Senators Should Explore Trading Drake Batherson

It’s been two years since former general manager of the Ottawa Senators Pierre Dorion declared that the rebuild was over. Yet, very little of the on-ice product has supported that claim. Depth and goaltending continue to be an issue – the fourth line has just a single goal in 19 games – and neither starting goalie is sporting a save percentage higher than 0.897. Making things worse are the viral clips circulating social media, revealing the lack of communication and poor organization throughout the lineup. It’s no wonder fans have started booing at home games.

Something needs to change, but the Senators are handcuffed. New owner Michael Andlauer seems unwilling to make a hasty move like firing the coach, even though he understands why fans are calling for his head. There’s also the recurring salary cap issue; when everyone’s healthy, Ottawa has less than a million in cap space. A salary dump makes sense, but the team’s limited depth prevents them from making a significant move. So, what options are left to turn things around?

In an article in the Ottawa Sun, Bruce Garrioch mentioned that NHL teams have reportedly called about Drake Batherson but added that “the Senators have zero interest in going that route” (from “GARRIOCH: The Ottawa Senators need to get their act together quickly,” Ottawa Sun – 02/12/2023). Trading a young, top-six winger isn’t an attractive option, and it’s almost certainly not going to happen. However, the Senators are not in a position to ignore any trade request unless it’s about Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, or Jake Sanderson. They need to be strategic about this, and if there’s a chance to improve their struggling roster, they need to take it.

What is Batherson’s Value?

There is arguably no player more valuable on the trade market than Batherson. He’s a proven top-six contributor who sets up plays and is developing a keen sense for putting the puck in the net. This season, he’s on pace to score 33 goals, which would shatter his previous high of 20 set last season. It’s a return to form for the 25-year-old. In 2021-22, he got off to a great start, putting up 17 goals and 44 points in 46 games and was named to the All-Star Game before Buffalo Sabres’ goalie Aaron Dell elbowed him as he came around the net, resulting in a season-ending injury. When he returned, he wasn’t the same player, finishing the season with 62 points and a team-low minus-35.

Batherson’s struggles were likely one reason Dorion signed Vladimir Tarasenko last offseason, although that didn’t do much to shore up his defensive issues. That’s also likely why Batherson has ended up in trade talks; on a team that has struggled with defence for years, having a top-six forward be one of the worst offenders is less than ideal.

But a 60-point, second-line winger is still a highly sought-after asset, especially with a cap hit of just $4.95 million for the next three seasons. There are precious few players who are as productive as Batherson and as cheap: Jordan Kyrou, also 25 years old, makes $8.15 million and is on pace to score 53 points, while Jonathan Huberdeau is on pace to score even less yet makes $10.5 million.

The cap has become the central issue for the Senators this season. It prevented them from signing Shane Pinto before the season opener and prevented them from calling up replacement players to fill in for injuries early in October. Interim general manager Steve Staios has reportedly been looking to dump some cap before Pinto returns to the lineup in January.

There are a few names that the Senators would likely prefer to get rid of before Batherson, namely Dominic Kubalik, but given his $2.5 million contract, it’s unlikely he’d fetch much of a return aside from cap space, leaving the Senators without a viable third-line replacement. Batherson at least opens the door to acquiring a talented roster player or top prospect.

Batherson’s Potential Landing Spots

The list is almost endless for which teams would want to acquire Batherson, but the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs jump out as potential early suiters. The Oilers have been one of the biggest stories this season after getting off to a slow start and then firing their head coach. Connor McDavid has also found himself in need of linemates after Connor Brown didn’t bring the boost that was expected, opening the door to a mid-season trade that could involve a former top pick like Philip Broberg, who is allowed to talk with other teams.

Broberg hasn’t had the smoothest transition to the NHL, but the Senators’ defensive depth has been one of their weak spots this season, especially with Thomas Chabot expected to miss time with a knee injury. Edmonton is also right up against the cap, meaning they’ll need to keep the value exchanged pretty even. But that could also result in driving Broberg’s price down. Exchanging Batherson for Broberg would be a massive overpayment for the Senators, meaning that they could get the Oilers to throw in a few picks or prospects like Raphael Lavoie.

The Maple Leafs are in a similar situation in that they haven’t been as lethal offensively as they have in the past, leading them to turn to the trade market for a cost-effective top-six winger. There aren’t too many better fits than Batherson, and given their equally challenging cap situation, there’s a chance that they may pay handsomely to acquire him. That could involve prospects like Fraser Minten or Easton Cowen, both of whom were named to Team Canada’s preliminary World Junior Championship roster. It could also allow Ottawa to dump some cap on Toronto since they’ll have some room with John Klingberg now on long-term injury reserve.

Staios Need to Change Strategies

A recent hot streak has put the Senators back within reach of a playoff spot, but make no mistake, the team is not making the playoffs. Ottawa was five points out of a wild-card spot at American Thanksgiving, which is the unofficial gauge of a team’s playoff hopes. That’s a massive mistake from former management. They went out and added Tarasenko to a one-year deal and sent the 7th-overall pick in 2022, along with a second-round pick for Alex DeBrincat, who only had a season remaining on his contract. Those are moves that are made by playoff teams, yet there was no evidence that anything had changed in Ottawa, leaving the team unable to re-sign valuable pieces like Pinto.

Vladimir Tarasenko has been solid with the Ottawa Senators but is still unlikely to stay beyond 2023-24 (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Under Dorion, the Senators mismanaged their resources to the point of paralysis; despite having a talented roster, they still can’t make any meaningful improvements and will miss the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. Dorion’s tenure, despite a few bright moments, was defined by a lack of communication and repeating the same mistakes that previous GMs had made, and the repercussions will continue to follow the team for the next several seasons. That needs to change under Staios and new senior advisor Jacques Martin. While that might not mean trading Batherson, the team needs to be open to having those difficult conversations and exploring every possible avenue that could lead to success.

The new ownership group and management need to bring in a fresh strategy, one that isn’t afraid to have difficult conversations about improving their team. That includes listening to offers on Batherson and anyone else not named Stutzle, Tkachuk, or Sanderson. It’s still unlikely the winger is moved, but to completely disregard any trade inquiries about Batherson in favour of trying to dump another bad contract is simply a return to the old system, and fans know that in that system, they won’t see the playoffs any time soon.