Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Panthers — Game 6

The New York Rangers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1M) RANGERS at (1A) PANTHERS
Eastern Conference Final, Game 6
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Filip Chytil
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Jack Roslovic — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Will Cuylle — Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe, Adam Edstrom, Blake Wheeler, Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Ben Harpur, Dylan Garand, Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, Brennan Othmann, Tyler Pitlick, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Adam Sykora
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (upper body)
- Brodzinski is expected to make his series debut in place of Rempe, who stayed on the ice at the morning skate with the other scratches. Brodzinski also worked on the second power-play unit at the skate
More from THW:
- Panthers Win to Take Critical Game 5 Over the Rangers
- Rangers Letting Shesterkin Down Against Panthers
- 4 Young NHL Players Who Can Rebound Like Alexis Lafreniere
- Rangers Legacies of Kreider, Panarin, Zibanejad Are on the Line
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif
Injured: None
Status report
- The Panthers will have the same lineup for the third consecutive game.
More from THW:
- Panthers’ Games 3 & 4 Process Should Lead to Positive Outcome
- Panthers Win to Take Critical Game 5 Over the Rangers
- Rangers Letting Shesterkin Down Against Panthers
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Hub