4 Flyers Targets With 12th Overall Pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

After the results of the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, it’s official: the Philadelphia Flyers hold the 12th overall pick in the draft. This might seem like a small consolation prize after, to put it bluntly, choking away a playoff spot. In reality, it’s a pretty big deal.

The 2024 class is unique in the way that it has a vast amount of top-end prospects through the first 12 picks. After prospects Macklin Celebrini and Ivan Demidov, there arguably isn’t a big talent gap between the third-best and 12th-best player in the draft. The Flyers are essentially in the perfect spot, and they’ll want to take advantage. Who are four of the most ideal—yet plausible—players that could be on the board for them?

Cole Eiserman, LW

The Flyers have done a decent job of acquiring goal scorers recently with players like Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster showcasing that ability, but both of them seem to be outdone by Cole Eiserman. When he has the puck in space, he is one of the most lethal shooters the draft has seen in a while. Scoring 127 goals for the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2022-2024, he is the all-time leader in the history of the program. Just for reference, the top five for that list include him, Cole Caufield, Phil Kessel, Patrick Kane, and Will Smith. He’s a good bet to be a star scorer based on this list of players alone.

Eiserman was born to score, which would be a big asset for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov, the team’s top prospect, has seen himself develop into more of a playmaker, tying the highest assist mark (22) among age-19 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) players in history. Combining Eiserman’s scoring with Michkov’s uncanny ability to create offense could be the next step in making Philadelphia an offensive powerhouse. There would still be more work to be done to make that happen, like acquiring a true first-line center and some more skill throughout the lineup, but they’d certainly be closer.

Someone with Eiserman’s offensive upside probably shouldn’t be falling in the draft, but the 2024 class might be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. Ranked a measly 12th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, there’s a chance he could be available for the Orange and Black. If he was, they’d have a hard time passing him up. He is everything they need.

Berkly Catton, C

The Flyers are in desperate need of a first-line center. Whatever has to happen to acquire one will be necessary, and it’s usually not that easy. Despite barely missing the playoffs, Philadelphia could have that in Berkly Catton if he reaches his ceiling. The 5-foot-11, 163-pound centerman finished first in the Western Hockey League (WHL) scoring race among draft-year players and fourth overall with 116 points in 68 contests.

What makes Catton an ideal pick for the Flyers is his high-end hockey IQ. He is easily one of the smartest players in the class, and that pairs well with his elite shot and ability to create. His offensive upside arguably surpasses any non-Michkov player the Flyers have in their organization. On a line, the two would probably work well together — they’re a pretty ideal match.

Catton could go even earlier than 12th in the draft, but he is also ranked eighth by NHL Central Scouting. If someone like Eiserman went early instead, Catton falling wouldn’t be that unlikely. He should be a fantastic player for some team — the Flyers aren’t out of that conversation.

Konsta Helenius, C/RW

Another center, Konsta Helenius is in the same category as Catton but for different reasons. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound centerman dominated Finland’s top hockey league, Liiga, with 36 points in 51 contests as a 17-year-old. The only players his age who have ever scored more are Aleksander Barkov, Mikael Granlund, and Kaapo Kakko, making him a serious prospect based on that alone as they were all top-10 draft picks.

Aspects that make Helenius such an incredible player are his hockey IQ and all-around game. One of his strengths is his forechecking; he has the intelligence and the offensive upside to make a high-end play with the puck once he gets it. As a teenager, he is winning puck battles in a men’s league and making his opponents look foolish. He is responsible defensively and great in transition, too. Helenius really is the full package and likely the most NHL-ready of this bunch.

He was ranked third among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting, so Helenius is yet another example of a player who probably shouldn’t be available at 12th overall but could fall nonetheless. Again, if players like Eiserman and Catton don’t drop, he could end up doing so himself. There is legitimate first-line center potential here.

Carter Yakemchuk, RHD

There will be a lot of top-end defensemen to pick from in the 2024 class, but Carter Yakemchuk seems to be the most likely to fall, ranked 11th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. His upside comes with his offensive game, and it’s not hard to see why. He has size at 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, but also has a top-end shot and great hands.

Yakemchuk can score, and that was exemplified by his 30 goals and 41 assists for 71 points in 66 WHL games. Among draft-year defenders, he had a sizable lead in those categories. His in-zone scoring ability is exactly what the Flyers need out of their defensemen, as that’s an area of the team’s offense that struggled. Being a right-handed shot, he’d be an intriguing option if he drops.

Yakemchuk is a solid hitter but isn’t exactly known for his defensive capabilities as of now. That’s something that can grow with time, though. If it does and his offense can translate to the NHL level, he could flirt with first-pairing potential. If he can reach his ceiling, the Flyers would be set on the back end if they select him. A young defense boasting him, Cam York, Jamie Drysdale, Oliver Bonk, Emil Andrae, Carter Sotheran, and others could be a serious threat down the line.

For the Flyers, there are a lot of good options at 12th overall. If there was ever a season to just miss the playoffs, 2023-24 was the one. Based on the trajectory of the top players for the class, they should be rewarded for their efforts during their most recent campaign as long as they don’t go off the board.