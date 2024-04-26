Upper Deck’s Greatest Duos Cards Available at Canadian Tim Horton’s

It’s very fitting that a place famous for its Double Double is launching the new Greatest Duos Trading Card Set from Upper Deck. As of April 15, Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada will offer a new collection of cards in time for the playoffs: Greatest Duos Trading Cards Set pack produced by Upper Deck, featuring NHL® and PWHL® players and retired NHL® legends.

180 Card Set Full of NHL Stars

There are 180 cards featuring iconic duos – from rink rivals like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, rookie connections like Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, family foundations like Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, and those united in victories like Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse.

Tim Hortons launches new Greatest Duos Trading Card Set featuring NHL® and PWHL® players and retired NHL® legends (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Collectors also have the chance to pull 1 of 75 Sidney Crosby and Nate MacKinnon signed Duos cards and 1 of 25 signed Matthew and Brady Tkachuk Duos cards. Hockey fans will also want to watch out for the return of the Tims NHL Hockey Challenge™ Stanley Cup® Playoffs Edition, with a chance to win a trip to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, free coffee for a year, and other great Tims prizes.

Three Cards Per Pack With Your Chance to Win Some Big Prizes

There are three cards in each Tim Hortons Greatest Duos Trading Cards Set pack, and there’s a chance to find a Collect to Win Golden Prize card and win Duos-themed prizing, including:

A 2024 Hyundai VENUE OR A 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA

A trip to watch a Montreal Canadiens game AND have a meet and greet with Nick Suzuki

A $500 Tims Gift Card AND a $500 Esso™ Gift Card

A pack of cards is $1.50 (plus tax) with the purchase of a qualifying beverage or $1.99 (plus tax) per pack without a qualifying beverage. Participating restaurants will also have Tim Hortons Greatest Duos collection binders to fit all 180 cards available for $19.99 (plus tax).

“Our new Greatest Duos set is unique and exciting as it gives guests the chance to collect cards featuring some of the most iconic names in hockey together,” says Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons. “It will also be fun for guests to rip open packs knowing there are amazing prizes available to be won, including a new Hyundai vehicle or a chance to meet fan favourite Nick Suzuki!”

Greatest Duos is Fun to Collect

I’m excited about this new set from Upper Deck and Tim Hortons. I stopped by my favourite Tim Hortons recently and purchased a couple of packs. I realized something when I opened one up and found an Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov Duos card inside. Not only is it fun, but it took me back to over 50 years ago when I opened my first pack of O’Pee-Chee cards in 1974. Finding a star card like Ovechkin gave me the same euphoric feeling as opening a Bobby Orr card all those years ago.

The mystery and anticipation of opening a pack and seeing NHL Stars or your favourite players is one of the best feelings as a collector. This new set of Greatest Duos from Upper Deck and Tim Hortons is perfect for young collectors or old veterans like me. Enjoy your next Double Double or donut at Tim’s, and be sure to pick up a pack or two to see which Duos are inside. With all the star cards, it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.