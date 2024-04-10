Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs. Kraken – 4/9/24

On Tuesday night the Arizona Coyotes take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

COYOTES (33-39-5) at KRAKEN (32-31-13)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW+

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Maksymilian Szuber — Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Jan Jenik

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)

Status report

  • Szuber is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson of the AHL on Monday after Dermott, a defenseman, was injured during a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.
  • Jenik was recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson on Tuesday but it’s unlikely the forward plays. 
  • Vejmelka is expected to alternate starts with Ingram for the 14th straight game.

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Tye Kartye — Logan Morrison — Ryan Winterton

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

  • McCann, a forward, is day to day. … 
  • Grubauer is expected to make his fourth consecutive start.

