5-Goal Second Period Leads Saginaw to Memorial Cup Final

In a rematch of the first game of the 2024 Memorial Cup, the Saginaw Spirit and Moose Jaw Warriors faced off with a spot in the championship game on the line. After a back-and-forth first period, the Spirit offense seemed to wake up a bit, leading to a five-goal period for the host team. This helped lead them to a 7-1 win, largely thanks to some unexpected play from their fourth-line players.

Spirit Fourth Line Leads the Way

While Spirit head coach Chris Lazary has rolled all four of his forward lines throughout the tournament, it seemed that the top two lines made the most offensive impact for his team. In the win against the Warriors, though, the fourth line, consisting of Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Hay, Lincoln Moore, and Sebastian Gervais, ended up leading the way and setting the tone for the game. The game probably marked the best game for Hay, who the Spirit acquired in an in-season trade with the Flint Firebirds.

Hay got things started quickly for the Spirit, scoring the game’s first goal less than five minutes into the game, and he and the fourth line never looked back with their play. They played a non-stop, relentless game on both ends of the ice. In the defensive zone, they helped keep the Warrior offense at bay and out of high-danger areas, while in the offensive zone, they were a force to be reckoned with on the forecheck and then with their strong puck movement around the zone.

Ethan Hay, Saginaw Spirit (Eric Young/ CHL)

With the fourth line playing more like a top-two line for the Spirit, Lazary could rely on them more throughout the game and get a massive boost and balanced play from his lineup.

Unger Gets Plenty of Work

Warriors goaltender Jackson Unger saw plenty of shots and action throughout his team’s time in the Memorial Cup this year, and the loss to the Spirit was no different. While giving up the seven goals he allowed, Unger faced 30 shots even before the third period began. He made a handful of saves early on to try to keep the game close and the Warriors afloat. Still, with the mix of his defense in front being a step behind the Spirit and the strong puck movement of his opponents, he was just unable to help keep his team in a good spot by the end of the second period.

Spirit Defensive Play Keeps Warrior Big Guns Quiet

Obviously, winning a game and only giving up one goal usually means playing solid defense; the Spirit were able to do just that in their win against the Warriors. The lone goal they did give up to Moose Jaw, scored by Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus, was the most offense they allowed for the majority of the game.

The Warriors did end up with 25 shots on Andrew Oke, but the defense in front of him was able to keep those shots coming from the outside areas of the zone and limit any rebound chances for the most part. The Spirit defense was led by 2024 Draft prospect Zayne Parekh and Anaheim Ducks prospect Rodwin Dionicio. Overall, they were able to keep the Warriors offense (which is usually led by Firkus, Brayden Yager and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Denton Mateychuk), at bay. Whether it was limiting the high-danger scoring chances or bottling up any potential zone entry the Warriors could have, the team defense displayed by the Spirit was top-notch and was a key factor in the 7-1 win.

Other Game Notes

While playing a strong defensive game, Dionicio chipped in offensively after being quiet for the tournament’s first three games. He ended the game with a goal and three assists.



Between Gervais, Hay, and Moore, the fourth line combined to tally a total of 10 points in the Spirit victory. Hay’s four point game helped him earn player of the game honors as well.



The win marks the first time in Spirit franchise history that the team will play in the championship game of a Memorial Cup.



Even with the first period ending in a 1-1 deadlock, the Spirit controlled the pace of play throughout the full 60 minutes.



Spirit captain Braden Hache scored the game-winning goal in the second period of the game, marking his first goal of the tournament.

What’s Next for the Spirit

While the Warriors find their season coming to an end, the Spirit will once again face off against their Western Conference rival, the London Knights, on June 2 in the championship game of the Memorial Cup as they look to avenge their recent losses to the Ontario Hockey League champions.