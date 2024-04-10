Dobson Joins Potvin As Only Islanders Defenseman With a 60-Assist Season

Noah Dobson hit a major milestone on Tuesday with his 59tth and 60th assist of the season in the first period of the New York Islanders’ home game against the New York Rangers.

He is the second defenseman in team history to get to that mark, joining Denis Potvin, who did it four times in his Hall of Fame career, the last time in 1983-84.

Noah Dobson has joined some ELITE company with his latest assist.



The Islanders led 3-0 at the first intermission, thanks in part those two assists by Dobson on goals by Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri.

Along with his 10 goals, Dobson now has 70 points this season.