NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Devils, Canucks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about coaching hires in Toronto and New Jersey. Meanwhile, will there be supplemental discipline on Carson Soucy for his cross-check to the face of Connor McDavid at the end of Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks? What will Nikita Zadorov pay, if anything?

Carson Soucy Looking at Possible Suspension

Carson Soucy could be suspended for his post-game crosscheck to the face of Connor McDavid. There is no word yet on if the NHL Department of Player Safety is considering a suspension, but it is being reported that they are set to look at the play. If so, it could be a defining decision for DoPS as it involves one of the greatest players in the NHL and many believe it’s time a message is sent that these types of plays against the stars of the league shouldn’t be tolerated.

Sounds like there will be a hearing for Carson Soucy out of the end-of-game scrum in Edmonton last night — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2024

Some have watched that play unfold, referencing McDavid’s slash on Soucy, or the fact that the cross-check hits McDavid in the face because McDavid is being hit from behind by Nikita Zadorov at the same time, which is why the combination of McDavid falling and Soucy’s stick looks so bad. Soucy was the only player to receive a penalty in the sequence. Because it was not a hockey play and it took place after the whistle, many believe Soucy could get at least one game.

It is a phone hearing for Soucy, so any suspension would not exceed five games. Zadorov was also fined $5000 for his involvement in the play.

Oilers to Go With Calvin Pickard in Game 4?

There is also talk about how much rope the Oilers intend to give goaltender Stuart Skinner. He’s got one of the worst save percentages of any goalie in modern playoff history and he allowed another four goals on 15 shots Sunday night. As much as one could argue those goals were high-danger chances and the defense in front of him was atrocious, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch admitted the team needed a save.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Calvin Pickard came in for the third period and that might have been a quick test to see how he fared having never played an NHL playoff game. If the Oilers run with him in Game 4, he at least got around 17 minutes of game time under his belt.

Devils Looking at Sheldon Keefe

Friedman made it sound like the Devils are going in a different direction than Craig Berube and are really interested in Sheldon Keefe. Keefe will interview for the Devils’ head coaching position as according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Devils sought and were granted permission from the Maple Leafs.

Former Oilers’ coach Jay Woodcroft is also in the mix as Tom Fitzgerald wants a coach who not only had a strong record, but can work with the analytics department. The Oilers were a top-five team in all major analytics categories when he was removed from the team.

Maple Leafs Coaching News

Luke Fox of Sportsnet is reporting, “Hearing Gerard Gallant has not yet interviewed for Maple Leafs coaching job. He is keen to get back in the NHL.” Elliotte Friedman said that the Leafs started their interview process on Saturday. Craig Berube was interviewed almost immediately. Todd McLellan will be interviewed on Monday.

The Leafs want to get a coach hired rather quickly and most believe it’s Berube’s job to lose.