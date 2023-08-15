New Jersey Devils’ Diamond in the Rough Arseni Gritsyuk

The New Jersey Devils have one of the best prospect pools in the entire NHL. This, combined with the fact that the team has one of the best lineups currently in the NHL, and you have a recipe for long-term success. There will be plenty of prospects that we will be keeping our eye on from guys like Luke Hughes, Šimon Nemec, Alexander Holtz and more. However, the kid that could very well be the most talented of the pool is someone who hasn’t even played a single game in North America but has had plenty of success in the second-biggest hockey league in the world — The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). That prospect is Arseni Gritsyuk.

Arseni Gritsyuk of Russia at the 2022 Olympics (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The Devils drafted the young forward in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Since then, Gritsyuk has consistently put up impressive numbers and some very pretty, highlight-reel goals in the KHL. His work ethic, as well as his physique, has made him, in many Devils fans’ minds, a social media star and one of the most hyped-up prospects that New Jersey has ever had.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait at least another two seasons before Gritsyuk can make his North America/NHL debut. He recently signed a two-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg this offseason, and his agent, Shumi Babaev, said in an interview that his client will sign with New Jersey after his contract is finished.

Related: Devils’ Top 10 Prospects: Preseason 2023-24

“I think after two years he’s going to be ready, and I think there’s going to be a couple of spots maybe in New Jersey,” Babaev said. “At this time, I didn’t see anything that could work for him… I signed him for two years. After two years, he’ll come (to New Jersey).” Arseni Gritsyuks’ agent Shumi Babaev (from ‘When will ‘really strong’ Devils prospect Arseni Gritsyuk leave KHL for North America?’, NJ.com June 14, 2023)

When the 22-year-old winger comes over to the Garden State, what can fans expect from him? Let’s take a deep dive to see what makes Gritsyuk the Devils’ diamond in the rough.

Gritsyuk Is Developing Well in the KHL

When you look at Gritsyuk’s year-by-year progression, it’s clear that the young Russian is getting better and better. In his first two full seasons playing in the KHL, he scored 16 and 15 goals, respectively. He also put up 28 and then 40 points in those two years. While the stats may not be eye-popping, he’s a young player succeeding in the second-highest professional hockey league in the world. He’s also playing against mostly players who are much older than he is. Below are many examples of the talent that he possesses.

All of #NJDevils prospect Arseni Gritsyuk’s goals on the KHL season.



In 65 games, he has 15 goals & 25 assists. The 21-year-old has really exploded offensively recently, though.



Shoutout to @HockeyNewsHub for the video! pic.twitter.com/LSN4qbO7K8 — Devils Army Blog (@DevilsArmyBlog) February 21, 2023 Arseni Gritsyuk 2022-23 Season Highlights

Gritsyuk has a flare for the dramatics, as well as the consistency you need to be playing in a league like the KHL. He’s considered more of a goal scorer, but his passing has become exceedingly impressive. He’s becoming a very well-balanced hockey player. However, it’s not just the stats or the play on the ice that is getting people’s attention. His underlying numbers are also very intriguing.

Gritsyuk’s Underlying Numbers

In this day and age, when it comes to evaluating hockey players, you’ll likely tend to find underlying skills that a player has that you couldn’t see originally when watching the player on the ice. As mentioned, Gritsyuk has shown his ability on the ice and the score sheet. However, there’s more to his game that makes him incredibly well-rounded. Below is what the young winger is able to do in a ton of different parts of the game and not just on the scoreboard.

Arseni Gritsyuk of his performance during the 2021-22 KHL season (via @lassialanen)

There are a couple of points that stand out to me. The first is his off-puck abilities. Based on this evaluation chart, Gritsyuk can win most of his puck battles and is very good at forechecking. He doesn’t turn over the puck much and can use his stick to snatch or regain the puck pretty easily. He’s very much a guy who will go after the puck no matter where it is on the ice.

Latest News & Highlights

The other point that stands out is his defensive game. It’s still a work in progress, but it seems to me that Gritsyuk cares very much about becoming more reliable on the defensive end. For one, his forechecking ability and puck-carrying give him the tools to get the puck out of his zone quickly and safely. He has had success being a solid special teamer both on the offensive and defensive side. If he can keep up this progression, then by the time he plays in the NHL, he will be a polished gem on both sides of the ice.

Devils’ Plan for Gritsyuk

We know that we won’t see Gritsyuk don the red and black for two years. So how do both sides plan on going about his development, and is there a model to go by? To answer the first question, let’s answer the second question first. Yes, the model that the Devils are most likely using is the Kirill Kaprizov path. Kaprizov was drafted in 2015 by the Minnesota Wild and then spent the next five seasons in the KHL. After winning back-to-back scoring titles, he finally made the move to the”Land of 10,000 Lakes,” and in just his first two campaigns, he had 74 goals and 159 points in 136 games.

The Devils would be wise to use the same model path of Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

I’m not saying that Gritsyuk will have the same start that Kaprizov had when he debuted in the NHL. However, based off of the skill set and what Gritsyuk has done so far in the KHL, he may not be that far off. This path is also the smartest in terms of development. By the time Gritsyuk arrives in Newark, he will be very much NHL-ready and should make a seamless transition into North American hockey.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a few more seasons before Gritsyuk will make his Devils debut. However, the wait will indeed be worth it, and if all things continue to go well, the Devils will be bringing in one of the most talented prospects the organization has had in a long time.