Panther’s Bill Zito Well Deserving of His Extension and Promotion

The Florida Panthers walk into the postseason as Atlantic Division champions with a record of 52-24-6 with 110 points. They are up 1-0 in their series against their big brother in the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This is the fourth straight season the team has made the playoffs after only making it five times in franchise history. The builder of such a great franchise? That would be general manager Bill Zito. He’s managed to build a Stanley Cup contender in the four years he’s been in South Florida. As a reward for such, he was given a new contract and promoted to President of Hockey Operations. That is a more important deal than Sam Reinhart‘s current status.

Zito’s Trade Acquisitions Have Paved the Way for Dominant Play

Since the moment he stepped foot in Broward County, Bill Zito has made moves that have made the team better for years to come. This included some of the most aggressive trades in franchise history.

A perfect example of an out-of-this-world move was the Matthew Tkachuk trade. He was brought into the fray after their best season in franchise history and a career year for Jonathan Huberdeau. After being swept in the second round, it was clear the team at hand wasn’t good enough and he pulled the trigger that offseason to bring him in. Since then, he’s had 197 points (66 goals, 131 assists) through nearly two full seasons with the squad. Additionally, he was their best playoff performer with 11 goals and 13 assists through 20 postseason games, including four game-winning goals. He’s easily become the new face of the franchise.

In addition to that, he’s brought in a top goal-scorer for the squad in Reinhart. He was traded here from the Buffalo Sabres for goaltending prospect Devon Levi, making this a special case in which the move has helped both teams out. Reinhart this season has been their MVP with 57 goals, making for second-best in the NHL. Furthermore, he led the league in power-play goals with 27 and was second in the NHL in short-handed goals with five. He hopes to stay in South Florida and continue his dominant play.

Some of His Small Signings Are Main Pieces in the Lineup

An example of a small move that turned into gold was the acquisition of defenseman Gustav Forsling. He was brought in via the waiver wire from the Carolina Hurricanes as a defensive depth piece. Now, he is a core piece of the roster. This season alone, he led the league in rating with a plus-56 rating. As a result of his efforts over the past few seasons, he was awarded an eight-year deal worth $5.75 million per season.

Bill Zito, General Manager of the Florida Panthers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Furthermore, he’s brought in forward Carter Verhaeghe, fresh from a Stanley Cup with the Lightning on a very cheap deal. Now, he’s arguably the most clutch player on the Panther lineup with seven game-winning postseason goals in three seasons.

He’s Managed to Make it Work with his Coaching Staff Situations

In his first year as a general manager, he was working with head coach Joel Quenneville. However, due to the Kyle Beach incident, he was let go, leaving him in a sticky situation. He managed to get Andrew Brunette his first coaching gig. Under him, the team had their best regular season in franchise history and won the team’s first-ever President’s trophy.

But it was not all sunshine and rainbows. After getting swept in the second round, the team cut ties with Brunette and brought in current head coach Paul Maurice. While the team under Maurice started very slow, they would make the playoffs and go on their biggest run in franchise history, winning their second Eastern Conference Championship ever.

This season, they’re back to the dance again as division champions. With all the turmoil he’s been through with the team, he’s made it work out for the best.

Is He the Greatest Panther General Manager of All Time?

There’s an argument to be made for him to be the greatest general manager the team has had the pleasure of hiring. With his moves, he’s made the team competitive for the past few seasons. But despite all he’s done, and being nominated twice for it, he’s never won the Jim Gregory Award.

Regardless, he’s turned the franchise around in a huge way. This team went from barely making or missing the postseason and being sent home quickly, to being one of the strongest in the NHL. Owners Vinnie Viola and Doug Cifu must be extremely proud of themselves for bringing in Zito as it has paved a roadway for success now and in the future.