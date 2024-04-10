Sheldon Keefe Speaks About William Nylander’s Evolution

William Nylander‘s journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been marked by growth and evolution, particularly in his recent breakout season. Despite facing speculation and trade talks from Maple Leafs fans in the past, Nylander has solidified his role as a key offensive force for the team. There’s been no conversation about moving the enigmatic young Swede anywhere else.

Over the past three seasons, his scoring prowess has consistently improved, culminating in a career-high 96 points in 2023-24. This upward trajectory shows his development into an elite NHL talent who has embodied a crucial component of the Maple Leafs’ success.

The Maple Leafs Re-Signed Nylander for 8 More Seasons

Nylander’s commitment to the Maple Leafs was recently solidified with an eight-year, $92 million contract extension. The deal reflected his dedication to the team, the city of Toronto, and the organization’s belief in its young star. General manager (GM) Brad Treliving emphasized the importance of retaining top talent like Nylander as a part of their quest to achieve Stanley Cup success.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After Treliving re-signed Nylander, he noted, “It’s important,” Treliving said. “I said when I first got here, there are some really good players here; they’re hard to get, they’re hard to keep, and when you’ve got them, you try to hold onto them. So, I think it’s a good day for us, a real good day for us, to get him signed. We’re excited to get him signed. He is a top player in what I believe is just entering the prime of his career.”

Recently, Head Coach Sheldon Keefe Praised Nylander’s Growth This Season

Head coach Sheldon Keefe recently praised Nylander’s boldness and increased consistency in making significant plays, attributing his growth to years of development within the organization. Despite facing challenges, such as injuries and roster adjustments, he has emerged as a reliable contributor and a key player for the Maple Leafs. For much of the season, he led the team in scoring ahead of superstar teammate Auston Matthews. [You can see the Keefe interview in the video below.]

As Nylander continues to excel, his contract extension has marked a pivotal moment for the organization. It signals a shared commitment to pursuing championship aspirations in Toronto.

In the video, Keefe highlighted his player’s evolution into a game-changing force. He believes that Nylander’s continued development will play a crucial role in the Maple Leafs’ pursuit of playoff success.

Nylander Has Found a Home in Toronto

After he was re-signed, Nylander noted how much Toronto felt like home to him. As he said, “This has been home for me. It is the longest I’ve spent in one place in my entire life.”

Nylander, born in Calgary, added, “It was funny the other day. I was talking to a friend and said, ‘And then we go home,’ and I was referring to Toronto. Without even thinking about it, this is home.”

We’ll see if he can help this team bring the Stanley Cup “home.”