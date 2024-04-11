Maple Leafs’ Goaltending Future Might Just Be Dennis Hildeby

Earlier in the season, goalie prospect Dennis Hildeby received his first call-up to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He accompanied the team during a road trip through California. He watched but never got a chance to make his NHL debut. He’s since returned to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies, where he continues to show his potential.

Hildeby Has Had a Solid Season With the Marlies

For those who don’t follow the Marlies closely, Hildeby has had a solid season. The most notable thing about the 22-year-old goalie is that he’s huge, standing at a towering 6-foot-7. Yet, he was still considered an unconventional selection when he was drafted in the fourth round (122nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Call Hildeby’s Number in the Crease

Hildeby was a triple over-ager. That means he was undrafted after his second year of eligibility (age 20) and then became eligible for the draft again at age 21 (or older), meaning he was passed over twice before the Maple Leafs picked him up after he entered the NHL draft for the third time, hence the term “triple” over-ager.

The Maple Leafs noticed the impressive numbers he had put up in limited pro action with Farjestad in the Swedish Hockey League, earning a .931 save percentage in seven games. Despite his relative inexperience, at 21, compared to other European goalie prospects, Hildeby’s size and potential caught the organization’s attention.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his first full North American pro campaign with the Marlies this season, Hildeby has impressed. With a 20-11-7 record, four shutouts, a 2.46 goals-against-average (GAA), and a stellar .910 save percentage in 39 games, he has shown glimpses of his potential to become a reliable goaltender at the highest level.

Hildeby’s Emergence as a Home-Grown Talent

Finding a dependable goaltender has been a long-standing challenge for the Maple Leafs since the departure of Ed Belfour in 2006. Amidst a string of goalies, Hildeby is a dark horse candidate to be part of the team’s future. The organization has two solid young goalies, Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll. But Hildeby’s unique attributes set him apart, including his exceptional athleticism and adept puck tracking.

Hildeby emerged on the scene after the uncertainty surrounding Samsonov, who was waived just before January. He was called up and traveled with the team on a long California road trip when Woll was injured in early December. Samsonov entered his purgatory when he temporarily left the team to focus on improving his mental game.

Related: Sheldon Keefe Speaks About William Nylander’s Evolution

While Samsonov has had an exceptional re-set and is now playing lights out in the crease, he’s also set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The postseason might tell the tale of his future with the Maple Leafs. Should he continue his stellar play, the team would do well to re-sign him. Should he struggle, who knows? Would memories of the December funk be too vivid to trust the young Russian going forward?

Either way, the organization is always motivated to explore alternatives to solidify their goaltending depth, and Hildeby’s promising performance signals a potential asset in the team’s plans. While the organization will remain cautious about rushing his development, his early success should intrigue fans interested in the Maple Leafs’ future.

Hildeby Has Had a Remarkable 2023-24 AHL Season

This season, Hidelby has set franchise records for the Marlies. He broke the record for wins by a rookie, surpassing the previous record held by Justin Pogge, with an impressive 20 wins in his 39 games. Not only that, his stellar 9.11 save percentage ranks among the top rookie goaltenders in the league.

Given the Maple Leafs’ recent goaltending challenges, Hildeby’s emergence as a standout performer raises the question of whether he could solve their future goaltending needs. While it might not be immediate, he could soon become a reliable starting goaltender for the team.

Marlies head coach John Gruden highlighted the rookie goaltender’s challenges but praised Hildeby’s rise. His consistency and potential to be a significant asset for the Maple Leafs’ organization have not gone unnoticed.

Related: NHL Rumors: Flyers, Coyotes, Oilers, Maple Leafs

While Hildeby started exceedingly strong, he had a bit of a downturn in his game after he returned from his experience as the Maple Leafs’ backup. Despite some recent inconsistencies, his overall season statistics speak for themselves. With a save percentage above average and a strong goals-against average, Hildeby has demonstrated the qualities needed to succeed professionally.

The Bottom Line for Hildeby

Despite his promising start, most people in the organization recognize the importance of allowing Hildeby time to develop further. Currently focused on immediate success, the Maple Leafs are cautious not to rush his progression. While a timeline around 2025-26 appears realistic for his rise to the big club, the unpredictable nature of the NHL leaves room for various scenarios. That might also include re-signing Samsonov and allowing him to reclaim the starting role.

On July 13, 2022, the Maple Leafs signed Hildeby to a three-year entry-level contract with an annual average value of $843,330. His early success and unique attributes make him a persuasive candidate for the future. Hildeby’s breakout season with the Marlies, record-breaking performances, and consistent play make him an exciting prospect to watch, and his ongoing development could be crucial in addressing the team’s goaltending requirements in the coming years.