Rangers Sweep Capitals to Move On to Second Round

The New York Rangers completed their first playoff series sweep in 17 years last night, triumphing over the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 victory. This sweep–their first since defeating the Atlanta Thrashers in 2007–makes them the first team to advance to the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Rangers showcased a commendable team effort, with contributions across the lineup. Only four players failed to record points, while Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Jack Roslovic, and Alexis Lafreniere each scored at a point-per-game pace, highlighting the depth and balance of the team’s offensive attack.

Game 1

After a scoreless first period, Matt Rempe opened the scoring for the New York Rangers in the second period with a goal assisted by Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow, highlighting the team’s depth, which is crucial in the postseason. Artemi Panarin quickly added to the tally just 33 seconds later, capitalizing on a turnover forced by Lafreniere’s relentless forecheck; Trocheck and Lafreniere assisted on the goal. Vesey then increased the lead to 3-0 with a shot that deflected off John Carlson. However, Martin Fehervary narrowed the gap for the Capitals, making it 3-1.

Mike Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin celebrate Trocheck’s first-period goal during Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the third period, Chris Kreider sealed the victory at 4-1 with a breakaway goal, thanks to a precise stretch pass from Zibanejad. It was a dominant performance by the Rangers in Game 1, showcasing not only their depth but also their ability to play structured defense, limiting the Capitals’ opportunities significantly.

Game 2

Connor McMichael gave the Capitals an early lead in Game 2—their first of the series—but it was short-lived as Trocheck quickly equalized for the Rangers with a skillful tip-in off an Erik Gustafsson pass. The match then shifted focus to special teams, where the Rangers have excelled throughout the season. Zibanejad put the Rangers ahead with a power-play goal late in the first period.

Dylan Strome drew the game even early in the second with a power-play goal of his own. Roslovic then notched his first postseason goal, a precise power play shot over Charlie Lindgren’s shoulder, giving the Rangers the lead, once more. K’Andre Miller extended that lead with a short-handed goal, following another stellar assist from Zibanejad. In the third period, Tom Wilson brought the Capitals within one, but Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin stood firm in the final minutes to secure a 4-3 victory and a 2-0 series advantage for the Rangers.

Game 3

Game 3 of the series saw a familiar early lead by the Capitals, thanks to Carlson scoring in the first period. However, the Rangers quickly countered, with Kreider netting a goal just 34 seconds later. Goodrow then handed the Rangers the lead with a short-handed goal. Trocheck widened the gap late in the second period, and the Rangers secured a 3-1 victory.

A key highlight of this game was the Rangers’ penalty kill. The Capitals had six power play opportunities, but the Rangers effectively neutralized each one, even capitalizing on one with Goodrow’s short-handed goal.

Throughout the series, the Capitals scored only twice on 17 power plays, marking an 11.8% success rate. In contrast, the Rangers demonstrated exceptional efficiency on the power play, converting on 6 of 16 opportunities for a 37.5% success rate. This stark difference in performance underscored the strength of the Rangers’ special teams and played a crucial role in their series win.

Game 4

In Game 4, the Rangers struck early, with Kaapo Kakko capitalizing on a turnover by Nick Jensen just 57 seconds into the game. However, Fehervary responded for the Capitals, scoring after a defensive lapse by the Rangers—a concern they’ll need to address against either the Carolina Hurricanes or the New York Islanders in the next round. Trocheck reclaimed the lead for the Rangers with a goal just 16 seconds before the end of the first period.

The second period saw a solitary goal from Hendrix Lapierre, who showcased an impressive individual effort to get past Ryan Lindgren and tie the game. As the game moved into the third period, it was evident that the Capitals were playing with desperation, having controlled much of the play in the second.

However, the Rangers regained momentum when Trocheck drew a tripping penalty early in the third and scored on the ensuing power play. With less than three minutes remaining, Rasmus Sandin’s tripping penalty on Panarin gave the Rangers another man advantage. The Capitals pulled their goalie in a last-ditch effort to equalize, but Roslovic sealed the victory and the series with an empty-net power-play goal.

Round 2

The Rangers are set to face the winner of the series between the Hurricanes and the Islanders, with the Hurricanes holding a 3-1 series lead. Each stage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs brings unique challenges, and the second round is expected to test the Rangers more intensively than their first-round sweep.

As they prepare for the next round, the Rangers might consider lineup adjustments to enhance their overall speed, such as substituting Rempe with either Filip Chytil or Jonny Brodzinski. The Rangers now have the advantage of extra rest after wrapping up their series quickly. This break offers them a valuable opportunity to recuperate and strategically plan for their next opponent.