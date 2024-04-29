Maple Leafs’ Offseason Mitch Marner Trade Possible, But Unlikely

Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for the worst, yet again. The Maple Leafs are down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins, and while they’re not done yet, they haven’t been playing well, and their chances of coming back seem slim.

If the Maple Leafs lose in the first round again, they will have to make some changes for the 2024-25 season with a new plan in mind. It’s easy to blame head coach Sheldon Keefe after another failed season, but all signs point to him keeping his job. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Morgan Reilly are also locked up and won’t be going anywhere, but Mitch Marner’s contract expires after next season. If the Maple Leafs wanted to send a message, moving Marner would be one idea that could send shockwaves through the entire organization.

It’s the same thing every season, with fans blaming different players, goaltenders, or the coaching staff. However, it’s tough not to recognize the team’s inability to come together in the postseason. Everyone saw Nylander get upset with his teammates on the bench – the video made the rounds on social media – but that is just one example of anger getting the best of them, and the team hasn’t been able to get anything going because of it. Unfortunately, the time for change is now if the Maple Leafs want to win a Stanley Cup with this core group.

Marner’s Contract Makes Trade Tough to Pull Off

Marner has a full no-movement clause (NMC) in his contract, which means the Maple Leafs would have little leverage in any possible deal because Marner would have to approve the trade and the return could be less than the team might want. Another issue is that Marner could be upset if he’s asked to waive his NMC and choose to test free agency next offseason when the Maple Leafs could lose him for nothing.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Marner is open to being traded to a contender, any team would be interested in bringing him in. His two-way game has always been strong, but it’s his elite offence that stands out. While the Maple Leafs could look to send Marner to a contender as an ideal landing spot, no trade rumours are circulating about a possible deal, yet. But if the Maple Leafs are eliminated by the Bruins on Tuesday (April 30), I expect rumours to start flying.

The Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Dallas Stars all come to mind as a possible fit for Marner. They are contenders and have proven they are willing to spend big to improve their roster. However, Marner’s massive cap hit of $10.9 million would either force some teams to move contracts out to bring him in or force the Maple Leafs to retain some salary. There would be plenty of moving parts in any deal involving him, maybe even a third team. This makes the prospect of trading Marner possible but unlikely.

Realistically, the Maple Leafs should be looking for a massive return for Marner and should keep the asking price high. Unfortunately, they may have to settle for a first-round pick, an NHL-ready prospect, and some depth pieces, depending on where Marner wants to land. Ultimately, he will decide if and where he wants to move. But, if the Maple Leafs want to make a change that shocks the organization, they should try to make a massive deal with Marner this offseason.