Update On Rumored Trade Status For D Linked to Maple Leafs

As the Toronto Maple Leafs stay front of mind when it comes to trades in the NHL, Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman offered an update on Thursday when it comes to some of the names being linked to the organization. Looking at a few common names that have appeared in multiple reports, Marek also threw out another name that might surprise a few fans.

With John Klingberg now on LTIR and done for the season, the Leafs have some money to spend. Friedman suggests the team is looking for a “bit of snot” in their lineup. Here is the latest on names like Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Ristolainen, Sean Walker, and… Nick Seeler?

Latest On Chris Tanev

Friedman suggested Tanev was a unique case because, “I don’t think they’re really into rentals at a higher price.” He adds, “But, I think they would be different because I think they believe that they could sign him.” Friedman has reported in the past that the organization might not be convinced this is the year to spend more futures on rentals. The team did a lot of that under Kyle Dubas and eventually, the well runs dry.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But, in the case of Tanev, if an extension can be reached and Toronto can ink him to a multi-year deal, he’s no longer a rental and the price required to land him might be worth it. Treliving might be willing to give up multiple assets to get Tanev under contract.

What About Noah Hanifin from the Flames?

Friedman said a few people asked him about Hanifin and the Maple Leafs and he doesn’t necessarily see the fit. Simply based on the cost it’s going to take to acquire Hanifin from Calgary, the NHL insider noted, “I think that’s a high price as a rental and what he’s going to command on the open market, I’m just not sure they’re going to be able to do that.”

Hanifin has been linked to multiple teams, with the Boston Bruins being the favorites. It is reported that regardless of where Hanifin goes, Boston is a team he’ll look at in free agency, which means there’s a risk for anyone else in giving up big assets to acquire him.

Some Pushback on Rasmus Ristolainen

Friedman noted that he wrote about Rasmus Ristolainen in his 32 Thoughts column today and said he did get some pushback from other people saying they they think he would be a long shot at best. He was told that Toronto at least went to go look at Ristolainen as an option, but added, “I’ll see how that one plays out.” He was told that they don’t believe the Ristolainen talk is all that serious and it won’t be him.

Part of the issue could be his contract. Ristolainen is locked into a longer-team deal at big money.

Sean Walker Doesn’t Have Enough Snarl

While finding an offensive defenseman might not be the worst thing after losing Klingberg, Friedman doesn’t believe Sean Walker is going to be an option. He says the Leafs are looking for someone with a bit more snarl.

Walker has three goals and 11 points in 25 games for the Flyers this season. There’s been some talk that he might not be the kind of player John Tortorella really likes and that he’s fallen out of favor in Philly.

Marek Asked About Nick Seeler in Philadelphia

Friedman noted, “Basically I’m just going around now and trying to find out, who might their people be.” Marek said, “Let me throw a name your way and I know the team is getting calls on him, but I don’t think it’s anything we should describe as imminent.” He then said Nick Seeler’s name, to which Friedman noted that might be an option.

The key with the Flyers is to remember that they are playing well and there’s no need right now to change anything.