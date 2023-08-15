3 Maple Leafs Under-the-Radar Prospects for 2023-24 Season

We all know what to expect from the Toronto Maple Leafs top prospects as they’re the ones that could be important pieces and go-to players for the future. From Fraser Minten to even recently drafted Easton Cowan, many fans are going to be watching them closely as they look to dominate this season as they continue with their development.

While the top names in the system are getting majority of the attention, there are still plenty of players that are flying under the radar and are looking to take big strides in their respective leagues, especially when it comes to the forwards. While these players are late round selections, they’re going to prove that they shouldn’t be underrated in the 2023-24 season.

Nikita Grebyonkin

I was impressed with Nikita Grebyonkin’s game heading into the 2022-23 season. Now it’s time for him to get even more recognition as he’s still flying under the radar.

Related: 3 Reasons Maple Leafs’ Marner Will Have a Breakout Season

After a strong year as an overager with 64 points in 58 games in the MHL, the Maple Leafs took note of Grebyonkin’s work ethic and skillset and drafted him in the fifth round in the 2022 NHL draft. He continued to take massive strides in his development, making a seamless transition to the KHL with Amur Khabarovsk.

As a result, Grebyonkin went on to win the KHL’s rookie of the year award, finishing with 26 points in 45 games. In January, he was named rookie of the month. While it’s difficult for rookies to gain consistent ice time and opportunities in that league, he averaged 16:39 of ice time and was a valuable producer considering that the team didn’t have great regular season success. The fact that he’s getting opportunities early on is a great sign that the coaching staff had faith and could rely on him.

#LeafsForever prospect Nikita Grebyonkin wins the Alexei Cherepanov Award as the KHL’s Rookie of the Year.



Grebyonkin had 26 points in 45 games with Amur Khabarovsk after being drafted as an overage prospect in the 2022 5th round by Toronto.



pic.twitter.com/psygNxDPUO — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) May 18, 2023

Grebyonkin is a highly competitive and determined playmaker that plays with pace consistently. At the 2022 draft, director of amateur scouting Wes Clark praised his competitive nature and “machinelike” game. He’s a versatile threat offensively at even strength and on the power play, making highly skilled plays and driving hard to the middle of the ice. He has great hands and patience to execute plays perfectly and does a great job to battle and engage to retrieve possession of the puck.

It’ll be some time before he makes it over to North America. However, if he continues to progress the way he has, it could happen sooner rather than later.

Hudson Malinoski

It has been a long and difficult path for Hudson Malinoski after his playing career might’ve been in doubt after suffering a serious neck injury and undergoing surgery. Since then, he has done everything he can to get back on track and make a name for himself and continue to improve each day.

Hudson Malinoski, Brooks Bandits (Photo by Chad Goddard)

Despite having limited playing time before and playing in his first season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, Malinoski was a major standout with the Brooks Bandits, finishing fourth in assists with 53 and in team scoring with 69 points. While he didn’t have the strongest playoffs, he elevated his play during the Centennial Cup, the top prize for Junior A teams in Canada. He was second in scoring with 10 points in six games, a 1.67 point per game average behind teammate Aiden Fink. Malinoski was a key part in the victory, scoring twice in the final game to win the title.

Malinoski displays a great amount of speed on the rush and cycle. He possesses a long and smooth stride with great edges to evade pressure and get around opponents easily and open the game up. He has great hands to make quick dekes, puck control and awareness to spot his teammates with ease. While he can distribute the puck very well, his shot is very underrated as he has the patience to bait defenders, find the open ice and release it with great velocity and accuracy. He’s got the making to be a very versatile and impactful offensive producer with his playmaking and shot.

While Malinoski still has room to grow and round out his game, he has an opportunity to continue his development with Providence College. Even though the Maple Leafs took him in the late round of the 2023 draft, he does have some upside.

Brandon Lisowsky

While many are focussing on names like Minten and Nicholas Moldenhauer form the 2022 draft, the Maple Leafs’ seventh round selection continues to fly under the radar. As he heads into his fourth and final season with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League, he’ll look to dominate with his goal scoring.

Related: Martin Jones on Waivers Isn’t a Real Worry for Maple Leafs

Over the past two seasons, Lisowsky has scored 71 times and saw an increase in his production from 58 points in his draft year to 71 in DY+1 season. His primary points per game average jumped from 0.72 to 0.89 and his total primary points went from 49 to 58, showing the ability to lead and be part of the offense consistently.

Lisowsky has an absolute cannon of a shot, always getting in position for great looks on net. No matter where he is on the ice, he’s always in shooter mode, getting into the open with the puck or opening himself up to receive a pass. His quick and swift wrist shot has great velocity and pinpoint accuracy. He can generate a great burst of speed when entering the zone and has no problem to get around defenders and attack the net.

Despite being a smaller player, he is relentless when it comes to his motor and drive to attack, which will help him out as he continues on his journey to the NHL. He can hold his own, but there’s always the goal for improvement when it comes to his strength and adding muscle. Considering how he has the speed, skill and shot already continuing to stand out, he’ll definitely turn some heads this season.

Latest News & Highlight

Even though these prospects aren’t marquee names, they’re definitely ones that many seem to forget as they have the ability to surprise and improve their stock as prospects in the Maple Leafs system. Much like Pontus Holmberg and even Pierre Engvall before he was traded, they vaulted their stock to make it to the NHL. Grebyonkin, Malinoski and Lisowsky have the potential to do the same.

Statistics from Elite Prospects and Pick 224.

Sign up for our regular ‘Maple Leafs Newsletter’ for all the latest.