Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs. Kraken – 4/9/24

On Tuesday night the Arizona Coyotes take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
COYOTES (33-39-5) at KRAKEN (32-31-13)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW+
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Maksymilian Szuber — Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Jan Jenik
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)
Status report
- Szuber is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson of the AHL on Monday after Dermott, a defenseman, was injured during a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.
- Jenik was recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson on Tuesday but it’s unlikely the forward plays.
- Vejmelka is expected to alternate starts with Ingram for the 14th straight game.
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Tye Kartye — Logan Morrison — Ryan Winterton
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
- McCann, a forward, is day to day. …
- Grubauer is expected to make his fourth consecutive start.
