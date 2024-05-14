Canucks News & Rumors: Soucy, Juulsen, Tocchet & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Carson Soucy is suspended for one game and will miss Game 4. Also, Noah Juulsen steps in for the veteran defenceman. Additionally, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl paired up, could head coach Rick Tocchet turn to The Lotto Line?

Soucy Suspended for Game 4

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Canucks blueliner Soucy for one game. At the end of Game 3, Soucy shoved Oilers captain McDavid, who slashed him in the leg in response. Soucy slashed the forward back and then went for a cross-check, which landed on McDavid’s head as he went down due to a cross-check from behind from Nikita Zadorov. The Department of Player Safety also fined Zadorov $5,000 for cross-checking McDavid in the back.

Carson Soucy, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“We acknowledge Soucy’s argument that the cross-check by Zadorov is forceful enough to cause a change in McDavid’s position and may contribute to Soucy’s cross-check landing to the head.

“However, this does not change the fact that Soucy’s actions merit supplemental discipline.”

The post-game skirmish included a cross-check from Zach Hyman to Zadorov, which resulted in the defenceman needing stitches. Hyman won’t receive a fine or a suspension.

Meanwhile, the Canucks will be without one of their top defensive defenceman and penalty killers. As a result, Tocchet will have to change his d-pairs up.

Juulsen Stepping In

Stepping in for Soucy will be 27-year-old Juulsen. The defenceman last played in Game 2 against the Nashville Predators as Tyler Myers was held out due to illness. Juulsen discussed the Canucks’ next-man-up mentality and coming into the lineup for Soucy.

“I think we’ve done that all year,” Juulsen said. “Guys have been shuttled in and out here and there. And guys that have been brought in, those guys pick it up as well.

“I think obviously the longer you are out, the harder it gets. But I think as a group, we try to stay engaged and stay on it the best we can.”

Juulsen played well as the seventh defenceman for the Canucks during the regular season. He did a great job on the penalty kill, played with a physical edge and blocked shots. During the regular season, he had one goal and seven points while sitting in fourth on the team in hits with 163 and fourth in blocked shots with 85 through 54 games. Tocchet said he is confident in the team’s seventh defenceman.

“I just think we’re lucky to have him as our seventh defenseman. He’s been a big contributor all year and played in some tough spots.”

Tocchet will have to change his d-pairings for Game 4 and said he’ll have to mix up combinations. Soucy skated along with Myers, which will likely lead to Ian Cole playing on his strong side. The probable pairings for Game 4 could be Cole and Myers, while Juulsen plays with Zadorov.

Could Tocchet Turn to Lotto Line in Game 4

The Oilers’ top line of McDavid, Draisaitl and Hyman have dominated and carried their team. However, the trio failed to score at 5-on-5 in Game 3. Tocchet said the duo of McDavid and Draisaitl will come out flying in Game 4 after the Canucks held the captain off the scoresheet, and Vancouver will need to remain disciplined to stop them.

“You’ve got to make them play defence,” Tocchet said. “You’ve got to get in front of them, and you’ve got to make them turn the other way and check you. Muck it up.

“If you let McDavid play 30 minutes just freewheeling, he can do that in his sleep. If you can make him turn a little bit, make him defend, it’s a hard game.

“That’s the way your team should play all the time. Make people defend.”

The best way to make McDavid and Draisaitl defend is to load up the line they’re playing against. Although Pius Suter has played great, adding Elias Pettersson, who is slowly regaining his form, to the line could force the outcome Tocchet wants. The Lotto Line could balance things out, even if Tocchet uses them sparingly throughout the game. McDavid and Draisaitl looked lost at times in the defensive zone, especially on Brock Boeser’s first goal in Game 4.