Rangers Letting Shesterkin Down Against Panthers

The New York Rangers lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final and now trail the Florida Panthers 3-2 in the series. Based on the play of Igor Shesterkin, they could have already won this series. Based on the play of the rest of the team, they could easily be eliminated already.

Great postseason goaltending but not being able to win the Cup has become a trend for the Rangers, which began with Henrik Lundqvist and continues with Shesterkin. They still have an opportunity to win this series, but they need to play much better even if they continue to get elite play in goal.

Shesterkin’s Performance in the First 2 Rounds

Though Shesterkin had a down season in goal by his very high standards, he played very well late. He helped the Rangers hold off the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division and clinch the Presidents’ Trophy. He ended up with a 36-17-2 record, a 2.58 goals-against average (GAA,) and a .912 save percentage (SV%.)

Shesterkin carried his strong play into the playoffs and led the Rangers to a sweep of the Washington Capitals in the first round. He allowed just seven goals in four games, and his best performance came in Game 3. After allowing an uncharacteristic soft goal early in the first period, he came up with numerous big saves on chances from the slot and ended up with 29 saves in a 3-1 victory.

In the second round against the Hurricanes, Shesterkin was brilliant. He made 54 saves in a 4-3 double-overtime victory in Game 2. He then made 45 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3. In Game 6, he stopped 33 of 36 shots, including a couple of saves on breakaways and chances from the slot, as the Rangers closed out the series with a 5-3 comeback victory. They were outshot in every game and by 67 in the six-game series.

Shesterkin’s Performance Against the Panthers

Shesterkin’s stellar play carried into the series with the Panthers, and he has allowed just 12 goals in five games, including three that went into overtime. The first two games of the series were fairly even, but the Rangers only scored two combined goals in those two games.

The Rangers were dominated for most of Game 3 but won 5-4 in overtime as their star goalie stole the game, making 33 saves, including timely ones with the score tied in the third period. Game 4 against the Panthers was another poor performance for the team, but they had a chance to win thanks to Shesterkin. He stopped 37 of 40 shots, but they lost 3-2 in overtime after they allowed a breakaway and took a penalty in the first minute of overtime. The trend continued in Game 5 as he stopped 34 of 36 shots, but the team lost by one.

Shesterkin is 10-5, with a 2.36 GAA and a .927 SV% this postseason. He consistently faces more high-danger scoring chances and more shots than the Rangers’ opposing goalies.

The Rangers Need to Play Much Better

Through the first five games of the Eastern Conference Final, the Rangers have scored just 10 goals. They have struggled to get shots through from the point on the power play and at even strength. They are not generating enough scoring chances.

The Panthers consistently get in on the forecheck and keep the Rangers in their defensive zone. The Blueshirts rarely generate sustained pressure in the offensive zone.

In addition to their scoring woes, the Rangers have had far too many defensive breakdowns. In overtime of Game 4, Mika Zibanejad’s giveaway in the offensive zone led to a breakaway for the Panthers, which Shesterkin saved. Still, it also led to a penalty on Blake Wheeler. On the penalty kill, Jacob Trouba left the center of the ice to hit Matthew Tkachuk along the boards while Florida had the puck, which led to a wide-open opportunity in the slot for Sam Reinhart.

In Game 5, with the Rangers leading 1-0 in the second period, Adam Fox allowed Gustav Forsling to come in from the point and skate in alone unimpeded, resulting in the game-tying goal. The defensive mistakes are adding up.

For Shesterkin and the Rangers Moving Forward

Just as Lundqvist did, Shesterkin consistently plays at an elite level in the postseason, but he has not gotten enough help from his teammates. The Rangers still have an opportunity to beat the Panthers, but they need to help their goalie. They need to give up fewer high-danger scoring chances and generate more chances of their own to come back and win this series.