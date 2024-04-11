Luke Misa – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Luke Misa

2023-24 Team: Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Date of Birth: Nov. 25, 2005

Place of Birth: Oakville, ON, CAN

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 165 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

When Luke Misa entered the Ontario Hockey League, it took some time for him to find his footing and overall consistency in his game. Now in his draft season, his game finally took off and has found that pace and consistency that many had hoped to see as it’s catching the eyes of many for the 2024 Draft. Every season, he has seen a steady increase with his point production and in his draft year, he led the Steelheads in scoring with 81 points and with 55 assists.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

This season you saw what makes Misa a household name as his fast pace, skating and playmaking abilities are his greatest strengths. He’s got great agility and footspeed, generating a strong burst of speed through the neutral zone on a rush play to attack with force and push defenders back. He has strong edges when shaking off defenders and cuts to the middle and he has excellent control of the puck when it’s on his stick. It was evident with his testing before the CHL Top Prospects Game as he scored within the agility weave.

Luke Misa, Mississauga Steelheads (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Misa is a very skilled, accurate and creative playmaker. He has a knack for being very quick with his puck movement and having the vision to spot and connect with his teammates easily. Whether it’s cross seam passes, long stretch breakout plays, making a quick give-and-go or drawing players to open things up, he’s always involved and creating something when in the offensive zone. When he’s on top of his game, he’s extremely difficult to stop when he’s going at you full speed.

While the playmaking is always noticeable, his shot and scoring abilities isn’t quite on par. He does possess great power with his shot as he has shown previously– especially in the high danger area and in tight on goaltenders– but he isn’t a threat from far out.

Without the puck, Misa shows the same amount of pace and intensity. He’s on the smaller side and needs to add more strength, but he still shows that ability to battle and not back down­– be it in the corners or on the backcheck. He knows when to anticipate plays to break them and also has the awareness to quickly hunt and retrieve loose pucks, winning those battles to regain possession and quickly transition back to offense.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

There are times where his game-to-game consistency may come into question, which is something that needs to change for him to be successful at the next level. However, his energy pace of play and skilled playmaking is something that shouldn’t be ignored.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Luke Misa- NHL Draft Projection

Misa’s draft projection is definitely a mixed bag of results. Central scouting has him 45th overall, which could see him as a possible second or even third round selection, while the online scouting community seems to be higher with his projection as he can be a first-round pick with his motor and skillset. Where he ends up on draft day will be interesting as he is all over the board in regards to his ranking. Will he hear his name be called on the first day or the second?

Quotables

“Despite his small frame, he will win puck battles by using his speed and competitiveness. Misa is supremely tenacious and will backcheck hard to try to force as many turnovers as he can. Once he forces a turnover, he scans quickly to find outlet passes and flip the ice in his team’s favour.” – Jordan Harris, Dobber Prospects

“Plays a very high-tempo game, prays on the vulnerable when on the forecheck, can drive the rush and create chances off of the rush regularly. Misa will feather passes in tight lanes in all three zones as he looks to push play up ice.”– Josh Tessler, SMAHT Scouting

“What I like about his game this year is that he’s become less reliant on it to create offense. He’s moving better without the puck, has become more inside focused, and has improved his shot to become more of a dual threat… I just have reservations about his overall skill level/creativity and how his offensive game transitions to the NHL level.” – Brock Otten, McKeen’s/ OHL Prospects

Strengths

High end speed and skating

Strong defensive game

Strong puck skills

Accurate and deceptive playmaker

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Grow and add more strength

Average shot and accuracy

Overall consistency for next level

NHL Potential

Misa’s game has grown to a point where he can be a viable middle-six option and be sort of a swiss army knife kind of player. He can play either centre or the wing, giving a team multiple options of where to utilize him as he can be a very strong two-way offensive playmaker who can be used in all situations. Misa compared himself to New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt, who also plays at a fast pace. Bratt reached his peak as a consistent offensive dynamo at 23 years old. Can Misa follow suit?

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6.5/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Misa was a ninth overall selection by the Steelheads in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Elite Prospects: Game Tape with Tony

Locked on NHL Prospects: Luke Misa Scouting Report

Luke Misa Stats

Videos

Luke Misa has 18 points in 11 games to start his #2024NHLDraft campaign.



The rush is a big part of his success. Give-and-go machine. Always in motion. Great supporting routes. pic.twitter.com/kpjTE6nvRZ — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) October 27, 2023

God lawd, Luke Misa (2024) with the snip for his 3rd goal of the night



He's up to 6 goals and 13 points in 8 OHL games on the season. pic.twitter.com/Adw7wu7lV0 — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) October 15, 2023