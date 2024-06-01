Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Panthers — Game 6

The New York Rangers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1M) RANGERS at (1A) PANTHERS

Eastern Conference Final, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Filip Chytil

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Jack Roslovic — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Will Cuylle — Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe, Adam Edstrom, Blake Wheeler, Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Ben Harpur, Dylan Garand, Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, Brennan Othmann, Tyler Pitlick, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Adam Sykora

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (upper body)

Brodzinski is expected to make his series debut in place of Rempe, who stayed on the ice at the morning skate with the other scratches. Brodzinski also worked on the second power-play unit at the skate

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status report

The Panthers will have the same lineup for the third consecutive game.

