Senators Prospects Report: Stanley, Wallberg, Dyck, Halliday, & More

The Ottawa Senators have five prospects playing in NCAA Division I hockey, including three forwards and two defensemen. Cornell’s Hoyt Stanley is considered by many analysts to be the organization’s top prospect in the college ranks. The value of this developmental pipeline is especially evident in the recent performance of top prospect Stephen Halliday, who appears to be transitioning very well from the college game to the professional ranks.

Hoyt Stanley

Stanley just finished his first season with Cornell University. The 19-year-old defenseman appeared in 35 games this season with the Big Red, scoring two goals, eight assists, and a plus-16 rating. His Cornell squad captured an ECAC Tournament championship with a victory over St. Lawrence University (3-1). The Big Red then defeated the University of Maine in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, where Stanley recorded an assist. Stanley and Cornell fell to the eventual champions, the University of Denver, in overtime on March 30.

Hoyt Stanley, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Drafted 108th overall by the Senators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Stanley played parts of two seasons in the junior-level British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Victoria Grizzlies. During the 2022-23 campaign, he scored 38 points (four goals and 34 assists). The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder was ranked the 85th overall prospect in final NHL Central Scouting rankings leading up to the 2023 Draft.

Theo Wallberg

Theo Wallberg is a 20-year-old defenseman from Sweden who just finished his first season with Ohio State University. In 38 games, he had 21 points (two goals and 19 assists) for a Buckeyes squad that finished with only 14 wins. The 6-foot-5, 203-pound blueliner scored his first collegiate goal in an Oct. 14 matchup against Lindenwood University. He also had four multi-point games this season, including a three-assist effort in his first game for Ohio State on Oct. 7. His numbers after just one season of college have fans excited to see what Wallberg can do as he continues to hone his skills on the ice.

Drafted by the Senators 168th overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, several teams had their eyes on him for his shot-blocking, passing, and puck-handling skills. Wallberg came up through the Swedish junior system before moving to North America to play in the juniors-level United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. During the 2022-23 campaign, he had five goals and 17 assists in 60 games.

Tyson Dyck

Tyson Dyck has appeared in 56 college games over the past two seasons. The British Columbia native kicked off his NCAA career during the 2022-23 campaign with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass), recording nine points in 28 games. Leading up to the 2023-24 season, the forward transferred to the University of Wisconsin where he had nine assists in 28 games. Dyck was part of a Wisconsin squad that finished the regular season ranked 11th overall in NCAA Division I standings.

The 20-year-old was selected by the Senators 206th overall in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He is one of 13 Wisconsin Badgers to be drafted by NHL clubs. Before transitioning to the college game, the 6-foot, 170-pounder played parts of two seasons with the Cranbrook Bucks of the BCHL, appearing in 60 games and recording 80 points.

Cameron O’Neill

Cam O’Neill appeared in 28 games for UMass during his freshman year, recording seven points (three goals and four assists). Drafted 143rd overall by the Senators in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the right-winger had the opportunity to play with fellow Ottawa prospect Nicholas Van Tassell in Amherst. O’Neill, 20, recorded his first college goal in a Nov. 16 game against Providence College. UMass finished this season ranked 13th overall in NCAA Division I college rankings. The Minutemen’s season ended with a loss to eventual champion, the University of Denver (2-1). O’Neill had a plus-1 rating in that game.

The Maryland native played parts of two seasons in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm before moving to college hockey. With Tri-City last season, the 6-foot, 198-pound forward had nine goals and 18 assists in 56 games.

Nicholas Van Tassell

Nicholas Van Tassell made his college debut this season with UMass. A seventh-round selection, 215th overall, by Ottawa in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the New Jersey native appeared in 24 games this season for the Minutemen. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound freshman forward recorded two points, including his first NCAA goal in a Jan. 20 matchup against Northeastern University.

Before the start of his college career, Van Tassell played two full seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. During the 2021-22 campaign, he recorded 18 points in 58 games. The following season, the towering forward made his mark on the USHL with 19 goals and 18 assists in 62 appearances.

Stephen Halliday’s Professional Debut

After finishing the 2023-24 campaign with 78 points in seventh place in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division, the Senators will look to their farm system to fill gaps on their roster heading into next season. The organization’s college pipeline will play an important role in developing talent for the future.

Related: Senators’ 5 Most Interesting Prospects

Top 10 prospect Stephen Halliday made his professional debut this season in the American Hockey League (AHL). After recording an impressive 36 points (10 goals and 26 assists) in 38 appearances for Ohio State during the 2023-24 campaign, the center was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award presented to the top collegiate player annually.

Following the conclusion of the college season, the Ontario native joined Ottawa’s AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators for 10 regular season appearances, a stretch of games in which he recorded five assists. Ottawa fans got a true taste of what the forward can bring to the big league club during Halliday’s seven postseason appearances. In the AHL playoffs, he scored two goals and tallied seven assists in two rounds of play against the Toronto Marlies and Cleveland Monsters.