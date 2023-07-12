Maple Leafs’ Top Prospects Look to Have Big Impact in 2023-24

Even though that they may not have high-end names in their prospect pool, the Toronto Maple Leafs still manage to have prospects that continue to develop very well and make a name for themselves.

With players like Matthew Knies, Nick Robertson and Pontus Holmberg starting to move away from the label as prospect and towards the NHL, the Maple Leafs still have players that could have a bright future with the team. The teams’ top prospects stood out in a big way last season that they could take an even bigger step in 2023-24 with their respective junior clubs or with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

These five players are the ones to keep an eye on.

Easton Cowan

There was a lot of skepticism when the Maple Leafs selected Easton Cowan at the 2023 NHL Draft. However, with other teams having Cowan high on their list, his work ethic and strong second half last season, this is a pick that could pay dividends for the Maple Leafs.

More importantly, he shined and showcased his speed, IQ and intensity at the recent development camp, earning the praise of assistant general manager and player development Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser. He played alongside Nick Moldenhauer and Ty Voit and he was every bit impressive as they were. (from ‘Easton Cowan agitates his way into Maple Leafs’ good books at development camp’, Toronto Sun – 7/8/23).

Cowan’s production last season looked average as he had 53 points in 68 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. However, 31 of his 53 points were even strength primary points and had 43 total primary points. He even had seven points on the power play and six more came shorthanded. He is a player that can play and produce in any situation given to him and considering he was lower on the Knights depth chart; he made the most of his time.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That alone is a big reason why he’s going to have a breakout season with the Knights. With a lot of players moving on, it’ll open up an opportunity for Cowan to play top line minutes, and be a go-to player for them. Mark and Dale Hunter don’t just give any players added responsibilities if they’re not ready for it. Cowan is definitely a player that can handle the challenge and it started to show last season.

Fraser Minten

It was a tough season for Minten as he was injured at different points throughout the season, playing in 57 games for the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Hockey League. Despite that, he managed to finish with 67 points, an increase from the 55 he had in 2021-22, while being an alternate captain.

Related: Maple Leafs Have Hope in Goalie Prospects Akhtyamov & Peksa

With names like Logan Stankoven moving on from the WHL, this will definitely open things up for a player like Minten to earn more minutes and take on a larger role with the team. Much like Cowan, he’s definitely going to take major strides and will thrive in a bigger role.

Minten is as close to being pro ready out of all the Maple Leafs prospects, having the stature (6-foot-2, 192 pounds), the smarts, mindset and tenacious play to be aggressive in puck battles. He has a strong shot with great accuracy, being a scoring threat at even strength and on the power play. He’s strong defensively and still maintains that skill to pressure opponents to force them into making turnovers. There’s also a good possibility that he can be a key player for Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Championship.

Fraser Minten, Kamloops Blazers (Candice Ward/CHL)

Given his mentality and ability to be relentless on the attack, Minten definitely has the chance to have a strong season – both in terms of development and production. The Maple Leafs may have another smart and strong power forward coming up very shortly.

Ty Voit

From being a fifth-round pick in 2021 to being a potential late-round gem, Voit has drastically improved his value as a prospect for the Maple Leafs. After not playing in 2020-21 because of the OHL shutting down due to COVID-19, Voit hasn’t missed a beat as a result.

Voit had 80 points in 2021-22, finishing in the top-20 in league scoring. That production jumped to 105 points last season, where he finished second overall. His primary points per game saw a big jump from 1.04 to 1.10. He’s a very slick and elusive puck distributor, making plays a at quick pace. He shows great patience and creativity with the puck and manipulates situations to draw players in easily to open the game up. He’s extremely deceptive whenever he’s in control of the play.

Ty Voit, Sarnia Sting (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

As his OHL career comes to an end, the next stage of his development is to head to the AHL and improve with the Marlies. There’s still room for improvement, as he’s learning to use his strength to his advantage more, though the high-end skillset remains.

Nicholas Moldenhauer

As Adam Fantilli and Mackie Samoskevich move on from college, the Univesity of Michigan is still deep with talent. With Rutger McGroarty, Frank Nazar and Gavin Brindley going to lead the charge, Moldenhauer is definitely going to be relied on as well for his offensive game and ability to play at a quick pace.

Related: Q&A About Nick Moldenhauer with Chicago Steel Coach Brock Sheahan

Moldenhauer has been a standout for the Chicago Steel as he had 30 goals and 75 points– good for second overall on the team– and 56 of those were primary points. He consistently showcased his high-impact play, forechecking and playmaking abilities. He’s very competitive to get to the tough areas and battle for the puck, while making slick plays in tight areas and has a very underrated shot.

Latest News & Highlight

Moldenhauer takes pride in his IQ and situational awareness on the ice, finding the open spaces with ease. That was on full display at the development camp as he had great chemistry with Cowan and Voit. He always seems to be one step ahead of the competition and does a great job being a deceptive playmaker with his movements and edgework. He was successful with the Steel last season and he’ll be just as impactful in the NCAA.

Topi Niemelä

The Maple Leafs top defensive prospect got a quick taste of the AHL, where he had two points in six games and another five points in seven playoff games. While he had a down season (18 points) with Kärpät in the Liiga after a strong 32-point rookie campaign, he once again continued to show promise in a short stint in North America.

Niemelä is a very smooth two-way, puck moving defenseman with his transitional game being a strong point. He has great control when moving in the neutral zone and can walk the line very effectively to make plays or get pucks on net. Defensively, he continues to show great patience to defend against the rush and an active stick to get into lanes and break plays up. He needs to get stronger, but there’s a lot to like with his game.

Topi Niemelä, Team Finland (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Now that he’s in Toronto, the wait is staring to pay off with Niemelä as he’s inching closer to making the NHL. There’s a reason they drafted him in the third-round in the 2020 draft as he has great upside and potential. He already has pro experience under his belt and could take another big step with his development. If everything goes according to plan, there could be a call up in his future.

All five of these prospects had good success last season. They’ve put themselves on the map as top prospects and are looking to go above and beyond as they look to take another big leap forward in their development.

Statistics from Pick 224 and Elite Prospects.

Sign up for our regular ‘Maple Leafs Newsletter’ for all the latest.