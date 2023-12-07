Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Rielly, Woll, Samsonov & Hyman

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Ottawa Senators in the nation’s capital. The Senators are coming off an impressive 6-2 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday (Dec. 5) and will aim to continue their positive play. They are on a modest two-game winning streak.

The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday (Dec. 2) and are eager to get back into the win column. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at changes to the lineup ahead of tonight’s game. As well, I’ll report the news that John Klingberg will probably be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Item One: Morgan Rielly Looks at the Bright Side of Overtime

Speaking of overtime losses, the Maple Leafs have made it to overtime or a shootout in five of their last six games. They’ve won three of them. On one hand, the team has shown they won’t quit. On the other hand, if the team could add a few wins by three or more goals, life would be a ton more comfortable.

Still, one point is better than none. Auston Matthews made that happen against the Bruins when he potted the game-tying goal with just six seconds left in the third period. Defenseman Morgan Rielly admitted the difficulty of being tied or trailing in the third period. However, he also took the sunny side of the street when he noted the importance of getting accustomed to such situations.

“I do think it’s a good spot to get used to,” Rielly said. “Down one or tied in the third period is not a comfortable feeling, but the more you’re exposed to it, the better. Ultimately, we want to keep growing our game (and winning in regulation). We have a calm bench and in those instances, we trust our structure and each other so we can just go out and play” (from LEAFS’ SNAPSHOTS: One-goal games not for all tastes, but do add drama,” Lance Hornby, National Post, 12/05/2023).

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rielly noted the confidence and composure the team is gaining, learning to trust their structure and each other to compete in these difficult situations. The ultimate task is to take two points from every game. However, if a win isn’t in the books – and the hockey gods did seem to be teasing the Maple Leafs against the Bruins – getting at least a point is something. They all add up.

Item Two: The Goalie Situation for Tonight’s Game

As the Maple Leafs suit up for Thursday’s game, the goalie situation is a bit dynamic. Once again, Joseph Woll will get the start. He’ll step in for Ilya Samsonov, who is sidelined and listed as day-to-day with an illness. The team called up Martin Jones from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies to back up Woll. Jones has a 3.37 goals-against average (GAA) and a .870 save percentage in five AHL outings.

Woll has played well for Toronto this season with an 8-5-1 record, a 2.82 GAA, and a strong .915 save percentage in 14 games. He’s started the last four games (with a 2-1-1 record). Considering the Senators’ offence, he’ll likely be tested tonight.

Item Three: John Klingberg Was Placed on LTIR

In some bad news, defenseman John Klingberg will probably miss the rest of the season. His injury necessitates hip surgery. He’ll end his season (and likely his Maple Leafs’ tenure) with five assists, 11 hits, and 14 blocked shots in 14 games played.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old defenseman was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) as of Nov. 23. His $4.15 million cap hit will be used in other places. As far as the long-term picture goes, Klingberg will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Former Maple Leaf Zach Hyman continues to play lights-out for the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers, after a hugely disappointing early season, are now coming on – and fast. They beat a tough Carolina Hurricanes team by a score of 6-1 on Wednesday.

Hyman was outstanding in that game. He showed his same never-quit attitude while putting up a hat trick for his “new” team. It was his second hat trick of the season and the third of his career. He’s playing a key role in the Oilers’ success by putting up consistent offensive contributions.

He’s scored seven goals and four assists in his last five games of the Oilers’ recent run. On the season, he has 15 goals and 11 assists (for 26 points), and he carries a plus-6 rating in 22 games. There are likely a ton of Maple Leafs fans who’d love to see him still in the blue-and-white uniform.