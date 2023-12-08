Maple Leafs Need to Call Hildeby’s Number in the Crease

With Joseph Woll sidelined with an apparent left leg injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs could face a crucial decision in their goalie lineup. There are some other options. First, one would assume that Ilya Samsonov will be fit enough to play on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators. He’s been suffering from some illness – flu-like symptoms I’ve heard.

Second, there is also Martin Jones, who has a long NHL resume. He relieved Woll after he was injured. While he hasn’t been a great NHL goalie for several seasons, in his day he was good enough to win 30 games four straight seasons with the San Jose Sharks. And, last season he was 27-13-3 with the Seattle Kraken, but his goals-against average (GAA) was 2.95 and his save percentage (SV%) was .887. Those stats don’t set the world on fire.

Is It Time to Consider Dennis Hildeby?

However, there’s one goalie in the Maple Leafs system who’s playing lights-out hockey. That’s Dennis Hildeby, the towering Swedish goalie who’s putting up great numbers with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. It would look like his potential could be as big as he is – and he’s a towering 6-foot-7.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Rielly, Woll, Samsonov & Hyman

If the other two goalies aren’t able to play or can’t do the job, should Hildeby be called to the big club? He has promising potential. Could this be the time to call him up to fill the void?

Latest News & Highlight

There are a few reasons for considering Hildeby as the Maple Leafs’ short-term answer. From what I’ve heard from various sources – even radio announcers Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph, there’s already a feeling in the organization that he might be the Maple Leafs’ goalie of the future (sharing the net with Woll one day). However, could he become the Maple Leafs’ goalie of the right now?

The Surprising Emergence of Dennis Hildeby

For those who might not know much about Hildeby, he’s a Swedish goalie who was the Maple Leafs’ unconventional selection in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He wasn’t on anyone’s radar really, and his selection by the Maple Leafs did raise some eyebrows.

Despite being a triple over-ager, Hildeby put up some impressive numbers in limited pro action in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), with a solid .931 SV%.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

[To explain, a “triple over-ager” refers to a player who is eligible for the NHL Entry Draft for a third time. NHL draft eligibility is typically based on age, and players are generally eligible to be drafted when they turn 18 years old. However, Hildeby was a player who was eligible for multiple years. He was just months from being 21 years old when he was drafted by the Maple Leafs.]

Do the Maple Leafs Play Cautiously, Or Do They Play Hildeby?

This season, in his first full North American pro season with the Marlies, Hildeby has displayed promise with a 4-3-2 record, two shutouts, a GAA of 1.89, and an impressive .925 SV%. His standout performances have come with a team that had lost six straight games until it won their game a couple of days ago.

Related: The Worst Teams in Stanley Cup Playoff History

The timing might be good for Hildeby’s call-up to the big club. If Samsonov remains unable to play because of illness, I can imagine that’s exactly what will happen. If it does, the question is whether the Maple Leafs will play this cautiously or will they give Hildeby a chance in the net?

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The cautious approach would be to play Jones if Samsonov can’t go. That’s the reason they signed the veteran goalie in the first place. When Jones was signed in the offseason, no one could have known that Hildeby would be so darn good. In two games last season with the Marlies, his numbers didn’t hint at this kind of season. In two AHL games in 2022-23, Hildeby had a balloon-like GAA of 5.28 and a SV% of .849 with a 0-1-0 record. Part of the rationale for signing Jones was that it would allow Hildeby to take a slow and steady developmental journey with the Marlies.

How Intriguing Would It Be to See Hildeby Play?

Not that any Maple Leafs fan wants to see Woll injured and unable to play. Still, the fact is that the early word was that he would “miss time.” Given that fact, Hildeby’s exceptional size, athleticism, and puck tracking would be fun to see at the NHL level. He did just fine during the preseason.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hildeby Rising Among Swedish Goalies

Despite Hildeby’s low GAA and high SV%, Hildeby is a raw talent. Throwing him into a high-pressure game at this early stage of his career wasn’t the plan. I’m sure that, in a perfect world, the Maple Leafs would keep Hildeby in the minors for a while yet. Even if he is the real deal, he probably would flourish given further development. Thus, the organization wants to be cautious about rushing his progression.

Did the Road Ahead and the Future Plans Change?

Let’s hope that this question doesn’t have to be answered. Let’s also hope that Woll’s injury isn’t serious and the team can muddle through without him for a short time. Or, let’s hope that Samsonov steps up to last season’s success.

I’m guessing that the plan for Hildeby was to keep him in the AHL this season and maybe even the next. That would make the 2025-26 season the optimal time for his rise to the Maple Leafs roster.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting some great goaltending from Joseph Woll.



But down the line, could Dennis Hildeby challenge for the starter's role?



For @TLNdc: https://t.co/YOlj7iwTiq — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) December 5, 2023

But, if Woll is injured, do the Maple Leafs believe that Hildeby might be their best option for winning games? If Samsonov can’t go, might the team bring him up sooner than expected?

As Maple Leafs fans learned last night, professional hockey is unpredictable. A solid plan seems to crumble in the quake of unforeseen circumstances. That’s what might have happened on Thursday night with Woll.

The Bottom Line for Hildeby and the Maple Leafs

The organization likely wants to give Hildeby time for further development. However, if Samsonov or Jones can’t carry the load, the answer is not trading for another veteran goalie to fill in the time. Hildeby is the better choice.

Related: 10 Best 7th Round Picks Since 2005

Hildeby’s success this season with the Marlies and the Maple Leafs’ current needs trump the long-term plan in place before Woll went down with his injury. With Woll injured, Hildeby should be the Maple Leafs’ goalie of the right now.

As the team tries to figure out what to do if Woll is unable to go, there’s a good chance Hildeby might become the Maple Leafs’ goaltending story. If so, let’s hope he’s as good as he looks so far.