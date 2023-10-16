Joseph Woll Ready for a Bigger Maple Leafs’ Role

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs won their first two games of the season, things could have gone completely off the rails if the team’s offense had not been able to put points on the board at critical times. Ilya Samsonov‘s performance in the Maple Leafs’ net, while there were no glaring gaffs, has not been up to his regular performances. In two games, he’s posted a .839 save percentage and a 4.42 goals-against average.

What Might This All Mean for Joseph Woll?

Two games aside, I’m not that worried about Samsonov in the crease. I believe he’ll come through when it counts. In the win against the Montreal Canadiens, he was great at the end of the game, in overtime, and stopped all three shooters in the shootout session. In his second win against the Minnesota Wild, he was as good as he needed to be as his team eventually skated away to a 7-4 win.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But what about Joseph Woll? I believe the best way to deploy the goalies would be to have an almost even partnership. Samsonsov isn’t a 50-game goalie. Furthermore, Woll has shown the potential to be a starting NHL goalie. I’d like to see him get more starts during the 2023-24 NHL season. This youngster has impressive skills and a calm demeanor, both on and off the ice.

Woll’s Past Success with the Maple Leafs

Woll’s journey with the Maple Leafs has been marked by steady progress and impressive performances. His evolution can be seen in his statistics, with notable improvement over the years. In the 2021-22 season, he played four games, demonstrating his potential with a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.76 and a save percentage (SV%) of 0.911.

The following season, Woll’s impact grew significantly as he played seven games, maintaining a remarkable GAA of 2.16 and an impressive 0.932 SV%. His consistent success extended to the American Hockey League (AHL). There he played 21 games for the Toronto Marlies, boasting a 2.37 GAA and an SV% of 0.927.

Samsonov Isn’t Yet on Top of His Game, So Woll Gets a Chance

Samsonov is currently not quite at the top of his game. Although he has put together a 2-0 record, there is lots of room for improvement. Tonight, Woll gets the nod in the crease when the Chicago Blackhawks visit.

Although the focus of this game will be on the matchup between the No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard and Auston Matthews, who’s on a two-game, hat-trick streak, Woll is excited to see action. He hasn’t been on the ice in a game that matters since he allowed the final goal of the 2022-23 season in overtime (with Radko Gudas of the Florida Panthers on top of him).

Last season at this time last year, Woll was injured. When he eventually joined the Toronto Marlies, he excelled in the American Hockey League (AHL). When he jumped to the big club, he won six of his first seven regular-season NHL decisions. As noted, he played well in the postseason.

Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe Believes Woll Is Ready

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe recently noted that he believes Woll has become more comfortable and confident in his role with the team. He thinks Woll has earned his place through his previous performance and consistent play during training camp and the pre-season.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As Keefe put it, “he looks way more comfortable and knows he belongs here now. He’s earned that through his play last season and he’s given us no reason to doubt that from his performance through camp and pre-season.”

To Woll’s credit, he also highlights the significance of cultivating ideal habits during training camp as a foundation for the regular season. For him, training camp served as a time to reinforce and refine the behaviors, routines, and techniques required in the regular season. His key objective was to establish these habits so thoroughly that they became second nature.

By practicing and ingraining positive habits during training camp, Woll worked to create a seamless transition into the regular season. His goal is to ensure that, when the intensity and pressure of the season hit, there’s no need for significant adjustments or relearning. He hopes these habits will feel familiar and comfortable, which will help him maintain a high level of consistency.

As Woll noted, “for me, the ideal habit of training camp is to practice your habits in season. That’s the transition period, so when the season does start, ideally you are comfortable with your habits. For me, hopefully, nothing has changed.”

Reasons Why Woll Is Ready to See More Action This Season

While Samsonov currently has been designated as the number-one goalie for the upcoming season, Woll’s performances over both the past seasons and this preseason suggest he’s ready to become a shared member of the goalie rotation. Tonight, he is primed to make his season debut for the Maple Leafs against the Blackhawks.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There are several reasons he is ready for more NHL action. First, Woll’s past performance, both with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies and during the limited time he spent with the Maple Leafs, reflect his strong abilities. His impressive 16-4-1 record with a .927 save percentage in the AHL and a 6-1-0 record with a .932 save percentage in the NHL show that he’s capable.

Second, Woll had a successful stint in the playoffs when he stepped in for an injured starting goaltender. He’s ready to shoulder more responsibility at the NHL level. Although he wasn’t able to win the Panthers series, he seemed unfazed by the pressure of the situation.

Third, Woll’s preparation, including participating in a full training camp, has allowed him to fine-tune his skills and adapt to the habits required for the regular season. He believes he belongs in the NHL. We’ll see more tonight when Woll has his season debut against the Blackhawks.

The Bottom Line

One of the biggest questions the Maple Leafs will face this season is whether Woll is ready to take on a more significant role in the Maple Leafs goalie rotation this season. If he can prove he is, he will provide valuable depth in the goaltending department.

Wouldn’t a shutout tonight be nice?