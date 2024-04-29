Maple Leafs Sign Prospect & KHL Champion Nikita Grebyonkin to ELC

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, I had three underrated prospects that any Toronto Maple Leafs fan should keep an eye on and get to know a little better. Everyone knew of Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten, but there were still a few names that many weren’t familiar with.

One of the names, the first one mentioned, was 2022 fifth-round pick Nikita Grebyonkin. At the time, he re-entered the draft after going undrafted previously. He’s been on my radar ever since he was drafted as the promise and potential in his game was evident and it showed heading into this season. He took a massive leap forward with his development and proved to be an important player for Metallurg Magnitogorsk. As a result, the Maple Leafs definitely took note of his play and was rewarded with a three-year, entry level contract.

Grebyonkin continued to turn heads this season and when the talk of potentially not having his KHL contract renewed came up, it was becoming clear that the Maple Leafs should do everything they can to sign him. His skillset and overall play is just what this team needs as he displays a winning mentality every time he steps on the ice.

Grebyonkin’s Impressive 2023-24 Season

Coming into this season after an already impressive rookie season with 26 points in 47 games– where he won the Aleksei Cherepanov Award for best rookie– Grebyonkin was going to be relied on even more this time.

Nikita Grebyonkin, Metallurg Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Although he was 20 years old coming into the season (turned 21 in Feb.), he was ready for what was ahead. It’s always difficult for younger players to earn ice time in a league heavily dominated by senior competition. However, in his sophomore season, Grebyonkin earned his ice time and made it count. In 67 games he averaged 15:13 during the regular season, while producing 41 points– finishing second behind Minnesota Wild prospect Danila Yurov (49).

To have that kind of production is impressive given how the KHL is also very competitive. Grebyonkin played an important part in Metallurg’s run to win the Gagarin Cup. Although his ice time and production dipped in the postseason, 14:22 of the ice time and six points in 23 games. He still showed up at key moments including securing their first round series with a gorgeous snipe.

While many will look to his production as a non-factor, you need to look beyond that as his hard-working game takes over. He even took on a leadership role when their captain was out, even though it was for one game. That alone shows great maturity and that he could provide a leadership presence.

While he was utilized as a third line player for most of the season, when he was used in a top-six role, he answered the call. He brings a lot of offensive upside to the table and can definitely be used in a middle-six role for the Maple Leafs in the future.

Grebyonkin Brings Great Skill and Drive

If you haven’t seen Grebyonkin play before, he has a lot of aspects to his game that the Maple Leafs could use in the playoffs right now. He’ll do whatever it takes to gain possession, working hard down low below the goal line or along the boards. He has a great vision and awareness to get himself to the open ice easily.

Grebyonkin never takes a shift off as he’s competitive and instantly becomes a work horse as he wants the puck on his stick to create a play. He utilizes his size to his advantage to protect the puck extremely well and drive to the middle of the ice. He has strong hands in tight spaces and has great speed and agility, be it in transition or cycling in the offensive zone. He’s a great playmaker and can play at a quick pace to be deceptive but don’t underestimate his shot as he has great power and accuracy when he has the time and space.

Grebyonkin can be effective anywhere in the offensive zone, especially when in the dirty areas. Given his 6-foot-2, 192-pound frame, he can easily push his way to the high danger area or crash the net with his strength. A perfect example is this goal when he scored 48 seconds into the game.

Grebyonkin is down low as the puck makes its way from the point to the front of the net. As the puck becomes loose, he’s already winning body positioning and getting the inside edge on one defender. He’s quicker on his first few steps to get to the puck and also create separation from the other attacking player. He quickly gets a shot and pots his own rebound into the empty net. That net-front presence is what makes him effective in tight spaces and he continues to excel at it.

The next clip shows Grebyonkin’s patience and speed to maintain separation on the breakaway. He easily receives the breakout pass at the offensive blue line. He manages to maintain control and doesn’t break stride in order to maintain that advantage he had over the defender. He displayed his quick hands in tight on the goaltender and protection skills in the process for the slick backhand goal.

Leafs prospect Nikita Grebyonkin opens the scoring in game 4 of the KHL semifinals. It’s his third KHL playoff goal in 16 games. pic.twitter.com/4zayLM5q9H — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) April 9, 2024

You never know what you have with late, mid-round picks, especially overage prospects. Luckily, the Maple Leafs may have lucked out and may have found a gem as a result of Grebyonkin continuing to impress with his development. The Maple Leafs could use a player with his skillset, a combination of a playmaker and power forward.

The potential he has is there. The fact that he has continued to take big steps each season shows that he’s ready for more and an opportunity to fight for an NHL spot.