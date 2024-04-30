Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Giordano & Last Game Looming

The Boston Bruins are on the verge of eliminating their Atlantic Division rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins head into Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with a commanding 3-1 series lead. After two crucial road wins, they are keen to clinch victory on home ice and advance to the next round.

Related: Maple Leafs Sign Prospect & KHL Champion Nikita Grebyonkin to ELC

However, the Maple Leafs are determined to extend the series by mounting a comeback – as improbable as that might be. Fans should settle in for an intense game this evening regardless of what kind of a lineup the Maple Leafs ice.

Item One: Bruins Seek to Keep Maple Leafs’ Offence Under Wraps

The key issue for tonight’s game is likely the Maple Leafs’ ability to mount any offensive attack against the determined Bruins’ defence. Boston likely expects the Maple Leafs to play with desperation. Yet, the Bruins will enter the game carrying the baggage of their own memories of last year’s playoff disappointment. You can count on that being part of the text of head coach Jim Montgomery’s pre-game speech, emphasizing the Bruins’ need to play with urgency and execute their game plan.

Jim Montgomery, Head Coach of the Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Is it too much for Maple Leafs’ fans to expect anything except more of the same offensive struggles? Thus far, with the talent of stars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares (with a game from William Nylander), the Maple Leafs have struggled to score in this series. Can Toronto find ways to generate more scoring opportunities and capitalize on them? If they cannot, their playoff hopes are over.

Item Two: Auston Matthews’ Uncertain Status Adds Intrigue to Game 5

To make matters even more desperate, the Maple Leafs are heading into this pivotal Game 5 without their star center. Matthews might be sidelined due to some undefined illness. After two periods, he was pulled from Game 4 under doctor’s orders and did not practice on Monday. He remains questionable for tonight’s game. Head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed his hope that Matthews would be available for the game, but his status remains iffy.

Related: Keefe on Matthews’ Game 5 Availability and Unusual Illness Status

Matthews’ absence would be a significant blow to the Maple Leafs. Although he hasn’t shown much during the series outside of Game 2, he’s been the Maple Leafs’ key offensive catalyst all season. His on-ice presence is always felt, and his potential absence would disrupt Toronto’s lineup and strategy. Without Matthews, the Maple Leafs need to rely on other players to step up and fill the void. Now the question is, “Who would these players be?”

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Huge line reshuffling and special team unit rebuilding will be required to compensate for his absence. Max Domi has been practicing in Matthews’ spot on the top line and power-play unit, which indicates the team’s preparation for playing without their star center. However, Matthews’ potential return would undoubtedly boost the team’s morale and offensive capabilities.

As the Maple Leafs lace up for their must-win game in Boston, the uncertainty surrounding Matthews’ status adds more difficulty to the Blue & White team. If he does not take the ice tonight, his presence will be missed, and any chance of a comeback for Toronto will be squeezed even further.

Item Three: Does Mark Giordano’s Playoff Absence Signal the End of an Era?

Mark Giordano has been one of the best defencemen in recent NHL history. However, his time might be up after an outstanding career where he played over 1,100 regular-season NHL games. With the Maple Leafs season on the line, he’s been unable to crack the postseason lineup. Interestingly, despite his wealth of regular-season experience, he has only played 37 postseason games.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Giordano & Domi Send Message About Team Unity

Giordano has faced many challenges during the season, including injuries and the personal loss of his father. Now, newcomers Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson have taken their place on the Maple Leafs’ blue line. The coaching staff has placed their last-ditch hope in these two other options while Giordano sits in the press box.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

This is likely Giordano’s last season. The reality that Father Time has caught up with his game is becoming increasingly clear. His inability to crack the postseason lineup signals the end of an era for the veteran defenceman.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tonight, both teams are gearing up for what might (or might not be) a rousing battle on the ice. This is fish-or-cut bait time. The outcome of Game 5 carries significant implications for the series and beyond.

It would be hard to believe that life will proceed as normal if this team loses their first-round series. This would likely be the Maple Leafs’ last chance. Winning tonight is not just about advancing to the next round but also about the Maple Leafs’ future.