Red Wings’ Patrick Kane Equals Mike Modano’s Goal-Scoring Record

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has done a lot in his illustrious NHL career. In addition to winning three Stanley Cups and earning himself an undisputable place in the Hockey Hall of Fame one day, he has now scored his 20th goal of the season. That ties him with fellow American legend Mike Modano with his 16th goal-20 campaign, most among U.S.-born players.

Too little too late for the @DetroitRedWings, but Patrick Kane notches his 20th of the season.



By hitting this marker, Kane ties Mike Modano for the most 20-goal seasons (16) by a U.S.-born player. pic.twitter.com/dFYygGe3rd — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 10, 2024

The record was achieved against the visiting Washington Capitals in the final seconds of a 2-1 defeat. Down 2-0, the Red Wings pressed as best they could, knowing that their playoff ambitions hang by a thread.

Not only is Kane’s goal important for the hockey record books, but Detroit needed to collect as many points as it can as the battle for an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot rages on. At the time of writing, the Red Wings (84 points) are logging horns with the New York Islanders (85 points), Pittsburgh Penguins (84 points), the Philadelphia Flyers (83 points) and the very team Kane scored on, the Capitals (85 points).

Related: 5 Decisions GM Steve Yzerman Needs to Make this Summer

Patrick Kane is widely considered one of the greatest American players the NHL has ever seen. He spent most of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks where he won the aforementioned championships. In 2022-23 he was traded from Chicago to the New York Rangers and starting this season has sported iconic Red Wings colours.