals and 65 points.

In improving his offensive stats from the 2022-23 USNTDP season, Stiga has always been described as a very hard worker, plays strong defensively, and has a high hockey IQ. He can contribute on the power play and penalty kill. Stiga doesn’t lack confidence or drive for a smaller player and can play in any situation.

Stiga has recently stated that he models his game after NHL agitator Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins, and he certainly brings similar energy to the ice. Even with all of the talent on the USNTDP squad, it would be difficult to find anyone on that team or possibly another 2024 prospect who works as hard as Stiga.

Teddy Stiga – NHL Draft Projection

From receiving a “W” ranking on NHL Central Scouting’s initial watch list, handed out to players viewed as sixth- or seventh-rounders, Stiga is now considered to be a possible second-round or even late first-round pick. The most likely scenario is that he will be drafted in the middle of the second round.

Quotables

“Being able to drive play from the wing is uncommon, and that could make him stand out from some of the others in the draft. He’s very good at getting the puck from the corner to the net. His patient passing has improved over this season.” Russ Cohen – Full Press Hockey

“He is solid playmaker with good vision, and a top offensive weapon who has a quick release and an extremely accurate snap shot. Goes into the greasy areas but won’t initiate physical contact and relies on his quick stick to enrages in puck battles. Finishes lots of chances and plays the game at a high pace, and brings it every shift.” Bill Placzek – Lines.com

“Stiga’s best asset is his motor; his feet are constantly in motion which serves him well with and without the puck. On the forecheck, he’s a nuisance to opposing defensemen, churning his feet to take smart angles as F1 and using his stick to be disruptive. Stiga’s got serious skill with the puck too; he’s a deceptive handler who separates his upper body from his feet to freeze opponents or shift them one way before exploding in the opposite direction.” Joey Padmanabhan – EP Rinkside

Strengths

Versatility

Compete level

Good stride

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Shooting Skillset

Playmaking Ability

Overall Athleticism

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Stiga helped Team USA to a first-place finish in the U17 World Hockey Challenge and a second-place finish in the most recent U18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, Michigan, leading all players with nine points in four games.

Teddy Stiga Stats

Videos