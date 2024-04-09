Utah Jazz Owner Surveying Fans for NHL Expansion Team Name

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith wants to know what the public thinks an NHL team in Salt Lake City should be called. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote a survey where fans could submit potential names for this hypothetical team.

Some people took this seriously, mentioning old minor league team names in the replies. Others did not (you can search for those suggestions yourself).

But hold on for a second. There is no NHL team officially going to Utah. Why the survey? While most are just having fun throwing names out there, others are looking a bit deeper. Hockey insider from the Daily Faceoff Frank Seravalli pointed out the unusual decision to have a team-naming survey when there is no team.

Recent news in the hockey world could explain why a survey was put out there. They might want to have a name ready just in case.

Potential Expansion Coming?

No. At least not for now.

Nothing in this story should suggest we’re about to get some big expansion announcement. No shot. A surprise expansion announcement couldn’t stay under wraps.

But we’ve known for a while now that Smith’s group wants a team. This group officially requested expansion in late January. We also know the NHL is open to further expansion beyond 32 teams. It’s a nice mix of things that could mean expansion into Utah. But it’s not that simple.

While the NHL is “looking forward” to discussing expansion with the Smith group, it’s only been about 10 weeks since this request happened. That’s a lightning-speed turnaround. They have to decide on an expansion, decide on an expansion fee, and then vote on expansion. On top of that, ownership groups have to submit bids. There are also two other elephants in the room: 1) the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the NHL and NHLPA that expires in 2026 (the players likely want a say in expansion) and 2) a longstanding issue involving a current team and their lack of arena that needs to be solved first.

The point is a lot needs to be sorted out before anybody can be awarded a brand-new team. Salt Lake City is a clear frontrunner for expansion. No one would be surprised when the time comes that Smith’s one of the first bids. But the NHL will not have more than 32 teams any time soon.

The Arizona Coyotes

Here’s where many minds go when it comes to Salt Lake City getting a team.

The NHL doesn’t want to expand into a potential relocation city. They need every option open. Once no team is without a doubt relocating any time soon, then they can safely expand. This leads up to the Arizona Coyotes debacle (again).

After the vote for the Tempe arena failed in May 2023, relocation chatter buzzed – at least more than usual – including chatter about Salt Lake City’s chances at the Coyotes (from ‘Could Arizona election results impact the NHL’s future in Utah?,’ Deseret News, May 17, 2023).

Alex Meruelo, Owner of the Arizona Coyotes, is running out of race track in Phoenix (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Almost a year later, it’s an option that’s not off the table. The Coyotes are preparing for one last hail mary to stay in Arizona. They are set to bid on land for a new arena site on June 27. The plot of land is within the city limits of Phoenix. The Coyotes have already released their development plans for this new location.

To repeat, this is the last attempt. According to ABC15 Arizona, the Coyotes are going to explore relocation options if this bid fails.

“This is it. This is the plan or else we are going to have to explore relocation of this organization,” Coyotes CEO and President Xavier Gutierrez told the news outlet in an exclusive interview.

Gutierrez added, however, that he remains confident that the Coyotes will win the auction.

The Salt Lake City group, led by Smith, will be watching this closely. Why wouldn’t they? It could be to their benefit. If the Coyotes lose the auction, then his group could find themselves in the driver’s seat to land an NHL team soon. Perhaps the survey is a sign of confidence that the Coyotes are heading north. The only thing we truly know is in 80 days, we’ll have a better idea if the winning name from this survey will be closer to being official.