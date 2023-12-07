Avalanche Injuries Open Door for Players to Make Their Mark

The calendar might be winding down on 2023, but the NHL schedule is ramping up – particularly for the Colorado Avalanche. Unfortunately, the uptick in games is coming at the same time as an injury crisis.

The Avalanche have had to juggle their lines a lot lately, with seven significant regulars on the shelf with various injuries and other ailments. That list includes Gabriel Landeskog, who is sidelined for the season, as well as important names like Bowen Byram, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, Sam Girard, and more. The team doesn’t have time to slow down, as they play 12 games over the last 24 days of December. That schedule will give plenty of opportunity for other Avs to step up, and here are three that have a prime opportunity to do so.

Oskar Olausson

Many Avalanche faithful have had their eye on Oskar Olausson since the Swedish forward was selected by Colorado late in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He had a stellar resume from playing in the Swedish junior leagues and had a fantastic 2021-22 season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) – splitting time between the Barrie Colts and Oshawa Generals. He combined for 26 goals and 49 points in 55 games between the teams.

Oskar Olausson, Barrie Colts (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

With the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, Olausson posted 20 points in 63 contests. He also made his NHL debut in 2022-23 and played his second career NHL game on Tuesday when the Avalanche downed the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. Olausson logged 11:50 of ice time and blocked a couple of shots. However, the most important thing about that appearance was his linemates.

Playing left wing on the second line, Olausson was paired with Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen – two of the steadiest offensive players on the Avalanche this season. This is a big vote of confidence and a big chance for him to really show what he can do. Between injuries and struggles of some players, Olausson could use this opportunity to solidify himself as a reliable option going forward – and might find himself receiving more minutes if he impresses with his play.

Depth on defense was a concern going into the season, and it isn’t getting any better. Byram is dealing with injuries again, and Sam Girard recently entered the NHL’s Player Assistance Program. Even Cale Makar has missed a couple of games. That puts pressure on the rest of the defensive corps, and the Avalanche are relying on some of their organizational depth. Enter Sam Malinksi – who brings a diverse playing style to make an impact on the blue line.

Sam Malinski, Cornell University (Matt Dewkett/Cornell Athletics)

Malinski wasn’t drafted, signing with the Avalanche after his senior season at Cornell University. However, in his limited time with the AHL’s Eagles, he’s shown some scoring punch. He played in seven regular-season games with the Eagles last season, posting three goals and five points. Malinski kept that going in the playoffs, adding five more assists in seven playoff games. He also has three goals and nine points through 17 AHL contests this season.

Malinski has gotten into three games with the Avalanche this season, including Colorado’s last two contests. He has yet to register a point in the NHL but averaged more than 17 minutes of ice time in those two games. His past shows he can bring some scoring punch, and he’s held his own defensively during his limited time with the Avs. If Colorado is going to be without players like Makar or Byram, having someone who can be an offensive threat is a must because they rely on the blue line for points. Malinski could also land on several different pairings, making this his best chance to show he belongs in the NHL.

Logan O’Connor

Logan O’Connor has been a staple in the Avalanche lineup for the past few seasons. The former University of Denver standout has already become a fan favorite as a speedster depth forward who crushes it on the penalty kill. He had a stretch earlier this season when he scored a short-handed goal in three straight games. He set career highs across the board last season with nine goals, 17 assists and 26 points.

Logan O’Connor, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

O’Connor has been a consistent staple in the bottom six for each of the past two seasons, but now he’s getting the chance to bump up a bit. O’Connor got to play on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin and even scored a goal in Tuesday’s win over the Ducks. These injuries are giving O’Connor a golden chance to play alongside Colorado’s best, and he should get an uptick in minutes, as well. He’s already endeared himself to the Avalanche faithful, but this is an opportunity for the 27-year-old to really spread his wings and take another step in development.

While O’Connor is already more established in a role than the others, all three of them still have an opportunity to make things difficult for the coaching staff when filling out the lineup each night. Depth was a question entering this season, and these three players have a chance to show that they have some of the answers – particularly if Colorado wants to continue to keep pace with the other leaders in the Western Conference.