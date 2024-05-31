Panthers Win to Take Critical Game 5 Over the Rangers

The Florida Panthers got a third-period goal from Anton Lundell to defeat the New York Rangers 3-1 and take a 3-2 series advantage in their Eastern Conference Final playoff series.

After a scoreless first period, Chris Kreider opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal just two minutes into the second period. It was his third career shorthanded playoff goal and tied Mark Messier for the most in Rangers history. His three such goals are also tied with Joel Armia and Andrew Cogliano for the most among active players. It was the Rangers’ sixth shorthanded goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs – the most in a single postseason on record for the franchise.

The Panthers tied the game six minutes later on a goal from Gustav Forsling.

The Panthers took the lead with just under ten minutes left in the third period when Lundell scored his first playoff goal.

With Lundell’s goal to take the lead, there has been a total of 32 go-ahead goals in the third period this postseason, which is tied with 2011 and 1997 for the second most at this stage of a postseason (78 GP) behind 1991 (35).

Sam Bennett added an empty net goal with just under two minutes left in the game.

Alexis Lafreniere redirected a Mika Zibanejad shot into the net with 50 seconds left to cut the deficit to one, but the Rangers could not score the tying goal, and the Panthers held on for the victory.

News and Notes

Filip Chytil replaced Blake Wheeler for the Rangers in Game 5. Wheeler was a healthy scratch after taking Chytil’s spot in the lineup for Game 4 on Tuesday, a 3-2 Florida win in overtime to even the best-of-seven series 2-2. Chytil was considered a healthy scratch in Game 4, with the Rangers holding the forward out as part of trying to manage him as he works his way back into being a regular in the lineup.

Sergei Bobrovsky continues to play well on the road, stopping 52 of 54 shots in Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden and saving 25 of 27 shots in Game 5.

With Kreider getting his first goal of the Eastern Conference Final, he leads all players on New York’s active roster in goals, assists, and points in the penultimate round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kreider’s ten goals and 21 points are tied with Vic Hadfield (27 GP) for the second most by a Rangers player in the round before the Final; Rod Gilbert (15 goals, 14 assists in 31 GP) leads both categories.

The two teams will meet for Game 6 on Saturday, June 1.