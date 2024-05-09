Flyers 2023-24 Player Grades: Nicolas Deslauriers

In this edition of our 2023-24 Philadelphia Flyers player grading series, we take a look at 33-year-old winger Nicolas Deslauriers. The veteran enforcer got in plenty of fights for the Orange and Black. What grade does he deserve?

Much of the Same from Deslauriers

When the Flyers signed Deslauriers to a four-year contract worth $7 million in total value in the 2022 offseason, it was pretty obvious what they were getting. While Deslauriers can provide energy in the sense that he is willing to defend his teammates at all costs, he is an on-ice liability aside from that. It’s a borderline miracle when he contributes any offense, and he is stuck in the defensive zone far more often than he is in the offensive zone.

Whenever the Flyers were hemmed in their zone and needed a clear, it always felt like he was on the ice; this was partially true. At even strength, he had an expected goals against per 60 (xGA/60) of 2.39 and an expected goals percentage (xGF%) of 43.7. That first number isn’t too bad, but among forwards with his average even-strength ice time of 8:04, it’s not all that impressive. The Flyers were simply a better hockey team when he wasn’t on the ice.

Nicolas Deslauriers of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 60 games for the Flyers, Deslauriers had one goal and three assists for four points. Even for him, that’s one of the worst offensive outputs of his 11-season career. He had 12 points in his debut campaign for the Flyers, so clearly, there was some regression on the scoring front. While he wasn’t acquired to be a scorer, he had fewer points than goaltender Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames who finished with five.

With all that being said, Deslauriers did what he was supposed to; be an enforcer. With 11 major penalties, he was tied for first in the NHL. He didn’t go above and beyond in any way, but he served his purpose well. It just so happens that this purpose is fading in the modern NHL.

Projecting Deslauriers’ Involvement in 2024-25

For next season, Deslauriers should probably see a role reduction. With the Flyers having players like Garnet Hathaway, Nick Seeler, and Rasmus Ristolainen under contract, there really isn’t a reason to have another heavy-hitting fighter in the lineup for 60 games. When that player just isn’t getting it done on the ice and spends well over 80 percent of games on the bench, the solution seems pretty obvious.

The Flyers shouldn’t send Deslauriers to the American Hockey League (AHL) or buy him out, but he shouldn’t be playing on most nights. Philadelphia has too much young depth in its system and it doesn’t make sense to block them for someone who, frankly, isn’t very useful except for in the locker room. He’s a veteran with a ton of experience, but that doesn’t make him a valuable on-ice asset.

Deslauriers saw his role diminish a little bit as the season went along, becoming a healthy scratch much more frequently than he was early on. Much of the same should happen in 2024-25. He should play, give or take, 20 games at the most. The Flyers’ depth should be even better than it was in 2023-24, so this is a natural solution.

Deslauriers’ Final Grade

Since Deslauriers didn’t play much when he was in the lineup, it wouldn’t be too fair to give him a failing grade. He earned just above that with a D-minus, as he was still taking up a spot that could have perhaps been used for a younger player more often. Playing him for 60 games was probably not all that beneficial to the development of the team.