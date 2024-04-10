Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bertuzzi, Matthews, Domi & Giordano

The Toronto Maple Leafs skated to a decisive 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, ending the Devils playoff aspirations. Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 66th goal, extending his goal streak to six games and point streak to twelve games.

Early in the contest, the Maple Leafs played like they had already punched their playoff ticket; however, they capitalized on less than a minute of momentum to put the game behind them. Defenseman Mark Giordano scored nine seconds after forward Tyler Bertuzzi late in the second period and effectively pushed Toronto to the win.

Item 1: 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Beat the Devils

The Maple Leafs beat the Devils for three reasons. First, Matthews continued scoring. His 66th goal provided a crucial go-ahead cushion in the final period to put the game out of reach for New Jersey.

Second, the team got depth scoring from Giordano and Bertuzzi. However, with Bertuzzi’s 21st goal (to go along with 21 assists), he’s hardly just a depth scorer anymore. Nick Robertson also scored his team’s first goal.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Finally, the team played defense well enough throughout the game. While there were a few breakdowns, the team only gave up two goals. They finally gave Joseph Woll a few goals to play with, and that was enough. The Maple Leafs stifled the Devils’ offensive opportunities to preserve the lead throughout the game.

Item 2: ​​Tyler Bertuzzi Is Thriving With Auston Matthews

Bertuzzi had a standout performance with two goals and an assist. His partnership with Matthews and Max Domi on the top line has become a trio that the Maple Leafs seem ready to ride into the postseason. This dynamic line has boosted Toronto’s offensive output. At the same time, it has allowed the team to distribute its star power across three lines, creating a more balanced and tougher lineup.

Bertuzzi’s contributions have improved significantly throughout the season. This is Bertuzzi’s third season with 21 goals. He achieved the same number in 2018-19 and 2019-20. His best season was 2021-22 when he hit the 30-goal mark.

The chemistry between Bertuzzi, Matthews, and Domi bodes well for the team’s postseason potential. It has allowed the Maple Leafs to move Mitch Marner to play with John Tavares, which has been a winning combination over recent seasons.

Item 3: Max Domi’s Impressive 2-Assist Performance

Max Domi isn’t getting enough credit as a key player in 2023-24. Last night, he registered two assists for the team’s offense. He worked hard all game to set up Matthews in his quest for 70 goals; regardless, he’s shown strong playmaking abilities this season.

Domi’s first-line partnership has been dynamic. Last night, the trio combined for three goals and four assists. Like Bertuzzi, Domi’s season totals have snowballed throughout the campaign. He now has 45 points, including an impressive 36 assists. Even more fortuitous, nearly all of Domi’s points have been earned at even strength. His ability to generate offense by facilitating puck opportunities underscores his value to the team.

Item 4: Jake McCabe Collected 2 Assists on the Night

In Monday’s game, Jake McCabe scored the game-winner in overtime. Last night, he also played a significant offensive role, recording two assists, and he now has three points (a goal and two assists) in his last two games. It’s been a career-best season for the rugged defenseman. He has also collected 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 71 games.

McCabe’s ability to provide offensive support while maintaining defensive stability has been vital in Toronto’s success this season. Again, with all eyes on the postseason, his recent production will be crucial in solidifying the team’s defensive presence and contributing to their postseason potential.

Item 5: When He Plays, Expect Nick Robertson to Score

Nick Robertson knows how to do one thing well. He scored his 13th goal of the season against the Devils. Although it seems he’s been a healthy scratch as often as he’s played recently, when he has played, he’s been on a hot streak with three goals and an assist in his last four games while recording only six shots on goal.

With 13 goals and 25 points in 52 games, Robertson’s production would project to approximately 20 goals and 40 points over an entire 82-game season. He has been given increased ice time and a more consistent role in the lineup in 2023-24. He’s shown growth and development as a young player.

While Robertson might not have his entire game under control, he has enough talent to contribute solid production as a middle-six forward to keep him in the lineup. He might not start the first game of the playoffs, but fans should expect he’ll get a chance to show his skills. He could emerge as a reliable scoring threat that would add depth and versatility to the lineup.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the regular season closes, Maple Leafs fans should watch the team as they balance consistency and playoff-like intensity. The team has demonstrated a commitment to finishing the season on a high note, displaying a playoff mindset that translates into a well-rounded effort on offense and defense.

It will also be interesting to see how the team deploys its three goalies over the final few games. Will they rest their key players – perhaps, except for Matthews as he seeks 70 goals – or go for second place in the Atlantic Division?