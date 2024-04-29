NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Capitals, Canadiens, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be approaching Game 5 as though they might not have access to Auston Matthews. Meanwhile, are the Washington Capitals looking at major roster changes after being swept by the New York Rangers? Finally, will the Montreal Canadiens look to add another young forward at this year’s NHL Draft and could they be eyeing the Buffalo Sabres? If so, who are they looking at?

Is Matthews a Questionmark for Game 5?

There was no Auston Matthews at Maple Leafs practice on Monday as he continues to deal with an illness. Matthews was pulled by medical staff at the end of the second period in Game 4 and reports are coming out of practice on Monday that the Leafs are setting up lines as though Matthews won’t be back.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mark Masters of TSN wrote, “When Matthews missed Friday’s practice, Dewar skated on top line as a placeholder. That is not the case today Leafs preparing for a scenario where Auston is unavailable for Game 5.” Keefe was asked about Matthews status and noted, “Not one of those run-of-the-mill, everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go.” He added, “This one has lingered and the effects have lingered and gotten worse when he’s getting on the ice and asserting himself.”

This is not good news for the Leafs who are down 3-1 in the series and their leadership group was at odds on the bench in their most recent loss. Keefe said after practice the Leafs are “hopeful” Matthews will be in the lineup.

Will the Capitals Go Full Rebuild?

Knowing that the Capitals will always be hesitant to retool too heavily or go full rebuild while Alex Ovechkin is chasing the goal-scoring record, there are questions about what the team should do after being swept by the New York Rangers. ESPN.com’s Kristen Shilton and Ryan S. Clark examined the Capitals’ future post their first-round playoff exit, pondering if GM Brian MacLellan will opt for a complete roster overhaul.

Shilton emphasized the need to bolster scoring depth and improve the blue line, given the team’s aging core. Despite limited cap space, management might consider one last push with emerging talents like Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Aliaksei Protas gaining experience. However, the team is handcuffed in many ways because some of the team’s bigger contracts will be hard to move. T.J. Oshie’s ($5.75 million), Tom Wilson’s ($6.5 million annually for seven years), and John Carlson’s $8 million AAV for the next two seasons will be tough to move. And, it’s not clear the Capitals would want to if they could.

The organization faces tough decisions.

Canadiens Targeting The Sabres This Off-Season?

According to TVA SPORTS, the Canadiens might try to make another trade splash at the NHL Entry Draft and Kevin Dube and Benoit Rioux ponder if GM Kent Hughes will pursue another young forward. Hughes notably acquired Kirby Dach in 2022 from Chicago and Alex Newhook in the previous year from Colorado. He could be looking to make a similar trade.

Among the teams both noted could make sense for Montreal, Dube and Rioux highlighted five potential candidates: Jack Quinn and Peyton Krebs from Buffalo, Alexander Holtz from New Jersey, Arthur Kaliyev from Los Angeles, and Kaapo Kakko from the New York Rangers. The two players from the Sabres could be big gets if the gambles pay off for the Habs. Specifically, Quinn boasts 24 goals and 58 points across 104 NHL games, making him an enticing option for the Canadiens’ forward corps.

If the Sabres are focused on the right side of their defense and Quinn has a history of injury issues, perhaps the Sabres would be open to discussing a trade.