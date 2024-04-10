Matthews Nets 66th Goal, Most in Salary Cap Era

On Tuesday night, Toronto Maple Leaf Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal of the 2023-24 campaign, setting the record for most goals in a single season during the salary cap era, which began in 2005. After beating New Jersey Devils’ netminder Jake Allen, he surpassed the mark set by Alex Ovechkin, who collected 65 goals in 2007-08.

The Maple Leafs have four games left, including a rematch with the Devils on Thursday night. This gives Matthews a handful of chances to reach 70 goals, a milestone unattainable since Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny had 76 in 1992-93. Since that magical season, only Mario Lemieux has come close to 70, reaching 69 in 1992-93 and 1995-96.

Matthews is having the best goal-scoring season of his career and is a lock to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for the third time as the only skater in the NHL this season with more than 53 goals. After signing a lucrative extension in Aug. 2023, valued at $13.2 million annually, which begins next season, he’s destroyed his previous high in goals, which was 60, set in the 2021-22 season.

With a 5-2 win over the Devils, Toronto collected its 29th win of the season when Matthews lights the lamp. He’s now scored 365 goals in 558 games, which equals a .654 goals-per-game pace for a player who is a former Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner.

At the end of his eighth season, Matthews ranks 14th among active scorers in goals, and if he maintains his 53-goal average from the past three seasons, he could surpass 400 next season.

